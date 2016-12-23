Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Thiago Alcantara gets festive as Bayern Munich ace sets up Santa

There was a wonderfully festive moment during Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig when Thaigo Alcantara fully embraced the Christmas spirit by attempting to pass to Santa Claus.

As Bayern slowly built their attack, Thiago spotted a teammate making an overlapping run out of the corner of his eye and played him in.

However, the Spanish midfielder quickly realised that the red blob in his peripheral vision was actually an animated Santa running around the pitch on one of the digital advertising hoardings.

A lovely ball nonetheless.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

