Thiago Alcantara gets festive as Bayern Munich ace sets up Santa

There was a wonderfully festive moment during Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig when Thaigo Alcantara fully embraced the Christmas spirit by attempting to pass to Santa Claus.

As Bayern slowly built their attack, Thiago spotted a teammate making an overlapping run out of the corner of his eye and played him in.

LMAO THIAGO THOUGHT THAT SANTA IS A BAYERN PLAYER HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/awUaQPO7Ji - Phil (@Reventon_17) December 21, 2016

However, the Spanish midfielder quickly realised that the red blob in his peripheral vision was actually an animated Santa running around the pitch on one of the digital advertising hoardings.

A lovely ball nonetheless.

