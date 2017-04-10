Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Real Madrid topple Bayern Munich in extra time: Twitter reaction

The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

It was a Champions League tie to remember. Well, Real Madrid fans will want to remember it anyways. 

Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo traded goals in the second half but Sergio Ramos' shocking own goal levelled the tie on aggregate. Here's what Twitter had to say as Real Madrid left Bayern Munich in their Champions League dust.

Bayern were in control as the clock ticked down, but Arturo Vidal was controversially dismissed.

Extra time was required for this thriller. 

But Ronaldo's going to Ronaldo. He scored twice in five minutes to complete his hat trick but to Bayern's dismay the Portuguese star was clearly offside on one of his goals.

Marco Asensio added insult to injury, finishing Bayern off with an excellent goal. 

