Real Madrid topple Bayern Munich in extra time: Twitter reaction

The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

It was a Champions League tie to remember. Well, Real Madrid fans will want to remember it anyways.

Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo traded goals in the second half but Sergio Ramos' shocking own goal levelled the tie on aggregate. Here's what Twitter had to say as Real Madrid left Bayern Munich in their Champions League dust.

YEEEEESSSSSS!!!!! THE WORLD'S SCRAPPIEST GOAL! DON'T CARE! (77') #RMAFCB 1-2 - FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 18, 2017

Always with the big goals, Ramos - Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) April 18, 2017

Sergio Ramos has scored an own goal purely so he can score a 90th minute goal to send Madrid through. Big game player. - Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 18, 2017

... - Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 18, 2017

Bayern were in control as the clock ticked down, but Arturo Vidal was controversially dismissed.

Arturo Vidal over the two legs vs. Real Madrid:



Scored a goal ⚽️

Missed a penalty ❌

Shown a red card ��



"BINGO!" pic.twitter.com/U2jfJEUVEl - Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2017

Vidal's tackle not even a foul, Ronaldo's 2nd goal was offside, Real Madrid takes advantage. High quality match ruined by the refereeing. - Alejandro Moreno (@AleMorenoESPN) April 18, 2017

Extra time was required for this thriller.

Real shame one of Bayern and Real is going out. What a remarkable game this on. So so good to watch - James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) April 18, 2017

But Ronaldo's going to Ronaldo. He scored twice in five minutes to complete his hat trick but to Bayern's dismay the Portuguese star was clearly offside on one of his goals.

Death, taxes, Ronaldo - Jack Lang (@jacklang) April 18, 2017

Salt in the wounds for Bayern. Ronaldo offside. - Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) April 18, 2017

The referee and linesman are a disgrace ... real- Bayern ... horrible - ChristianVieri (@vieri_bobo) April 18, 2017

Ronaldo. Fed up of writing his name in this tie. (105') #RMAFCB 2-2 - FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 18, 2017

"Asi, asi, asi gana Madrid" sings Bernabeu who do not care if you thought Ronaldo was offside or Casemiro not Vidal deserved red card. - Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 18, 2017

Marco Asensio added insult to injury, finishing Bayern off with an excellent goal.

Positives. Unlike under Pep, at least Bayern managed to score in Spain when exiting Champions League. - Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) April 18, 2017

Ancelotti "If the ref does not make mistakes, then nobody knows what would happen, but they were clear mistakes." - Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 18, 2017