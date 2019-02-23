Chelsea's good week eases the pressure on Maurizio Sarri though he's far from safe

Previous
Watford
Leicester City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fulham
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Liverpool
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Chelsea's good week eases the pressure on Sarri

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Spurs, Arsenal show shortcomings in dramatic draw

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Rare Everton derby win would dent Liverpool title hopes

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Maurizio Sarri had no choice but to come down hard on Kepa Arrizabalaga and had a positive trickle down effect on his team vs. Tottenham.

Chelsea, Kepa get Sarri's message loud and clear vs. Spurs

Premier League Nick Ames
Read

Liverpool get their mojo back in emphatic win vs. Watford

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after Manchester United's Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Man Utd win without playing well a return to tradition

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

After Kepa's defiance, how can Sarri keep control at Chelsea?

Carabao Cup final Mark Ogden
Read
Liverpool will view their goalless draw with Man United as a huge missed opportunity, especially given United's injury problems.

Liverpool miss huge chance as title pressure escalates

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Poch's rage at ref was Spurs' title woes personified

Premier League Nick Ames
Read

Ozil misses his chance to convince Emery

UEFA Europa League Nick Miller
Read

Atletico spoil Ronaldo's return to Madrid

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read
Naby Keita helps Sadio Mane up during Liverpool's Champions League draw vs. Bayern Munich.

Bayern's Anfield draw hardly a nightmare for Liverpool

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read
Maurizio Sarri looks on during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Sarri's Chelsea future depends on mercy of Abramovich

FA Cup Mark Ogden
Read

Man City advance, but Newport, FA Cup also win big

FA Cup Nick Ames
Read
Murray Wallace's fourth-minute goal held up as Championship strugglers Millwall advanced to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Millwall dangerously juggling cup joy and league safety

FA Cup Tom Williams
Read
Mauricio Pochettino looks on during Tottenham's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Pochettino shows why he's ready for the big time

Tottenham Nick Miller
Read

Solskjaer has much to prove after being outsmarted by Tuchel

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read
Son Heung-min has almost single-handedly kept Tottenham afloat with Harry Kane out injured.

Son's versatility, form giving Spurs a chance without Kane

Tottenham Hotspur Michael Cox
Read

Sarri's future in question after Man City expose Chelsea

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Solskjaer's magic, Pogba push Man United into top four

Premier League Nick Miller
Read
By Nick Miller
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea's good week eases the pressure on Maurizio Sarri though he's far from safe

LONDON -- Against all the odds, it's been a pretty positive week for Maurizio Sarri.

Ten days ago he looked on the brink, the sounds of Chelsea fans telling him just what they thought of "Sarriball" ringing in his ears. They were 10 points behind Tottenham and preparing for a thrashing in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, who famously beat them 6-0 on Feb. 10. Now they're five points back from Spurs having beaten them on Wednesday and played pretty well despite losing on penalties to Manchester City in that final. Oh, and the general consensus is they handled the Kepa Arrizabalaga snafu as well as could be expected.

Everything's rosy, then? Well, sort of. Sunday's 2-1 win was a narrow victory against the second-worst team in the Premier League and could well have been a draw had a desperately tight injury-time offside decision gone the other way. In other words, not the sort of performance to dismiss all doubts about a manager and declare this national Sarri day.

Still, the victory for Chelsea -- in particular the way they played in the first half -- shows why he persists with this style. Of course, had they not won it would have been evidence that his a toothless style based on pointless passing and sterile domination. Or, put another way, this result probably doesn't tell us much that we didn't already know about the viability of his style in the Premier League.

At its best, Sarri's style is one that aims to control the game, the equivalent of a boxer keeping an opponent at bay with a succession of solid jabs. It worked here to a point, but it also exposed Chelsea's collective chin to a roundhouse knockout punch, which might have been delivered by a better or luckier opponent. Chelsea should have put the game out of sight in the early stages of the second half. They battered their opponents with the determination of a man trying to knock down a wall but after 15 minutes, it became clear they were doing it with a foam hammer. And then, as has happened a few times this season, they retreated, seemed to lose their impetus and Fulham were unable to find a way through.

"We didn't kill the match, then in the last 30 minutes we were really tired," said Sarri. "Physically and mentally. It was a normal reaction after the last seven days."

Another significant factor was Kepa Arrizabalaga who, after a near-calamitous first-half error, made some fine saves. As if to prove that the "misunderstanding" of last week was all in the past, Sarri didn't even tell the goalkeeper individually that he was back in the team: he found out two hours before kick-off, when the rest of the side did.

"With another man, I could have done it in another way," said Sarri. "With him, I know him very well."

Sarri's been under fire in 2019 given Chelsea's inconsistent form but the results and performances of the past week point to a hopefully brighter future.

It was at least symbolic that Chelsea's goals came from two of Sarri's favourites from his past. Gonzalo Higuain scored 67 goals in two seasons under the manager at Napoli and Jorginho is virtually an extension of Sarri's personality, like he is beaming his own version of football onto the pitch from inside his head. And, the first Chelsea goal was Sarri's football as it is meant to be: lots of quick passing, a low cross from the flank and Higuain hammered home at the near post. They nearly scored an identical goal later on in the half. You wonder how many more they would have scored earlier in the season had Alvaro Morata not been a walking existential crisis.

Jorginho's goal was less typical of the style but more so of the player, a shot caressed into the top corner like he was picking out a teammate. You can't really score with a sideways pass; this was the next best thing. To hear him cheered heartily when he was later substituted was a reminder of the fickle nature of football fandom; it wasn't so long ago that he was the target of the fans' frustrations instead.

"I'm very, very happy for him," said Sarri. "But my opinion about Jorginho is the same. He's a very great player, one of the most important in Europe in that position."

This was always going to be a defining few days for Sarri, whether positive or negative. It has gone in his favour this time, but these are fine lines. What if Ryan Sessegnon's late strike on Sunday hadn't been disallowed? What if Kieron Trippier hadn't donated them a goal on Wednesday? What if Kepa hadn't reacted in the way he has this week?

This week, the fine lines went Chelsea's way and the results of the past week mean they're most definitely one of four teams competing for two remaining Champions League spots. "I said after Tottenham, we were trying to involve them in the fight," Sarri said. "And I think that now they are involved. So, better two teams for four places than three for one place."

They made heavy work of it but after this victory, all seems well at Chelsea. For now. Still, if this season has taught us nothing else, that can all change very quickly indeed.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.