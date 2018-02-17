For Man City to dominate, bigger prizes must follow Carabao Cup win

Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Santos
Cruz Azul
0
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bigger prizes must follow for Man City

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho and Chelsea's Antonio Conte

Mourinho's changes help defeat Conte's Chelsea

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Man City secure Pep's first trophy in England

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Lingard and Lukaku seal comeback win

The Match Rob Dawson and Liam Twomey
Read
Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring opening goal vs West Ham

Liverpool's attack sparkles again vs. West Ham

Premier League Glenn Price
Read
Arsenal barely avoided collapse in the second leg vs. Ostersunds.

Arsenal play with fire, survive vs. Ostersunds

The Match Mattias Karen
Read

Five Liverpool, Man United U19 stars

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

De Gea the hero as Man Utd draw at Sevilla

The Match Rob Dawson
Read

Gerrard enjoys beating Man Utd with U-19s

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Alvaro Morata

Morata's woes have Chelsea chasing answers

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Messi breaks his duck vs. Chelsea to earn draw

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Man City must regroup from Wigan shock

The Match Jonathan Smith
Read

Wigan end Man City's quadruple hopes

The Match Jonathan Smith
Read
Steve Davies scores for Rochdale against Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Davies earns Rochdale a replay vs. sub-par Spurs

English FA Cup Richard Jolly
Read

Man United, Mourinho face a big week

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring Manchester United's second goal in their FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.

Lukaku at the double for Man United

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Suarez, Alba strikes keep Barca unbeaten

The Match Sam Marsden
Read

Chelsea cruise ahead of Barca test

The Match Liam Twomey
Read
Nacho Monreal celebrates scoring Arsenal's opening goal in the Europa League.

Arsenal navigate pitfalls of Ostersunds

The Match Mattias Karen
Read

Madrid comeback built on character, grit

Champions League Graham Hunter
Read
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

For Man City to dominate, bigger prizes must follow Carabao Cup win

Carabao Cup Final: Sergio Aguero (19') Arsenal 0-1 Man City
Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger get into a touchline altercation after Sergio Aguero's opener for Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

LONDON -- Do not be fooled by the narrative, which suggests Manchester City are on the cusp of a dominant era after Pep Guardiola claimed his first trophy at the club thanks to Sunday's 3-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal.

It is often said that the first trophy is most significant, but while this may have been the one to break Guardiola's duck at the Etihad Stadium after a barren first season at the club, it was actually the sixth major trophy won by City this decade. If we are talking about a team of the decade in the English game, the Premier League champions-elect are in the pole position.

Since the 2010-11 season, City and Chelsea each have won six trophies, with Manchester United claiming five. Arsenal, who surrendered so meekly at Wembley to leave Arsene Wenger still waiting for his first League Cup triumph, have lifted the FA Cup three times; Tottenham have not earned any silverware.

City have undeniably been a club that wins, and expects to win, major trophies since they claimed the FA Cup under Roberto Mancini in 2011. That ended a 36-year trophy drought for a club, which was synonymous with failure and calamity until Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan completed his takeover in September 2008.

City have won two Premier League titles during this decade -- the same number as United and Chelsea -- but should have been even more successful, considering the investment in the club's squad, as well as the post-Sir Alex Ferguson decline at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have not challenged and neither, over the long term anyway, have Liverpool, so City should have put their foot down and accelerated away from the pack long before now. Guardiola's first trophy must act as the springboard for sustained success and glory in the biggest competitions.

European success continues to elude, and with United and Chelsea having added major continental trophies to their honours' list during recent years, success there will be City's next target. Indeed, their determination to conquer Europe, with the greatest of respect to the League Cup, is precisely why Guardiola was hired as manager in 2016.

Manchester City's objective now must be to win the Champions League, and they have a squad capable of doing it.

So when it comes to surveying the bigger picture, this latest success will be regarded merely as the continuation of a winning decade and, it is hoped, the start of something more substantial. Simply put, if the Guardiola era is to be regarded as a success, then City must end the decade well clear of United, Chelsea and the rest in terms of trophies won.

What's more, they will have to win the Champions League, or at the very least reach at least one final, to establish themselves as English football's dominant force. But that is now within City's grasp; having suffered in the giant shadow cast by their neighbours at Old Trafford for so long, they no longer fight for the spotlight.

On and off the pitch, City can punch their weight against United, and it is not an insignificant achievement to have to finished above their rivals in every Premier League season since Ferguson retired in May 2013. But City and Guardiola want more than mere local bragging rights.

It is a club built for domination in every field, and given the Premier League, where City sit 13 points clear at the top of the table having played one game fewer than their closest rivals, is almost certainly in the bag as trophy No. 7 this decade, the Champions League will matter even more.

Can Guardiola's men win in Kiev on May 26? City already have a place in the quarterfinals as good as secured after a 4-0 win the Round of 16 first leg win against FC Basel in Switzerland earlier this month, so it is all about who they face in the last eight and beyond.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are no longer same formidable outfits that won European Cups this decade, but all three would offer a tough obstacle. Similarly, domestic battles against the likes of Spurs, United, Chelsea or Liverpool, in particular, will pose their own challenges for Guardiola's men.

But what is clear is that City have all the tools to win European club football's biggest prize.

"We have had a good season already, and now we need to keep going," said Kevin De Bruyne after the Carabao Cup final. "We have this one in the bag and now we have to maintain the same focus in the Premier League and the Champions League."

De Bruyne is right: It really is a case of one down, two to go. Beyond that, the substance of the trophies matter most for City, who have to win the next two to prove they are the team of the decade and potentially beyond.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.