Liverpool's attacking trio dazzle in 4-1 rout of subpar West Ham

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring opening goal vs West Ham

Liverpool's attack sparkles again vs. West Ham

Premier League Glenn Price
Read
Arsenal barely avoided collapse in the second leg vs. Ostersunds.

Arsenal play with fire, survive vs. Ostersunds

The Match Mattias Karen
Read

Five Liverpool, Man United U19 stars

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

De Gea the hero as Man Utd draw at Sevilla

The Match Rob Dawson
Read

Gerrard enjoys beating Man Utd with U-19s

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Alvaro Morata

Morata's woes have Chelsea chasing answers

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Messi breaks his duck vs. Chelsea to earn draw

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Man City must regroup from Wigan shock

The Match Jonathan Smith
Read

Wigan end Man City's quadruple hopes

The Match Jonathan Smith
Read
Steve Davies scores for Rochdale against Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Davies earns Rochdale a replay vs. sub-par Spurs

English FA Cup Richard Jolly
Read

Man United, Mourinho face a big week

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring Manchester United's second goal in their FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.

Lukaku at the double for Man United

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Suarez, Alba strikes keep Barca unbeaten

The Match Sam Marsden
Read

Chelsea cruise ahead of Barca test

The Match Liam Twomey
Read
Nacho Monreal celebrates scoring Arsenal's opening goal in the Europa League.

Arsenal navigate pitfalls of Ostersunds

The Match Mattias Karen
Read

Madrid comeback built on character, grit

Champions League Graham Hunter
Read

Liverpool rip Porto to shreds as belief builds

Champions League Glenn Price
Read

Ronaldo gets the better of Neymar

Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read

Eriksen, Spurs belong on UCL stage

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne, Man City a class above Basel

The Match Jonathan Smith
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool's attacking trio dazzle in 4-1 rout of subpar West Ham

Liverpool passed 100 goals for the season with a comfortable win over West Ham United.
Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop examines how Liverpool stood firm in defence and punished a 'poor' Hammers side at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is "a boy who is full of greed" and that's exactly what his side need in their attack.
James Milner says he wants Liverpool to play better and be more dominant after their 4-1 win over West Ham,

LIVERPOOL -- Three points from Anfield as Liverpool wrap up a comfortable 4-1 win over West Ham.

1. Liverpool wrap up easy win

Liverpool are gaining serious momentum as they enter the business end of the season. A convincing victory on Saturday moved Jurgen Klopp's side up to second in the Premier League, for the time being at least. Manchester City may be out of sight at the top but finishing runner-up, while participating in the Champions League's final stages, remains a very realistic possibility for Liverpool.

Liverpool took their season's goal tally to over 100 in all competitions as the fearsome trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all scored against West Ham. Emre Can brought up the century when he broke the deadlock in the 29th minute.

The fact that this is a weekend on which Liverpool's rivals either don't play in the league or take points off each other heightened the importance of a win. A slip-up, however, would have opened up the chance of Liverpool being down in fifth by the end of play on Sunday.

Liverpool recently enjoyed a 10-day break, including a warm-weather training camp in Spain, to prepare for this game. Any concerns the gap would lead to a sluggish start were put to bed inside three minutes, when Salah struck the post. From that point on, it looked like West Ham would just be trying to hold on for as long as they possibly could. But against the run of play, the visitors very nearly took the lead with Marko Arnautovic's lovely lofted shot outside the area that was slightly diverted onto the crossbar by Loris Karius.

Liverpool eventually did make their pressure tell. They took a deserved lead close to the half-hour mark in simple fashion when Salah's corner was met with Emre Can's header inside the six-yard box to bring up the 100th goal.

Then, a five-minute period in the second half saw Liverpool race into a 3-0 lead. First, Salah netted his 31st goal of the season with a clinical finish before Firmino rounded Adrian to tap into an empty net. West Ham substitute Michail Antonio made an instant impact as he pulled one back for the London side, but it wasn't a case of Liverpool shutting up shop and holding onto what they had.

Mane atoned for an earlier miss with a delicate finish over Adrian in the 76th minute as Liverpool remained in complete control until the three points and a night in second place were confirmed.

Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring opening goal vs West Ham
Can, Salah, Firmino and Mane made for a comfortable home win as Liverpool move up to second place.

2. Can Liverpool finish higher than fourth?

West Ham's Patrice Evra would probably have preferred to have been eased back into the Premier League having returned on Feb. 7 with a free transfer. Instead, the 36-year-old's debut saw him have to contend with Liverpool's high-flying forward line that has been the main contributor in the team's three-figure goal tally for the season.

While none of them brought the century up, that front trio have been the main source for this season's goals, and their total will inevitably rise considerably with well over two months of the campaign left.

Liverpool's football on Saturday warranted more than just four goals. West Ham's back five were just unable to track the movement and the sheer skill of Salah, Firmino and Mane, along with the supporting cast in Liverpool's midfield.

Klopp's side are arriving into the final stretch hotter than ever and with virtually a clean bill of health. Injury or fatigue to key players appears to be the only thing that can stop the goals from flowing. It looked as if Liverpool would be short in terms of options when Philippe Coutinho wasn't replaced in January, but the team's potency in front of goal has continued since then.

Liverpool limped over the line last season to secure a top-four finish, but on current form, it could very well be different this time around.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores vs West Ham
Mane hit the post but redeemed himself by converting Liverpool's fourth goal from close range.

3. Moyes fails again at Anfield

With his fourth club and 15 attempts, Moyes is still searching for that elusive victory at Anfield as a manager. As has been the case in the past, his team fell painfully short at Liverpool's home on Saturday.

In fairness to Moyes, seven of his 15 games at Anfield have seen his sides earn draws, but few of them resulted from ambitious, attacking performances. This occasion may have been a different story had one of Arnautovic's stunning efforts came off, but West Ham struggled to offer anything else.

While West Ham fans may not be entirely sure whether Moyes' six-month contract should be extended, one set of supporters are dead set in their belief of the Scot. "10 more years" mocked the Kop when Moyes celebrated his 10th anniversary as Everton manager during a Merseyside derby in March 2012.

"David Moyes is a football genius," sang Liverpool supporters during the closing stages on Saturday.

Supporters always have a case of pessimism every weekend, but that tends to subside at Anfield when Moyes rocks up. Simply put, Liverpool fans view it as a no-lose situation.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.