Manchester City
Everton
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3 2:00 AM UTC Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Man City, Everton settle for a draw after Rooney, Sterling share spoils

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with his 200th Prem goal, but Raheem Sterling earned City a share of the points with his late volley.
Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with his 200th Prem goal, but Raheem Sterling earned Man City a share of the points with his late volley.
The FC panel believe both Everton and Man City will take away positives from their hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Etihad.
Wayne Rooney reacts to joining Alan Shearer in the Premier League's 200-goal club after Everton's draw at Manchester City.

MANCHESTER, England -- Three quick thoughts from Manchester City's 1-1 draw vs. Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night.

1.Man City, Everton settle for a point

Wayne Rooney continued to silence his doubters in an Everton shirt as Manchester City gave further ammunition to those who wonder when they will finally get it right under Pep Guardiola.

Rooney's 200th Premier League goal -- he also scored his 50th and 150th Premier League goals against City -- looked set to earn Everton all three points at the Etihad Stadium until Raheem Sterling's late equaliser salvaged a draw for the home side.

But while Rooney is making a habit of exceeding expectations following his return to Goodison Park, City showed once again in this game that the Guardiola era continues to splutter into life.

Rooney, offloaded by Manchester United this summer, made it two goals in two Premier League games for Everton since returning and he did so in front of the watching England manager Gareth Southgate. Southgate names his squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia on Thursday and Rooney now has a fighting chance of being in it.

His international career seemed over last season after being omitted from successive squads by Southgate, but he was challenged to prove the manager wrong and he is doing so at Everton, where he is not only scoring but also making things happen for his teammates.

The same cannot be said for Guardiola and City right now. Sterling's goal ensured they got a point their performance deserved -- especially after seeing Kyle Walker sent off in the first half -- but this was an unconvincing performance. They lack the power of Manchester United, who top the table, and also seem to be over-thinking their approach.

Highlights

But this was ultimately a game between two teams who will be at the top of the Premier League this season and, when the dust settles, a point might be regarded as a good result for both.

2. Guardiola must keep it simple

Manchester City, despite their £230 million summer spending spree, are still a work in progress under Guardiola, but the manager is a big factor in the confusion and uncertainty that continues to affect his team. The past three Premier League champions -- Chelsea twice and Leicester City -- have won the title by getting the basics right and doing them well every week, but City never seem to do the basics under Guardiola.

Deploying Leroy Sane as a left wing-back with defensive duties was a bold move by Guardiola and it was exposed as folly with Everton targeting the German during the first half. That they scored the opener through Rooney after breaking down that flank was no surprise.

Danilo, a summer signing from Real Madrid, started on the bench with Sane handed the starting position ahead of the Brazilian defender.

At times, Fernandinho didn't seem to know if he was coming or going, moving from midfield to wing-back, constantly looking towards Guardiola for guidance and instruction.

And Kevin De Bruyne, so often a match-winner from attacking midfield, was forced to play just in front of the back four.

Raheem Sterling, left, and Wayne Rooney scored the goals that saw Everton and Manchester City draw 1-1 on Monday.

The first-half sending off of Walker didn't help matters, but Guardiola makes things too complicated at times and there are too many square pegs in round holes.

3. Everton can challenge for top four

Everton are about more than Rooney, and so they should be after spending in excess of £140m on new players this summer.

But despite losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Ronald Koeman has invested the transfer money well and Everton showed against City that they have the ability to mount a sustained challenge for a top-four finish this season.

They look strong and well organised at the back, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and centre-half Michael Keane making impressive starts to life at the club.

Leighton Baines remains one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and Mason Holgate offers promise at right-back.

Koeman has also recruited well in midfield, with last summer's arrival Idrissa Gueye dominating this game with his tenacity and ability to win the ball and find a teammate with the pass.

And up front, the 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin provided the movement and industry, giving City's defence countless problems throughout, to give Rooney the space to make another big impact.

Koeman still has money to spend and he will push hard to sign a striker and winger before the deadline, so Everton will only get stronger as the season wears on.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

