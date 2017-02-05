Man City shrug off Gabriel injury to grab convincing win in Bournemouth

Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

BOURNEMOUTH, England -- Three quick thoughts from Manchester City's 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Monday.

1. Man City get it done without Gabriel

Perhaps Sergio Aguero is not quite done at Manchester City after all. The rise of Gabriel Jesus has meant speculation about Aguero's future is the topic de jour for Pep Guardiola's team recently, but the Argentinean came off the bench to help seal City's 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday.

Aguero was again left out in favour of Gabriel, but when the young Brazilian picked up an injury in the first half, Aguero was called upon, and spent his time on the pitch frantically looking for a point-proving strike. Aguero's effort, later classified as a Tyrone Mings own goal, capped a solid City performance and added to Raheem Sterling's opener.

The win puts City second in the table; still eight points behind leaders Chelsea, but at least gives the Premier League a slightly more comforting look.

Guessing Guardiola's starting XI and formation is always a fun business, and he provided another variation to enjoy at the Vitality Stadium. The front three of Gabriel, Leroy Sane and Sterling was retained, but the surprise came with Fernandinho being deployed at left-back. The Brazilian is becoming Guardiola's Swiss Army knife, but he was as solid and impressive as ever.

The early stages of the game were curiously stilted, injuries to Gabriel and Simon Francis -- which forced both men off, leading to Aguero's introduction -- disrupting the flow of the game, and the first half hour had only two chances of note. Jordon Ibe was denied by some smart footwork by Willy Caballero (not the only keeper at City who can use his feet, then) and a Sterling shot was deflected onto the post for City.

But City took the lead just before the half hour-mark, when the excellent Sane's low cross was deflected into Sterling's path. With the goal at his mercy and the Bournemouth defence idling, he was free to force the ball into the roof of the net.

The Cherries were almost back level straight away after Josh King swept an Ibe cross home, but referee Neil Swarbrick spotted that he had pulled John Stones's shirt before finishing. Or, at least someone spotted it: replays suggested that the linesman did not raise his flag, nor did Swarbrick immediately blow his whistle. A word in his ear from the fourth official perhaps? It was one of those curious situations in which the right decision was probably reached, but it was unclear how.

The early stages of the second half saw Bournemouth chip away at the City defence, without ever quite having the final ball to make a significant hole in it. City always looked dangerous going forwards, and sealed the game with around 20 minutes remaining.

Sterling attacked the box from the left, crossed low to the near post and Aguero managed to edge a toe in front of his marker and stab the ball home via a Mings deflection. Aguero won't get credit for the goal, but his effort wasn't a bad one for someone who's seemingly no longer first choice.

2. Silva tutoring City's impressionable attack

Much of the attention in recent weeks has been centred on Manchester City's potentially exhilarating striking three. Indeed Gabriel, Sterling and Sane, all recruited in the past 18 months or so, could be City's present and future. Sane in particular manages a rare combination of speed and poise on the ball, which makes one think he could do more or less what he likes in a City shirt.

But it's easy to forget, playing behind that trio of whipper snappers, is a relatively old hand. David Silva turned 31 a few weeks ago, but at an age when many footballers are starting their decline, he looks better than ever.

If it's possible for a footballer to look wise, then Silva does. In his early days at City he was broadly an inside-out winger, coming in from the right on that wand of a left foot, but most always thought he would be better used infield.

Sergio Aguero stepped in for the injured Gabriel Jesus to help Manchester City to a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

He's proving that now, as a deeper-lying conductor, the man through whom everything runs, and he controlled this game as one of the two No. 10s that Guardiola finds room for in his team. What's perhaps even more encouraging for City about their young stars is that they're learning alongside such a master.

There was a moment just before half-time that summed up Silva's absolute mastery, when a ball popped into the air on about the halfway line. Given the blustery conditions sending the ball spiralling as it looped through the air, and an opposition player, Harry Arter, haring up behind him, simply controlling the thing looked like a challenge.

Silva took stock, coolly assessed every scenario, then not only took the ball down but left Arter stumbling and started an attack with one subtle flick of his left boot, plucking the ball from the sky and persuading it into the Bournemouth half. It was a thing of aesthetic beauty and practical purpose. What a player.

3. Bournemouth sucked into relegation battle

The only teams Bournemouth have beaten since that madcap win over Liverpool in early December are Swansea, before Paul Clement infused them with renewed fizz, and Leicester, currently on the downswing of the biggest mood shift in English football history. They have now conceded 18 goals in their past six games, from which they have gathered two points.

Perhaps this shouldn't be an enormous surprise given the players that Eddie Howe is putting out at the moment. Of the XI that started against City, only one (Ibe) remains from the nearly £80 million spent on the squad since promotion to the Premier League in 2015. Jack Wilshere, a loan donated by Arsenal, is the only other new arrival. The sheer number of expensive signings that have either proved unsuitable or unfit is remarkable.

All of which means the majority of their team is the same as the one that got them up from the Championship, and a good few of them were there during the League One days too. Of course plenty of those -- Arter, Charlie Daniels, Andrew Surman -- have acquitted themselves well in the Premier League, but when the supplemental players that a team generally needs to progress in the top flight have not worked out, it shouldn't be a huge shock that those who have risen through the levels of English football are struggling now.

From being eighth at the start of January, Bournemouth are now acutely aware of a looming set of improving teams below them. Howe's team are a in a relegation battle now.

Nick Miller is a writer for ESPN FC, covering Premier League and European football. Follow him on Twitter @NickMiller79.