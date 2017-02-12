Liverpool return to winning ways with Sadio Mane at the forefront

Liverpool beat Tottenham to give their top four prospects a boost.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Three thoughts from Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool return to form with rousing win

Liverpool reignited their top four challenge with a sparkling 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Anfield. Sadio Mane scored twice in a first half that featured breathtaking movement and pace from Jurgen Klopp's side.

Spurs never found a foothold in the match and Mauricio Pochettino's team were unable to trouble Liverpool's defence. Harry Kane and Dele Alli struggled to have any impact as Tottenham's title dreams disappeared in the Merseyside night.

Liverpool finally showed some of their 2016 form after a dreadful start to the year. Right from the kick-off they approached the game with a pace the visiting side could not live with. The Spurs defence looked breathless and confused after the opening exchanges. By the 20th minute, the game was effectively over.

Pochettino played into Liverpool's hands by starting with a high defensive line. By the time Mane scored the opening goal after 16 minutes, Spurs had been given ample warning where the danger was coming from and should have dropped their midfield deeper to compensate. Liverpool's front four were allowed to range across the centre of the park with impunity and Mane took advantage.

A goal was inevitable after a succession of half chances. It came in the 16th minute. The ball pinged around midfield and Philippe Coutinho nicked the ball from Victor Wanyama. Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino exchanged passes before the Dutchman picked out Mane, who left Ben Davies in his wake before scoring with a confident shot.

Tottenham had hardly recovered when the lead was doubled. Eric Dier was robbed by Mane and suddenly red shirts were everywhere. The Senegal winger pulled the ball back to Adam Lallana, who shot straight for Hugo Lloris to parry. The goalkeeper was quick to smother another effort from Firmino but the second rebound spun to Mane, who steered the ball into the net from the corner of the six-yard box. Liverpool were rampant.

Mane could have made it a hat trick twice in the next four minutes. Wijnaldum set him free again but his shot went just wide and then the 24-year-old powered an effort wide from the corner of the box.

It seemed there was little Spurs could do. Coutinho charged through and had a shot stopped by Lloris. On both flanks Liverpool were finding room and Pochettino appeared powerless to find a solution to his team's woes.

After half time the Tottenham manager changed his team's shape in an effort to get back into the game but Spurs lacked the crisp passing, awareness and movement to trouble the hosts. Klopp's men were less incisive in the second period but were still the more dangerous team.

The game become niggly with eight yellow cards awarded -- five to Tottenham -- but only one side was frustrated. Liverpool have found their form again. Spurs will reflect on a performance that was as poor as any they experienced in their dip in form in November.

Liverpool claimed their first league victory of the year with a straightforward win against Tottenham.

Main man Mane's double delight

Liverpool's bad start to the year coincided with Mane's absence at the African Nations Cup with Senegal and the 24-year-old's return was eagerly anticipated. While he couldn't have the desired impact in last week's 2-0 loss at Hull, against Tottenham he showed Liverpool why they missed him so much.

It is not just the goals that are important. Mane's pace and movement create space that allows the forward line to play in dangerous areas. Coutinho in particular gets higher up the pitch when Mane is around.

Right from the first whistle, Klopp's side had the energy they had been missing in recent weeks. They opened quickly and created a succession of dangerous situations in the first 10 minutes. Even before the opening goal, Tottenham were in trouble. Nathaniel Clyne powered forward and picked out Firmino in the box but the Brazilian's touch was poor and the ball was scrambled away. It showed how vulnerable Spurs were to pace.

The chances were bound to come. The confidence and vigour that had been missing from Klopp's side was back. Lallana buzzed with purpose, Coutinho ranged around the edge of the box and Firmino fluttered dangerously. They established a feeling of uncertainty in the Tottenham defence from the first moment.

Klopp's attacking foursome do some of their best work in midfield, though. Liverpool swarmed on any poor control and loose balls. Jordan Henderson was also snapping at Tottenham's heels. Liverpool allowed no time and space for their opponents. Once in possession, the home side poured forward. At the heart of it all was Mane.

When Tottenham began to retreat they left acres of space on Liverpool's right for Clyne to follow into. Davies was repeatedly exposed at left-back and Wanyama, Dembele and Alli did little to help their beleaguered defensive colleagues. Perhaps they were standing and watching in awe as Mane & Co. worked their magic.

Sadio Mane's quickfire double put the hosts in command and Tottenham never recovered.

Tottenham tormented as Liverpool punish Poch's men

Liverpool have struggled to beat teams that have stacked the defence. Tottenham were never going to "park the bus" but no one could have imagined they would provide their opponents with so much room and opportunity.

Injuries have hurt Pochettino's team and although Dier has seen plenty of time in the centre-back position over the years, it is not his most effective role. The 23-year-old looked uncertain against Liverpool's speed and Jan Vertonghen has been sorely missed.

When he plays in midfield, much of Dier's game involves protecting the back four. No one took on that job against Liverpool. Davies, at left-back, was repeatedly exposed. It was not so bad for Kyle Walker on the opposite flank but the right-back also found himself facing two attackers on occasion.

Eriksen was never going to help tracking back but Dembele and Wanyama were unable to get into the game. Pochettino changed his midfield into a diamond shape in the second half but there was little coherence to Tottenham in the centre of the park.

With their teammates unable to get on the ball in deep-lying positions, Alli and Kane were left isolated. Any rare attacking threat came from Eriksen. Early in the game, Walker found the Dane unattended in Liverpool penalty area as Lucas and Joel Matip, the makeshift centre-half pairing, got themselves confused. They were lucky the 24-year-old shot wildly into the Kop. Eriksen then sent a free kick over the bar close to half time. It was not enough.

To put in a proper title challenge, Pochettino needs three or four more players and a clearer vision of how his team needs to set up against sides like Liverpool. Both players and manager at White Hart Lane are still on a steep learning curve.

Tony Evans has been a sports journalist for more than 20 years. He writes for ESPN FC on the Premier League. Twitter: @tonyevans92a.