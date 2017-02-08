Barcelona withstand Atleti pressure in thrilling draw to advance to Copa final

Luis Suarez's 43rd-minute goal was enough to earn Barcelona a draw with Atletico Madrid and a Copa del Rey final berth.

BARCELONA, Spain -- Three thoughts from Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, which sees them advance to the Copa del Rey final 3-2 on aggregate.

1. Barcelona advance to Copa del Rey final

It was far from straight forward, but Barcelona just about overcame Atletico Madrid to reach the Copa del Rey final for the fourth consecutive season. Luis Suarez's first-half strike was cancelled out by Kevin Gameiro after the break, but a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou on Tuesday secured Luis Enrique's side progress courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate victory.

But it came at a cost. Sergi Roberto and Suarez were both shown red cards in the second half -- as was Atletico's Yannick Carrasco -- and will be suspended for the final. It could have been much worse, though, if Los Rojiblancos had made their pressure felt in five minutes of injury time, which was whistled by the home supporters angered by the referee's performance.

At the end of 180 exhausting minutes, Barca can celebrate reaching another final. No team in Spain has won the Copa del Rey more often. Barcelona have lifted it on 28 occasions, including both of Luis Enrique's two seasons in charge. They will now have the chance to take that tally to 29 in May's showpiece against the winners of the other semifinal between Celta Vigo and Alaves.

Atletico flew out of the traps early on and the home side were grateful to goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and some last-ditch defending. Jordi Alba chipped in, too, snuffing out an Antoine Griezmann chance when it looked like the France international forward would race clean through.

But for all their pressure, the visitors could not break through. And for all the good they did in keeping Lionel Messi at bay, the moment they took their eyes off him he did the damage. Gliding past three Atletico players, his shot was saved by Miguel Angel Moya, but the lurking Suarez tucked home the rebound.

Roberto, on his birthday, was sent off in the second half and Griezmann then had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside. Atletico were reduced to 10 men, too, when Carrasco was dismissed, but they continued to be the more threatening side.

Their chance seemed to pass when Gameiro missed from the penalty spot after he'd been brought down by Gerard Pique -- his effort would have been more suited to Sunday's Super Bowl. But he made amends minutes later, sliding in a Griezmann cross from close range to set up a tense finale.

Suarez's dismissal then left Barca with nine men and gave Atletico five minutes to find the goal that would have forced extra-time. It never came.

2. Cillessen comes up big, Messi does just enough

By the time Suarez opened the scoring, Barca may well have been one or two goals behind. The reason they weren't was Cillessen. On a night where the Blaugrana midfield was missing returning duo Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta at the kickoff, the Netherlands international goalkeeper saw plenty of the ball.

It can't be easy playing so infrequently. Marc-Andre ter Stegen used to play in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League when Claudio Bravo was still in town, but Cillessen just has to make do with the cup. Ter Stegen hoovers up everything else.

However, Cillessen didn't look rusty here -- perhaps because the cup's hectic scheduling in January and February has provided him with weekly games. He made key saves from Carrasco and Stefan Savic in the first half as Atletico piled forward. There were also other, more comfortable saves.

On top of that -- and in true Barca style -- he was more than competent with his feet. He was able to mix short passes with mid-range service when under pressure without dropping his success rate. One turn when under danger in the second period brought the home fans to their feet.

And with Cillessen keeping Atletico out, it was always likely that Messi would come up with the goods at the other end. In what was proving a frustrating night against well-drilled opposition, the Argentina international once again showed that he only needs one second to turn a game on its head. He almost added a second goal with a stunning free kick, only to see the ball bounce down off the the crossbar on the wrong side of the goal line.

A moment of magic from Lionel Messi saw his shot deflected into the path of Luis Suarez for Barcelona's first-half goal.

Ultimately, though, this was a tough night for Barcelona, filled with sub-par performances, unnecessary cards and plenty of vitriol towards the officials. At least, at the end of all that, they have another final to look forward to under Luis Enrique.

3. Atleti now have all eggs in Champions League basket

Diego Simeone was bold and daring at Camp Nou. Given his side needed at least two goals after losing the first leg 2-1, there was little else he could do. With Gabi suspended, Koke and Saul Niguez began in midfield, with an attacking quartet of Carrasco, Nicolas Gaitan, Fernando Torres and Griezmann ahead of them.

It allowed Atletico to fly out the traps. Torres, Griezmann, Carrasco, Savic and Diego Godin all had sights at goal, but either squandered their lines or were denied by Cillessen. With a bit more luck, Atletico would have taken one of those chances. Simeone will likely feel they should have.

Instead, they saw Messi and Suarez combine to do the damage -- as they had done in the first leg -- and their hopes of winning the cup slipped away.

Their hopes of winning the league have drifted off course in recent weeks, too. Atleti are seven points behind Real Madrid, who have two games in hand, and are in arguably the poorest form of any of the top four -- excluding a recent dip from Sevilla, perhaps.

So that leaves them with just the Champions League. It was a Copa del Rey win against rivals Madrid that really kickstarted the Simeone era and the league title followed, but Europe's top trophy still eludes them. Despite losing this tie and their inconsistent league form, this was once again evidence that over two legs Atleti are a match for anyone.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC.