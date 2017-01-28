Man United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan add to Leicester's relegation fear with 3-0 win

Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

LEICESTER, England -- Three thoughts from King Power Stadium as Man United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Claudio Ranieri and Leicester.

1. Mkhitaryan inspiring United's top-four push

Henrikh Mkhitaryan produced a magical performance for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho's team moved to within two points of the top four with a 3-0 victory against free-falling champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Armenian, whose early-season struggles threatened to curtail his United career before it had even begun, was the creative force for the visitors, scoring the opening goal in a win that leaves Leicester teetering on the edge of the bottom three.

Leicester City Leicester City Manchester United Manchester United 0 3 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Mourinho had bemoaned his team's lack of firepower in the build-up to this game following three successive Premier League draws, the most recent being a dismal midweek 0-0 draw against Hull City at Old Trafford. But Mkhitaryan acted as the catalyst for United's biggest league win the since the 4-1 home defeat of Leicester last September by dominating against Ranieri's strugglers.

Selected alongside Juan Mata in midfield, Mkhitaryan was left free to run the game from the centre of the pitch, with Leicester unable to close down his productivity.

His opening goal in the closing stages of the first half, a breakaway goal following a run from the halfway line, showcased Mkhitaryan's class and awareness with his cool finish to beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. And after Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled United's lead within 90 seconds, Mkhitaryan then created the third for Mata with a stunning pass early in the second half that was converted by the Spaniard.

Whether Mourinho can afford to play Mata and Mkhitaryan together against more imposing opponents remains to be seen, but Leicester could not cope with the pair of them,

Leicester's players failed to raise their game for Ranieri. Might Sunday's rout end up being his last in charge?

2. Ranieri facing fight to save his job at Leicester

Make no mistake: Ranieri is now fighting to save his job as Leicester City manager less than 12 months after guiding the club to their remarkable Premier League title triumph.

Leicester were humiliated by United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. It was their second successive 3-0 defeat at home in the league, and they are now just one point above the bottom three ahead of next Sunday's crucial trip to Swansea City.

Will Ranieri survive long enough to take his team to the Liberty Stadium, or will Leicester's owners take action in an effort to find the spark required to keep the club in the Premier League? It seems unthinkable to even pose that question but such are the stakes involved in the top flight. Relegation would be a financial disaster for Leicester and it is now a clear and present danger for the club.

Ranieri has lost the ability to motivate his players -- Leonardo Ulloa accused him of "betrayal" last week -- and results are now getting worse. His team has not scored a league goal in 2017 and the supporters who regularly chanted his name last season no longer serenade their manager.

Swansea, Hull City and Crystal Palace have all changed their managers in recent weeks, with Swansea and Hull benefiting from an upturn in results. And with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini making it clear he wants to return to the Premier League, Ranieri will be feeling vulnerable after this humbling defeat.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 20th goal for United this season further showed why Wayne Rooney is seemingly on the outs.

3. What now for Wayne Rooney?

Wayne Rooney was forced to miss Sunday's game because of illness, but his absence was barely noticed at the King Power Stadium and that is bad news for the Manchester United and England captain.

His crucial stoppage-time equaliser against Stoke City two weeks ago earned United a valuable point, extended their unbeaten Premier League run and moved him past Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 250 goals. But it was also Rooney's first league goal since the opening day of the season and only his fifth in all competitions this campaign. His influence on Jose Mourinho's team is diminishing and the rampant manner of United's victory over the relegation-threatened champions highlighted just how they no longer miss Rooney when he is not in the team.

Without the 31-year-old, Jose Mourinho deployed Marcus Rashford alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a 4-4-2 formation with Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan paired together in an attack-minded midfield. Mkhitaryan was astounding, scoring one and making another for Mata, while Ibrahimovic led the line in dominant fashion and scored his 20th goal in a United shirt.

When fit, where does Rooney fit into this team? He no longer has the mobility or goal threat to play up-front, while Mkhitaryan and Mata have the attacking midfield positions nailed down.

Time waits for no man, and Rooney is beginning to look as though he has run out of it at Old Trafford.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_