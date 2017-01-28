Jesus inspires Man City past Swansea to vindicate Pep benching Aguero

Gabriel Jesus grabbed both goals as Manchester City edged past Swansea at the Etihad on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed both goals as Manchester City edged past Swansea at the Etihad on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed both goals as Manchester City edged past Swansea at the Etihad on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed both goals as Manchester City edged past Swansea at the Etihad on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed both goals as Manchester City edged past Swansea at the Etihad on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus grabbed both goals as Manchester City edged past Swansea at the Etihad on Sunday.

MANCHESTER, England -- Three thoughts from Manchester City 2-1 Swansea in the Premier League.

Manchester City Manchester City Swansea City Swansea City 2 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

1. City escape to keep top-four bid on track

Manchester City left it late. They diced with a damaging draw, salvaged victory in memorable fashion and went third. They could celebrate the precocious Gabriel Jesus, who took his tally to three goals in two games, and reflect on how they nearly dropped points.

What had seemed a routine win was cast into doubt by Gylfi Sigurdsson's 81st-minute leveller. Despite dominating, City had lost a lead in their previous home game, a 2-2 draw against Tottenham, and history seemed set to repeat itself. Jesus had other ideas. With a prodigious leap, he met David Silva's injury time cross. Lukasz Fabianski saved, but the 19-year-old scored the rebound. A third straight win came with plenty of drama.

Jesus' arrival shows that while many of the top clubs do little business in January, newcomers can give momentum in midseason. A summer signing, Leroy Sane, had struck the outside of the post after the break but City's real regret should be that a one-sided first half only brought one goal. They could rue Mike Dean's questionable definition of a penalty: Normally so happy to point to the spot, he twice ignored City appeals, further infuriating them by booking Raheem Sterling for diving when Fabianski clipped his heels.

Pep Guardiola often laments his side's inability to score more and while they had 74 percent of possession before the break, chances came and went. By the end, Guardiola had brought off Kevin De Bruyne for the more defensive Pablo Zabaleta in a failed bid avert an equaliser.

He had been omitted as Guardiola's willingness to reinvent was apparent again with Fernandinho, whose first 144 City starts all came in midfield, beginning at right-back, even if he operated as a hybrid of full-back and midfielder. Unlike Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy, in particular, he is comfortable coming infield to become an extra player in the centre of the park when his side are in possession.

Jesus looks comfortable in England too, judging by his explosive start to life at Manchester City and this decisive match-winning performance.

Gabriel Jesus scored a dramatic injury time winner as Manchester City denied Swansea.

2. Jesus stars as Aguero is benched again

Many of Guardiola's controversial calls this season have backfired. Here, he could savour the rare sense of one working perfectly. Within 11 minutes, he seemed vindicated in benching a forward with 34 goals in his previous 40 Premier League games. It was hard to argue City missed Sergio Aguero when Jesus scored so soon into his first home start or when he showed such pace and panache.

Most managers would go by the numbers and make Aguero one of the first names on the teamsheet. But Guardiola ignores orthodox wisdom and Jesus is not an orthodox striker. He drops deeper, wanders wider and displays an elusiveness that makes him hard to mark. It spelt bad news for Swansea defenders and Aguero alike.

Guardiola had spent Friday saying Aguero and Jesus could play together. Come Sunday, however, he selected the Brazilian only. It was the first time that, apart from when suspended, Aguero has been omitted from the starting 11 for successive league games.

It is ever harder to argue this is a product of squad rotation, tactical choices for individual games or fatigue after long flights -- reasons Guardiola has used to explain Aguero's presence on the bench in previous matches. A parting of the ways is not inevitable, with the Argentinian's agent saying his client will stay at the club and fight for his place and the forward possessing a long-term lucrative contract, but for the first time since his 2011 arrival there is the possibility that Aguero may be surplus to requirements. In the meantime, he is starting to look a deluxe substitute. Perhaps Guardiola was too slow to bring him on. As it was, when Aguero came on, Jesus still acted as City's saviour.

Guardiola's attitude towards the specialist striker could also be judged by the omission of Kelechi Iheanacho from the matchday 18; a poacher has found his opportunities limited since a purist's appointment. Jesus' arrival has pushed him further down the striking queue.

Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised inside the final 10 minutes but Swansea couldn't hang on for a point.

3. Resurgent Swansea denied

The revival has been halted. Swansea arrived at City having won successive league games for the first time this season. Yet even as they were denied a seventh point in three games and even as disappointment must be the abiding emotion, they should emerge encouraged.

Paul Clement transformed them at the break. They spent the first half pinned in their own half, looking a team likely to be on the receiving end of a thrashing. The sense is that Clement felt Swansea were too negative in the first half. They returned after the break with greater positivity, looking to play further up the pitch and to press more.

They began to pose a threat and their best player sprung to life. Sigurdsson came into the game more, almost levelling with a free kick that Willy Caballero, with a superb save, touched on to the post. He took the corner that Alfie Mawson headed wide when he perhaps should have scored. Then he shot through John Stones' legs. Swansea have 29 league goals this season. Sigurdsson has scored eight and assisted seven more.

He is a difference-maker. So is Clement. Like Hull, Swansea are an advertisement of the merits of sacking a manager. In their own ways, Mike Phelan and Bob Bradley both got a raw deal, yet it is undeniable their former clubs have improved since their departures. Both have beaten Liverpool and revived hopes. Two clubs who had looked doomed could both stay up.

Richard Jolly covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @RichJolly.