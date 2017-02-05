Tottenham eventually bypass Boro gridlock to earn vital win in title chase

A lone Harry Kane PK split the difference for Spurs, who take a crucial three points to remain in the title race.

LONDON -- Three quick thoughts from Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League win over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

1. Tottenham bypass Boro gridlock -- eventually

Last season, Tottenham Hotspur seemed the only team capable of catching Leicester City. This season, they seem the only team capable of catching Chelsea. On a day when Arsenal fell to a second successive defeat and Liverpool contrived to lose at Hull, Spurs did just about enough to beat Middlesbrough and reduce Chelsea's lead to nine points. Now all Mauricio Pochetinno's team have to do is maintain the pressure for three and a half months, make no mistakes whatsoever and pray that they don't somehow crash off the rails in the last three games again. No pressure.

This was Pochettino's 100th Premier League game in charge of Spurs and there was no question that he deserved all three points to mark the occasion. Set against a particularly stubborn and well-organised Middlesbrough, this was, for the most part, one-way traffic. Assuming, of course, that the traffic was progressing nicely for most of the journey before getting gridlocked just short of the destination. Had it not been for Harry Kane's 57th-minute penalty, awarded when Espinosa Bernardo chopped down the effervescent Heung-Min Son, they might still be caught in tailbacks now.

Tottenham welcomed Hugo Lloris back the the starting lineup after he missed the goalless draw with Sunderland, with Ben Davies replacing Danny Rose for his first league start since Oct. 15, and started well. But it was Boro who made the first real chance when Adama Traore raced down the right and lifted in a cross for Alvaro Negredo. Unfortunately, the former Manchester City man could only head it over the bar. Chances like that did not come along often for the visitors.

After that shock, Spurs piled on the pressure. Son brought a fine save from Victor Valdes after four minutes and Dele Alli rippled the side netting four minutes after that. Alli was disappointed not to score, but even more upset that referee Mark Clattenburg failed to notice Valdes twice pushing him in the face. Valdes, who also rewarded an excellent defensive header by Fabio by shoving him in the head, was clearly psyched up for this. And he needed to be. Spurs were rampant.

Midway through the first half Toby Alderweireld rattled the post with a header from a Christian Eriksen corner and 10 minutes after that Kane wasted a free header after Son floated the ball directly onto his head. The English striker must have thought he'd made amends for that miss on the stroke of half-time, but his close-range finish was correctly ruled out for offside. Instead, he had to wait until Bernardo's foul on Son. Naturally, Kane made no mistake from 12 yards. And a good thing too, given the performance of Valdes, a goalkeeper the Boro fans were quick to remind their hosts had, "won more than you."

Spurs continued to press for a soothing second, but to no avail. Middlesbrough may be sinking down the table, but they are no pushovers. It mattered little. The points were safe and the chase is on. There could be a long pursuit ahead of them.

2. Boro resilient but limited

Middlesbrough were nothing if not organised, but they desperately need goals. Rudy Gestede and Patrick Bamford have arrived to help Negredo, but manager Aitor Karanka can only play one at a time. Defensively, this is a sound unit. Offensively, they're falling short. They have only scored three goals in their past seven games and they have only scored more than once in the league on four occasions. They should be more than capable of surviving, but that lack of firepower threatens to condemn them to a relegation fight.

In the middle of defence, Ben Gibson and Bernardo were impressive; constantly shouting orders to their teammates, shepherding them into position. There was no intention of pressing Tottenham into mistakes. Instead, the plan was to fall back, fill gaps and simply prevent Spurs from ever having a sight of goal.

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to secure Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But at the other end, Negredo was mostly isolated, kept company only by the occasional surging run from the remarkable Traore. The ex-Aston Villa man is devastatingly quick and on two occasions in the first half, the only sensible course of action was for a Spurs player to kick him over rather than risk him progressing any further up the pitch.

Karanka has had a stressful month, embroiling himself in a row with his paymasters by blasting their lack of action in the transfer window and causing friction with the supporters when he recently hit out at what he felt was a lack of respect. But while other clubs react to deepening problems by fighting among themselves, there's no lack of unity at Boro. Twice in the first half, the fans serenaded Karanka and there is no evidence of a lack of heart. They just need some goals.

3. Sensational Son thriving

It hasn't always been easy for Son at Tottenham. It took him months to show the fans what he could do, and when he did, he couldn't sustain it. When Spurs play with their wing-back-powered back three, there isn't room for a wide attacking player, but here, on the left of a more conventional 4-2-3-1, he shone.

With Boro's back four trying to stay compact, he lurked ominously out wide, daring Calum Chambers to come out and mark him, a course of action that would free up much needed space for the attackers. And if Chambers didn't come, then Son was only too happy to take advantage of the space. He should have scored in either half, denied by Valdes and then hitting the side netting. He won't be easy to leave out now.

