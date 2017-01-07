Everton loss, further evidence that Guardiola, City aren't "good enough"

Manchester City suffered another away day to forget as they were beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

LIVERPOOL, England -- "Sacked in the morning!" chanted the Everton fans gleefully. "You're getting sacked in the morning!" On the touchline, Pep Guardiola turned slowly to his left and stared at them glumly. How had it come to this? The best manager in the world, a man with an unrivalled record of success at two of Europe's biggest clubs, reduced to a laughing stock, his players swept away by a team that achieved the rare feat of losing at home to Leicester City last weekend. This is not what Guardiola would have expected. This is not what anyone would have expected.

It is, of course, highly unlikely that Guardiola will be sacked in the morning, or indeed in the coming weeks. City did not wait for so long or invest so much to lose faith so quickly. But something has to change.

He cut a rueful figure after the game, smiling wryly at a game that he believes is treating him harshly.

"It is the first time in my life I have conceded a lot of goals; that never happened before. That is why I have to know the reason why."

He praised the honesty of his players, he claimed that they had made more than enough chances to score, he refused to entertain the notion that City are defensively weak, preferring to opt for the more holistic conclusion that, "Football depends on the way you attack, being clinical and having midfield players that are confident. If they don't score, that can affect the way you think."

By the end of his press conference, you could almost believe that this was a hard luck story. But City are not losing these games because they're unlucky. They're losing because they're not good enough. And for a situation like that to develop at a club like this, serious questions must be answered.

Guardiola is not exempt from blame, something he has already acknowledged himself. His frequent tactical changes have cultivated uncertainty, not versatility, particularly in the defence. But the tools at his disposal are hardly of the quality to which he has become accustomed.

He fielded three full-backs at Goodison Park: Gael Clichy (32 this summer), Bacary Sagna (34 next month) and Pablo Zabaleta in central midfield (32 on Monday and not a central midfielder.) The pre-Sheikh Mansour City might have fielded a team like that, perhaps in the days when former manager Stuart Pearce was scrambling for bargains. But the new era City, rich beyond compare and eight years deep into a project to become the world's greatest team, should not be reliant on such a limited talent pool. It's one thing to be compromised by the inconsistency of Nicolas Otamendi or the difficult development of John Stones, but at least efforts have been made to attract the best. Guardiola used David Alaba and Philipp Lahm as complete footballers at Bayern Munich, they could play as orthodox full-backs, they could invert and join the midfield, they could even play as conventional midfielders, as Lahm so often did. With the best will in the world, you don't get that flexibility with Clichy, Sagna and Zabaleta. They're solid, decent footballers. They're not world beaters. And there are problems elsewhere as well.

John Stones' development has gone slower than expected at Manchester City but he is not the sides only problem.

The injury nightmare of Ilkay Gundogan and the suspension of Fernandinho has left Guardiola to turn to a diminished Yaya Toure, whose time at the top has long since passed. With Sergio Aguero oddly anonymous up front, City were disjointed and lacked an edge. It's hard to escape the feeling that more quality is urgently required to freshen up the squad. Gabriel Jesus, the precocious Brazilian talent, should be available for next week's game against Tottenham, but there has to be a foundation to support him.

And yet Guardiola cannot exclusively blame his tools. Nor can he lean solely on his earlier admission that elements of the English game have taken him by surprise. There are areas in which he is solely to blame. The fluidity that often drowns City in their own creative juices. The tweaks and temporary overloads that fail to bear fruit and leave them vulnerable to a counter attack. And, most of all, the goalkeeping question.

To enter the Hart vs. Bravo debate this season has been to pick an ideological side. Are you going with progressive ideas of a ball playing goalkeeper becoming a bonus outfield player and revolutionising the way we see the position? Or are you steadfastly Anglo-Saxon in your thinking, welded to your belief that a goalkeeper is there, first and foremost, to stop the ball from going into the net?

But it shouldn't be like that. It is simpler than that. Bravo seems to carry all the physical presence of a half-remembered dream. He isn't offering enough positives in terms of his distribution to make up for his negatives as a goalkeeper. There are some who, with clever use of angles and positioning, can fill a goal in an instant and leave a striker feeling as if he's been tasked with throwing a pebble into a shoe while someone's still wearing it. Bravo comes out, stands up, spreads himself wide and strikers put the ball past him regardless. He is vastly improved at set pieces, can claim crosses well and, yes, he can pass the ball with his feet. But he just doesn't look to be a good enough goalkeeper.

Guardiola isn't getting sacked in the morning, but the roots of this 4-0 defeat are not ill fortune alone. City aren't good enough. For the money they have laid out, for the time they have spent, they should be much better. It's going to take hard work from everyone, Guardiola included, to put that right. Otherwise, this won't be the last time they find themselves humiliated.

Iain Macintosh covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @IainMacintosh.