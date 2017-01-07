Mourinho shows Klopp pragmatism rules in the Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.

MANCHESTER, England -- -- It may be the most-watched and eagerly anticipated game in English football, but for all of the glory and glamour associated with Manchester United and Liverpool, the 198th and latest meeting between the two clubs boiled down to a dispute over the merits of "long balls" between Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 84th-minute equaliser for United, which cancelled out James Milner's first-half penalty for the visitors, secured a point for the home side and ensured a draw which, ultimately, does little for the collective ambitions of the two teams.

But if there was a winner at Old Trafford, it was pragmatism over purity - "Route One" over "Gegenpress."

For a club with Old Trafford walls adorned by images of Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo, the direct approach is generally anathema, but beauty cannot always overcome everything that blocks its way and Mourinho has no qualms about using the sledgehammer when the occasion demands.

And with Liverpool soaking up United's blunt second-half pressure, the introduction of Marouane Fellaini as a substitute over the final 20 minutes -- ahead of the quicker but shorter Marcus Rashford -- changed the game for United by throwing them an aerial lifeline.

Fellaini still divides opinion among United fans as a result of his one-dimensional approach, but he scored a late goal in Tuesday's EFL Cup semifinal first leg victory over Hull and, on Sunday, his header onto the post from Wayne Rooney's cross led to the stooping header from which Ibrahimovic netted his 19th goal of the season.

Liverpool manager Klopp, though, was not impressed by Mourinho's tactics.

"The ball was 25 minutes in the air," he said. "It was so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. We had the better football, had the better plans, we played good football. But the last 20-25 minutes, United were only long balls. In the end period of the game, when United started playing long balls -- Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- after 80 minutes high-intense football it is really hard."

Klopp's complaint betrayed his and Liverpool's weakness, however, in being unable to counter such an approach and even use it themselves.

Since arriving from the Bundesliga, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has raised similar issues about the length of time the ball spends in the air in the Premier League, but the coaches who win the major trophies in England tend to be those, who are prepared to dilute their principles by fighting fire with fire.

Guardiola clearly hasn't been able to swallow his pride at City in order to make his team more attuned to the demands of the league, while Klopp also continues to speak dismissively of the tactics which Mourinho, both at Chelsea and now United, has displayed no embarrassment about adopting.

"I had Rashford or Marouane to put on as my final substitution and Liverpool were playing defensively," Mourinho said. "I looked to their bench and I didn't see anyone there who could have helped them cope with more direct play.

"The people need to know what Marouane Fellaini is great at and what he is not so good at," Mourinho continued. "Marouane is very good in some aspects. I was looking to the pitch and only saw yellow shirts in the box. I thought it's difficult to penetrate so I thought we should go direct."

Some United supporters call Fellaini "The Tree," for his ability to simply get in the way of things, while others describe him as "The Lampshade," due to his height and bushy hairstyle. Whatever the soemtimes unflattering nicknames, though, he is certainly effective and Liverpool have nothing like him.

Against League Two Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last week, the lack of diversity on the Liverpool bench -- Klopp simply had quick, short and nimble forwards -- saw them play the same way over and over again as they tried and failed to break their opponents down. Liverpool drew and ended up with a replay in Devon this coming Wednesday.

By contrast, United were able to find a goal and salvage a point from this game because Mourinho was prepared to alter his approach and go long.

"It was just more long balls from United," claimed Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. "They had two big guys up front and they scored, but we dealt with it well up to that."

Liverpool dealt with it well enough prior to the equaliser, but one lapse led to the home side's goal and denied Klopp's team the opportunity to reclaim second place behind Chelsea. Now seven points clear at the top, Antonio Conte's side appear to be pulling clear, leaving the rest of the top six, who are separated by just five points, to fight for positions beneath them.

Liverpool must play Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal and travel to defending champions Leicester over their next six league games, so Klopp's team are entering a defining period of their campaign.

United, meanwhile, do not face any of the current top four until Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Apr. 15 and so have the opportunity to build on their recent resurgence -- they are now unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions -- to climb into the top four.

Which team is best placed to end the campaign on a high? Liverpool have the points in the bag, but United possess the greater variety to changed things when necessary.

Pragmatism matters in the Premier League.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_