Harry Kane hat trick and Tottenham stroll has fans dreaming of the title

Tottenham swept West Brom aside at White Hart Lane, with Harry Kane scoring a hat trick.

LONDON -- Three quick points from Tottenham 4-0 West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

1. Tottenham right in the title race

Tottenham buried West Brom 4-0 and with it, a few ghosts from last season, to set up what might be another title surge. It's hard not to be convinced by this growing side, with Harry Kane scoring his fourth hat trick for the club to crown a fine afternoon.

The only negative for Spurs on Saturday was the second half injury to Jan Vertonghen, who went off in tears with suspected ankle ligament damage after rolling it on the artificial turf, although it was otherwise hard to put a downer on this uplifting display.

It's also difficult to think of a more one-sided game since some of Spurs' wins in last season's title challenge. It was around this time last year they began battering teams, leading to opposition managers like former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores describing them as "animals" who were "impossible" to play against. Those words applied to this performance.

If they are on form, the opposition become almost an irrelevance. All of that raises a number of encouraging questions about what Tottenham can do this season. Are they coming to form at exactly the same time, in the same way, as they did in 2015-16? Can they go even further than last year's title challenge and third place? Most relevantly, have they learned the lessons from last term?

The opposition in this match were pointed in that regard, especially following on from the rousing 2-0 win over Chelsea. It was two draws in a West Brom-Chelsea double header that cost Spurs the title in May, but they have now played the same two teams in reverse order in the last two weeks and reversed the feeling.

Far from scuttling a title challenge, these wins could confirm they are building up to one again. The only surprise was they didn't build up a higher margin of victory earlier, especially once Kane scored so early on to give Spurs the lead.

On 12 minutes, Christian Eriksen slipped the ball through to the striker, and he showed quick improvisation to clip the ball in off the post. Kane could have had a hat trick in the first half alone, only for Ben Foster to pull off a series of fine saves -- especially one from one close-range header -- but it was only a matter of time until Spurs grabbed a second.

On 26 minutes, Eriksen drove at goal and found the net via Gareth McAuley's deflection. Kane finally made it the kind of margin the display deserved after 76 minutes, finishing first-time from Kyle Walker's cross, before completing a hat trick and the rout moments later.

In a move that perfectly illustrated the confidence flowing through this side, Kane played a one-two with Dele Alli, with the midfielder returning the ball through a glorious chip the striker then rolled past Foster.

This was light years away from their 1-1 draw against the same opponents back in May and also a huge improvement on the meek 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in December, or indeed their October form.

Spurs are generating momentum and it's going to take something fairly big to stop them.

2. Eriksen's return to form a boost, Kane clinical

One of the primary problems with Spurs in autumn, when they looked so toothless, was that without the injured Kane none of the attackers behind him were firing.

That has dramatically changed. Alli had a deft strike ruled out for offside in the first half then showed his confidence by nutmegging Darren Fletcher in the second, while wing-backs Walker and Danny Rose have become two of their most important forward players.

Beyond Kane, though, it is Eriksen who has started to produce in impressively prolific manner. Even if Alli scored the two key goals against Chelsea, it was the Dane who supplied the perfect crosses. He was much the same here and given his devastating contribution, it would feel only right if the second goal was ultimately credited to him rather than go down as a McAuley own goal.

Previously, the feeling with Eriksen was that he generally played well but only lifted it in mechanical individual moments. That is something else that has started to change. He's starting to dominate, keeping Spurs flowing while also maintaining that high quality of delivery. One cross in the first half to the back post was David Beckham quality.

One of the greater effects of this is also what it does for Kane. With Alli and Eriksen dovetailing and combining so well, defences have more problems to deal with, and Kane is allowed be even more dangerous.

That felt the case with his first and second goals, as a side as sturdy as West Brom were completely outmanoeuvred.

3. Pulis' and West Brom's limitations laid bare

This rout was sweet revenge on Tony Pulis from Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Given the scale of defeat, it is remarkable to think that their last three games had been draws and that the Argentine had only twice beaten Pulis. It was as if Spurs were distilling all of that frustration into one overwhelming victory.

It also displayed the limitations of Pulis' management, and why he has never really gone higher. Make no mistake: Pulis is a very good manager. There are few in the game that can set up a dependable backline like him, and that should be not underestimated given how many sides in the modern game are so porous and defensively suspect.

But with Spurs on such form and the visitors without Jonny Evans in that back four, Pulis' men were anything but dependable here. Once they went behind, it exposed there isn't all that much to his football.

Since Spurs were nowhere near as uncertain as back in May, when they eventually crumbled to let West Brom equalise, Pulis' side had no way back into the game. The best chance they had was one set-piece that was saved by Hugo Lloris, and still ruled offside anyway.

There was absolutely no scope to release the pace that usually gives Pulis sides something extra and with the game now open and Spurs ahead, no tension or anxiety for his tight team to use to their advantage.

They were simply blown away.

Miguel Delaney covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MiguelDelaney.