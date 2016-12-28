Liverpool face replay after youngsters can't find a way past resolute Plymouth

Craig Burley breaks down Liverpool's busy January and how Jurgen Klopp may look to field his men going forward.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Three points on Liverpool and Plymouth's 0-0 draw in the FA Cup third round.

1. Liverpool youngsters frustrated by Plymouth

Under manager Jurgen Klopp's instructions, Liverpool have been fielding a strong side in the Under-23 Premier League, as opposed to sending the majority of their promising starlets out to loan.

There is a belief in Liverpool's Kirkby academy that, on occasions, the club's U-23s would have been able to beat Football League teams this season. The theory was put to the test on Sunday for the encounter with Plymouth, as seven reserves started at Anfield. The verdict? These young professionals have a long way to go.

In all, Klopp made 10 changes to field Liverpool's youngest-ever team, with the likes of Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ovie Ejaria all starting. Much-changed sides have made light work of teams they are supposed to beat in cup competitions previously this season. This time, though, they struggled against a resolute and compact side.

For the third successive campaign, Liverpool began their campaign in this competition against a League Two side. The Reds have never lost an FA Cup tie against fourth-tier opposition and, after early moments of promising play from the visitors got that had their 8,600 travelling supporters in good voice, the hosts took control.

Ojo and Woodburn came to close to breaking the deadlock, before Divock Origi thought he had opened the scoring. 20 minutes in, the Belgian battled for possession with Gary Miller inside the penalty area and fired home, only for referee Paul Tierney to blow for a foul. At half-time the statistics showed the tale of the game. Plymouth had had less than 20 percent of possession, but Liverpool only had two shots themselves on Luke McCormick's goal.

Liverpool brought on big-hitters Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana midway through the second period but, despite their best efforts and Sturridge going close on two occasions, they were unable to breach Plymouth's defence. A replay at Home Park looms, with many of Liverpool's Sunday starters likely to get another chance to impress.

Sheyi Ojo was among the Liverpool fringe players given a chance to impress.

2. Gomez impresses on his return

This was Joe Gomez's first competitive appearance under Klopp and his first outing for Liverpool's first team since Oct. 1, 2015, following a 13-month layoff due to ACL and Achilles injuries.

The Liverpool manager has high hopes for the former Charlton youngster and is prepared to let Lucas Leiva depart in January as a result of his confidence in Gomez. As it happened, the pair started together in central defence, with Gomez on the right showing no signs of rust following his 462-day absence.

His workload was rather light on the defensive front, though Gomez dealt well with the physicality of Plymouth's forward Paul-Arnold Garcia, but the 19-year-old was most useful throughout the 90 minutes with the ball at his feet.

There have never been any concerns about his comfort with possession and that was in evidence again as Gomez often carried the ball out from the back, wholly accepting the invitation to advance from Plymouth's entrenched two banks of four.

3. Expect a different Liverpool next week

Klopp's decision to rest many of his regulars was more than understandable after a busy week and given the important games on the horizon.

Liverpool had three matches within the space of seven days over the festive period, with the time between their win over Manchester City and draw at underland coming in at less than 44 hours. Klopp made only one change -- a forced one -- for the draw at the Stadium of Light and the lack of opportunity for recovery ultimately took a toll.

Despite rotating his squad, though, the last thing Klopp needed was a replay. On Wednesday, Liverpool travel to Southampton for the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal, which is followed next Sunday by a Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Klopp is on the hunt for his first trophy as Liverpool manager and will, in all likelihood, field a strong side at St Mary's. With many of his usual XI not featuring in the Plymouth draw and Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip all close to a return from injury, Liverpool's best options should be in the best condition possible ahead of an important week.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.