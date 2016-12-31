Pedro stars, Terry sent off as Chelsea easily advance past Peterborough

Pedro continued his fine form for Chelsea, beautifully burying a brace in a comfortable win over Peterborough.

LONDON -- Three quick thoughts from Stamford Bridge after Chelsea beat Peterborough United 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

1. Conte's search for defensive depth goes on

Antonio Conte made nine changes to the Chelsea team that tasted Premier League defeat for the first time since September against Tottenham on Wednesday, giving fringe squad members the chance to get the end of that historic 13-match winning streak out of the club's system.

Chelsea have not been eliminated from the FA Cup at the third-round stage since 1998, but he did suffer famous humiliation at Stamford Bridge against Bradford City in the fourth round two years ago. Peterborough were clearly inspired by the possibility of emulating that achievement and, for a large portion of the first half, it looked as though they had a chance to do just that.

Pedro Rodriguez, deployed as a left wing-back, menaced Peterborough going forward but looked vulnerable defensively, giving Marcus Maddison too much space to send in a cross from which Lee Angol should have broken the deadlock inside eight minutes, instead scuffing his shot at Asmir Begovic.

There were hints of panic at Stamford Bridge when Ryan Tafazzoli then headed wide after being found totally unmarked by a pinpoint Maddison corner.

Pedro's goal after 18 minutes -- cutting inside and curling into the top corner after Nathaniel Chalobah had seen a fierce shot parried by Luke McGee -- settled Chelsea but there was little evidence here that Conte's defensive reserves can be relied upon to deliver in the heat of Premier League combat.

Kurt Zouma, making his first senior appearance in 11 months, produced an understandably up-and-down performance that highlighted why Chelsea have managed his recovery so carefully, while Branislav Ivanovic and John Terry both exhibited significant signs of rust.

For every confident interception and pass that drew cheers and chants of "ZOUMA" from the Stamford Bridge faithful there were positional errors that left teammates, not least returning captain Terry, exposed.

At the other end, Chelsea always looked to have too much firepower for their League One opponents, however, and Michy Batshuayi doubled their lead shortly before half-time after Ruben Loftus-Cheek had cushioned Ivanovic's cross into his path.

Once Willian had cut in from the left flank and curled in a third on 52 minutes Chelsea's passage to the fourth round was assured. Peterborough attacked with renewed vigour though and were rewarded, first when Terry was shown a straight red card for taking down Angol as the last man on 67 minutes, then when Tom Nichols tapped in Michael Smith's cross from the right shortly afterwards.

Pedro allayed any Stamford Bridge fears by scoring his second after a neat lay-off from Batshuayi, and Chelsea could have scored far more.

But it would be a surprise if Conte were entirely pleased with what he saw from his makeshift defence with far bigger challenges on the horizon, and Nathan Ake's recall from loan at Bournemouth makes perfect sense.

2. Terry sent off in Stamford Bridge return

Celebrating his 50th FA Cup match, John Terry was sent to the locker room early after being shown a 67th-minute red card.

When John Terry picked up a glute muscle injury at Cobham prior to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Tottenham in November, the expectation was that he would be sidelined for up to three weeks. He didn't feature in another match day squad in 2016, missing seven matches.

Chelsea's captain is discovering this season that 36-year-old bodies are not quite as obedient or reliable when subjected to the rigours of top-level football -- perhaps the most compelling reason that people are suggesting that this will be his last as a player at Stamford Bridge.

Terry remains the heart and soul of Chelsea, a true captain "whether he plays or doesn't play," in the words of Conte. But he has played no part in the Italian's remarkable transformation of the Blues' backline in a 3-4-3 system since September, and his performance here did nothing to allay doubts over his ability to be a viable Premier League option between now and May.

It didn't help, of course, that he was flanked by a Kurt Zouma making his first senior appearance in 11 months and a Branislav Ivanovic who appears to have aged significantly every time he takes to the field these days. But Terry was exposed not just by his own physical limitations but those of his teammates as well.

Zouma should have intercepted the pass that set Angol running at Terry in the 67th minute, and Conte would probably argue that Chelsea should not be getting caught on the counterattack when 3-0 up.

But Terry's tackle was clumsy and cynical, leaving referee Kevin Friend no option but to subject the Chelsea captain to the surreal experience of being applauded off by Stamford Bridge having been shown a straight red card.

Terry insists he is happy to remain a passionate observer as long as Chelsea keep winning. On this evidence, Chelsea's winning might depend on him sitting out.

3. Batshuayi's current situation no good for him or Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi scored a much needed goal for his confidence but his future at Chelsea is still up in the air.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Friday, Conte urged Michy Batshuayi to make the most of his rare opportunity to impress at the head of Chelsea's attack.

"Michy is only 23, he's a young player who can improve a lot," the Chelsea head coach said. "In front of him there is [Diego] Costa, and obviously he's having a bit of difficulty to play. But he has the time to show me that he deserves to play. Sunday will be important for him."

Batshuayi clearly got the message, and no one could accuse the young Belgian of a lack of effort against Peterborough. He provided a skillful, mobile focal point for a Chelsea frontline that scored four goals and might have got significantly more.

But that long wait on the Stamford Bridge sidelines has clearly affected Batshuayi, who spent most of the first half looking for his own shot rather than making the best play in the final third. Conte was particularly furious at one instance when the Belgian hammered a shot into the legs of a Peterborough defender instead of sliding a simple pass to the open Willian.

It was telling that when Batshuayi finally did find the net two minutes before half-time, it was relief rather than jubilation that was etched on his face. When you're competing for minutes against Diego Costa, the Premier League's most outstanding player this season, nothing less than exceptional will do.

The question is whether all of this is helpful for Batshuayi's development. At 23, he is a bright but unrefined prospect, not yet ready to shoulder the scoring burden on an elite team but not yet sure enough of himself to keep a level head as he watches match after match from the substitutes' bench.

Reports of a possible deal for Fernando Llorente in January that would see Batshuayi head to Swansea City on loan have frustrated many Chelsea fans who already harbour affection for their bubbly young striker. But six months honing his skills in the south of Wales could do the world of good.

