Five-star Manchester City ease to victory at woeful West Ham

Three goals in 10 first--half minutes set Manchester City on the way to victory.

LONDON -- Three thoughts from Manchester City's 5-0 win at West Ham in the FA Cup third round.

1. Comfortable win for Man City

There's been an air of tension around Manchester City for the past week, with their manager Pep Guardiola expressing his frustration at their relatively poor form with some curious public statements, but that was washed away with a 5-0 win over West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Yaya Toure, an own goal from Havard Nordtveit, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones all scored to give City this comfortable victory, one that was wrapped up by half-time against a desperate West Ham side.

If there were questions about the City manager before the game, then afterwards attention will turn to his opposite number. Slaven Bilic's shoulders slouched as his team's last chance of any success -- beyond Premier League survival -- disappeared. He's not the only one to blame for such a miserable evening, but he cannot be sitting comfortably.

City, perhaps a little surprisingly, named a strong side; the only significant differences from a full-strength team being Willy Caballero in goal and Pablo Zabaleta reprising an experiment Guardiola conducted against Celtic in the Champions League by playing as a holding midfielder. West Ham rested Dimitri Payet, with Andy Carroll supported by Michail Antonio up front; an aerial bombardment seemed likely.

The opening half hour managed to achieve the slightly curious feat of being a slow, not especially entertaining end-to-end contest. Both teams had presentable chances that probably should have been scored, but City eventually went ahead when they perhaps didn't deserve to.

Zabaleta tumbled in the area, somewhere near Angelo Ogbonna, but despite contact appearing to be minimal at best, it was enough for referee Michael Oliver to give the penalty. Toure continued his recent revival by emphatically thumping the ball into the corner.

Almost immediately, West Ham should have equalised but Sofiane Feghouli missed an open goal at the far post, crumpling into the net with apparent embarrassment. His woe was compounded a few minutes later when City got two in quick succession, first when Nordtveit turned a Bacary Sagna cross into his own net while under pressure from Raheem Sterling, who then set up David Silva.

The playmaker's temperament was as cool as the evening temperature as he controlled the ball on the edge of the six yard box, then sent goalkeeper Adrian sprawling before almost absent-mindedly slotting home. Plenty of home fans slunk out early rather than watch the last few minutes of a grim opening half.

Those that came back for the second period might have wished they hadn't bothered when, six minutes into it, City got a fourth. Sterling produced some trickery to set up Toure, whose low and powerful shot was turned in by Aguero. The visiting players almost looked too embarrassed to celebrate.

At a rough estimate a quarter of the home support cut their losses with 20 minutes remaining, preferring to brave the rain and the long trudge to the train station, rather than watching their team. And really, nobody could blame them.

By the time Stones headed home the fifth, the stadium was barely half full and the most entertainment the home fans had on a grim night came from two pitch invaders, one of whom was dressed as Spiderman.

2. Sterling and Silva impress

In games like this, it's often difficult to work out whether one team has been very good or the other catastrophically bad. This time, it was a combination of both, because as poor as West Ham's spineless performance was, some of City's most illustrious talents showed their worth, notably Sterling and Silva.

Sterling is an odd player, in that when he's confident and thinking clearly, he's a menace to any defence, a forward who mixes speed and ingenuity in a way that few can cope with. But when he isn't either of those things, he can be a dithering liability, more likely to dribble the ball directly out of play than create anything of any worth.

In this game he showed both sides of his footballing personality, starting uncertainly; one chance in particular, when he cut inside onto his weaker left foot rather than take a free shot with his stronger right, displayed that his brain wasn't quite where it could have been. But then, after he pressured Nordtveit into the own goal, Sterling he was a threat again, his runs showing more purpose and his threat more evident.

Silva, on the other hand, shows his class more consistently, something that was evident here. He can still probe and nudge holes in defences with the best of them and he arguably has the best control in the Premier League. The first touch before his goal was simply sublime, a delicate killing of the ball that turned a routine tap-in into a work of art.

City still aren't as fluent as Guardiola would like but, if these two carry on like this, then they might get there pretty soon.

3. An awful night for the hapless Hammers

Eyebrows were raised when the team news was announced before the game, not just by City playing such a strong side, but also because Payet and club captain Mark Noble had been left on the bench by Slaven Bilic.

The Frenchman might not have enjoyed a season as successful as last, but he's still West Ham's most creative outlet and to progress in a competition that represents their only chance for some sort of distraction and entertainment this term, his inclusion seemed a no-brainer.

Bilic withdrew Payet during the last game, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, on the basis that the player was tired. As such, giving him some rest ahead of an important game such as Friday's seemed sensible. Equally, Noble is often West Ham's often driving force and so he too would have seemed a logical selection for this game.

After City's fourth goal went in, the selection didn't look much better, but it at least meant Payet and Noble could have a night off, a rest before what could still be a relegation battle. But if the decision to leave them out from the start was mildly surprising, the one to introduce both at that stage was just surreal.

At 4-0 down, Bilic could only hope to salvage a little dignity, but there seemed little point in potentially risking his best players in the hope of consolation. If Payet was fit enough he should have started; if he wasn't he should have played no part at all. West Ham's manager chose the worst of both worlds.

