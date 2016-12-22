Swansea prove Bradley was not the only problem with Bournemouth loss

Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 away victory, leaving Swansea City at the bottom of the table.

They changed their manager. The new manager changed almost the entire team. But on the pitch, in the deepening gloom of a miserable New Year's Eve, nothing really changed for Swansea at all. Under caretaker boss Alan Curtis, the Swans started with a little more composure and desire than had been the case under Bob Bradley, but they finished in the same way they have so often: well beaten and with the boos of the supporters ringing in their ears. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that for all the managerial manoeuvrings this season, these players are just not good enough.

Bournemouth were excellent, particularly in the first half, bolstering their reputation as a sort of budget brand Arsenal, determined to pass the ball quickly and cleverly across the turf, pressing themselves on their opponents as if they were the home team. You do not need to have been watching Swansea for long to be able to recall the days when this was their style too. But those days have passed. Somewhere in the last 18 months, the Swans have lost their way.

Curtis made sweeping changes to the team, as well he might. Indeed, given the wretchedness of the display against West Ham on Boxing Day, a mere seven changes seemed rather restrained. Alfie Mawson was the only member of the back four to escape the purge, Leon Britton the only one of Monday's midfield trio and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Swansea's most accomplished player by far, the only survivor from that front three. It made little difference.

A fixture like Bournemouth at home could have been earmarked as the perfect opportunity for Bradley to turn the tide, but that heavy defeat to West Ham brought a swift end to his brief stewardship. It was a result and performance deemed so appalling that it proved a sackable offence. In the Liberty Stadium that afternoon, the mood was ugly. Fans made their feelings about Bradley clear, but they also hit out at the owners, past and present.

The installation of Curtis, the 62-year-old former player, coach and two-time caretaker manager, was a popular decision with supporters, the first of those in some time. The decision as to a permanent successor will determine whether Swansea will survive in the Premier League or slip away after a five year spell. For his part, Curtis looked happy enough with his lot. He humbly accepted the adulation of the fans before the match, support that continued even after the game had slipped away. They will not blame him for this. There are too many others in the firing line. The new owners. The old owners. And Bradley.

Outside the stadium before the game, there was at least a little sympathy for the American, but absolutely no regret at the timing of his departure.

"He was out of his depth," said Steven Roberts, a fan for nearly half a century and a former member of the Supporters' Trust. "I feel sorry for him, but the lack of Premier League experience cost him. I think they've made the right move bringing Curtis back."

"I do feel a bit sorry for Bradley," said Leighton Williams. "He comes across as a nice bloke, but he didn't have the experience, he didn't know the club or how it plays. I've never experienced anything like the atmosphere on Boxing Day. Things had to change and I'm glad they have. I'm happy to see Curtis there, but I think Harry Redknapp would be a good option now and then we can reassess in the summer."

"Bradley's nationality didn't help," said Swansea fan Kerry Brace. "It was a big factor. He was a good bloke, he worked hard. A friend of mine works at the club and says good things about him. But I think it was against him from the start. It was a poisoned chalice. The owners don't have a good rapport here and his nationality was such a big thing."

Brace is another who would welcome the arrival of Redknapp.

"I like Redknapp," he said. "He'd keep us up, he's got good contacts."

But Redknapp, according to a source close to the club, is unlikely to win the race. The favourite is Paul Clement, currently assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich. Clement, a highly regarded coach, was impressing at Derby County before his surprise dismissal early in 2016 and his discussions with the club will continue this week. And what a challenge awaits him.

There were a handful of positives to take from the first half, even if Swansea were unable to put a shot on target. Defender Mawson's willingness to play himself out of trouble brought warm applause and there were a couple of moments when the Swans strung passes together with such ease that there were echoes of the Brendan Rodgers side that performed so well in their debut Premier League season. But there was no cohesion up front. Leroy Fer and Sigurdsson got in each other's way, with Fer withdrawn before the break. Fernando Llorente looked sluggish. And when Bournemouth began to open the throttle, the backline couldn't cope.

Midway through the first half, Jordi Amat's efforts to clear Ryan Fraser's cross ended with him smashing the ball into Lukasz Fabianski's midriff. Benik Afobe was there to finish. As the break approached Eddie Howe's side doubled their advantage, with Fraser putting the finishing touch on a fine move created by Junior Stanislaus and Jack Wilshere.

"If we'd gone in at 0-1," said Curtis afterwards, "we might have had a chance."

Swansea kept at it, which was the best that could be said for them, but the mood in the stands had changed. With 15 minutes to go, chairman Huw Jenkins, once a hero, now very much a villain in the eyes of the supporters, was singled out by a section of supporters who shouted for him to leave the club. Once there was a bond here that seemed to stretch from the stands through the dressing room and up to the boardroom. But that bond has frayed and will not withstand much more pressure.

"Once we concede, the confidence just drains from us," said Curtis afterwards. "There should be enough there to get better results, but confidence in sport, especially in football, is such a fragile thing."

With three minutes to go, Josh King broke forward and scored a third for Bournemouth. It triggered an exodus from the Liberty Stadium. Those who stayed in their seats did so only to intensify their chants of, "Get out of our club!" at the director's box. Bradley, it seems, was not the only problem here. The mood is bleak, the players are poor and the league table tells no lies. Swansea are bottom and if the new manager can't change things quickly, they are going down.

Iain Macintosh covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @IainMacintosh.