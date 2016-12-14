America dominates but only manages one goal as Gignac bails out Tigres

Bruno Valdez grabs the ball out of the back of the net after scoring America's equalizer against Tigres.

MEXICO CITY -- Three thoughts from Club America's 1-1 draw against Tigres in the first leg of the 2016 Apertura final.

1. America comes from behind to earn vital draw

Around Estadio Azteca before the match, America's fans were already singing that their club was going to be champion again. They had that feeling because with current manager, Ricardo La Volpe, America hadn't lost a single Liga MX game since he started in late September. Also, Tigres was arriving in Mexico City after not playing an official game since Dec. 3. America's match sharpness -- after participating in the Club World Cup -- would play in its favor, many said, and for much of the game that was the case.

The America that took the field on Thursday night was different to the one that took the field against Necaxa back on Dec. 4. For starters, the XI that took the field had four changes. Players who started against Tigres but weren't in the XI against Necaxa included Bruno Valdez, Rubens Sambueza, Jose Guerrero and Michael Arroyo.

América América U.A.N.L U.A.N.L 1 1 FT Leg 1 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

It seems that America's trip to Japan got La Volpe thinking and made him change up his XI. In addition, the manager was without some key players due to injury before the Club World Cup, like Sambueza and Valdez.

Certainly, their inclusion into the XI against Tigres suggests that La Volpe thinks highly of them, but was it right to make so many changes to a team that had been getting the results in the playoffs? Based on results -- Valdez scored the equalizer -- the answer was, at least in part, yes.

Renato Ibarra, William da Silva and Oribe Peralta were the team's main attacking threats, but Arroyo and Sambu weren't influential in the match. As the minutes in the first leg kept ticking away, perhaps La Volpe noticed that changing the lineup a bit too much wasn't the way to go against a Tigres side that looked off during most of the game.

Tigres' starting lineup included up to five attack-minded players, but they were futile going forward. The game turned initially on one play, when a Andre-Pierre Gignac moment of genius and Guido Pizarro's masterful strokes in the midfield underscored Tigres' intentions at the Azteca and gave the visitors an early lead. Tigres played it safe for the most part otherwise by maintaining order in the back, but they all knew that if Gignac got a good ball up top, he was going to make the best of that opportunity, and so he did.

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a brilliant goal giving Tigres a crucial away goal against America.

2. Gignac brilliance makes up for Tigres' struggles

Gignac has played four matches at then Azteca, and in all of them, he's scored at least once. Azteca is known as a venue where the greats tend to shine; the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldinho have already done it. Gignac is aware of the stadium's reputation and every time he comes to El Coloso de Santa Ursula, he puts on a show, so that one day his name can be included in the stadium's magnificent history.

On Thursday, he made sure all of the Tigres' fans who made the trip to the Mexican capital to never forget the night. His goal in the 44th minute was a stroke of genius, and although, America's defenders looked sluggish on the play, Gignac had to make sure to put that ball in the back of the net because Tigres hardly had any clear scoring opportunities besides that one throughout the game.

Gignac was Tigres' most dangerous player, and he seemed like the only one among Los Auriazules who understood the significance of getting a win at Azteca. Had Tigres left Mexico City victorious, a fifth title would have been close to a reality.

Instead, Ricardo Ferretti's men head home with a 1-1 draw and a crucial away goal. However, there is some doubt as to whether Gignac will be 100 percent ready come Sunday or not. The France international was subbed off in the 75th minute and he left the field on a stretcher, visibly hurt and in pain. Tigres cannot afford to lose Gignac at this stage, especially considering he has scored six times in the Liguilla.

Oribe Peralta reacts after missing a penalty in the first half that would have given America an early lead.

3. America picked wrong time to struggle in attack

Players like Arroyo, Sambueza, Silvio Romero and Darwin Quintero have not scored in the Liguilla. All of America's scoring ability has fallen on the shoulders of Peralta and midfielder Da Silva.

Peralta finished the night with a penalty miss, while Ibarra kept Tigres' defense busy on the right flank, but the goal came from Los Azulcremas' right wing-back, Valdez. Out of America's six Liguilla goals, only two have been scored by a forward, and both were by Peralta.

With the second leg only days away, it would be ideal for America's forwards to wake up and seize the moment. If they do, America has everything in its favor to win a 13th league title. The team's defense and midfield is playing at a high level. All it needs right now is for players like Quintero and Sambueza to make key attacking plays that would lead Las Aguilas to victory on Christmas Day.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.