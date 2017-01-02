Kane and Alli torment Watford to maintain Tottenham's surge

It was a happy new year for Tottenham as they swept Watford aside.

WATFORD, England -- Three quick thoughts from Watford 1-4 Tottenham in the Premier League

1. Spurs warm up for Chelsea with fine win

If 2016 was a year that promised plenty for Tottenham but ended up disappointing as the collapse of title hopes was succeeded by an embarrassing exit from the Champions League, then 2017 has begun on a wave of high optimism. A crushing 4-1 win at Watford on New Year's Day pushed Spurs into third place ahead of Arsenal's match with Crystal Palace and both Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jose Mourinho's Manchester United begin their year looking up at Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Having thrashed Southampton 4-1 on Wednesday, Spurs again blew away their opponents with some elite-level attacking play. It took them 20 minutes or so to get going, but after Danny Rose had blown a golden chance and Dele Alli thrashed a shot off the bar, an opener became inevitable. It arrived in the 27th minute. Kieran Tripper's angled pass was excellent and Harry Kane's finish, from an acute angle, was unerring. Kane, whose otherwise exemplary 2016 was marred by a fumbling Euro 2016 with England, was in the mood from the start. This was him at his mobile, creative best, his finishing as sharp as ever.

His second, in the 33rd minute, was crashed in from close range, as he exerted brute strength to shrug off defenders and get to Trippier's cross. The right wing-back, stepping in for the suspended Kyle Walker, was making his first Premier League start of the season and those two assists reminded of the quality he can offer Pochettino when called upon.

Spurs' third was gobbled up by Alli in the 41st minute, as he seized on a painfully bad clearance by Younes Kaboul. By half time, Pochettino could start planning ahead to Wednesday, when Spurs will try and stop Chelsea achieving a record-breaking 14th win in succession.

Not that they began the second half with any less momentum. Their fourth came 59 seconds after the break. This time it was Sebastian Prodl making an error, before Kane and Alli's telepathy took over. The striker's cross found Alli in oceans of space, and he slipped the ball under desperately unprotected Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes. Alli, who had suffered a slight knock, was replaced on 60 minutes as a precaution, and Kane also sat out the last 15 minutes. Watford's goal, scored in added time when Kaboul bundled in from close range, was nothing in the way of consolation for a terrible showing from the home team, who were booed at the final whistle by an angry home contingent.

"We're coming for you," sang Spurs fans to those Chelsea supporters who might be listening. If any team can stop Antonio Conte's runaway leaders, it is Spurs on this level of form and finishing.

City, United and Arsenal also ought to be concerned. Tottenham are a strong contender to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League.

Tottenham cruised to an easy win over Watford.

2. Switch to three brings best from Kane, Alli and Wanyama

Pochettino's change to a defensive trio dropped Eric Dier into the backline, and placed midfield anchorman duties solely with Victor Wanyama. The Kenyan was a key figure from the start, driving from the deep, and sweeping up in front of the defence. Key Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue was barely given a kick against his former club.

Spurs did struggle for fluency in the early stages, with Kane as a lone striker chasing many shadows. When trying to make things happen, Kane drops deep to find possession and fire in the long-range shots that have become his trademark. While Kane does that, Alli will surge on to be Spurs' furthest forward player. They quickly found their range. The variety that the pair brought to Spurs' attack ended up being far too dangerous for Watford.

It was Alli's sublime dummy that set up Rose for Spurs' first genuine chance in the 23rd minute, but the wing-back's finish was far too excitable, and on his less favoured right foot. After that, Tottenham's finishing was dead-eyed, as they converted the dominance of midfield they had gained through Wanyama into an unassailable winning position.

Harry Kane kept up his good form with a well-taken double.

3. Relegation possible for woeful Watford

Mascot Harry the Hornet, fresh from annoying Sam Allardyce during Dec. 26's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, took plenty of applause prematch. Aside from that, there was little in the way of cheer for the home fans. Watford manager Walter Mazzarri had bemoaned an injury list as an "emergency situation" in his programme notes, only to suffer another casualty when Camilo Zuniga pulled up the warm-up, to be replaced by striker Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian, who has not scored since September, has been desperately out of form, hence him being originally meant for the bench for this fixture, even with nine other players absent. Last season, Ighalo tore up Premier League defences in tandem with captain Troy Deeney, but both are now struggling for goals. Deeney, benched before being an early substitute against Palace, had waited 10 games before notching his 100th Watford goal from the penalty spot. His partner is suffering yet more. Last season's performances look way beyond his capability.

As Spurs dominated, both were little but passengers in the game, and the zest with which Deeney in particular previously exerted in pressing opponents from the front was absent. Perhaps that was on the instructions of their manager, but this was a defeat that raised many questions against Mazzarri, who arrived from Italy with a reputation as an adept defensive organiser. Individual errors played their part, and those injuries were undoubtedly a factor, but this was a collective disaster.

Watford entered 2016 with 29 points, and collected just 15 more in the rest of the 2015-16 season. Should they emulate that this year, they will be in grave danger. Their current 22 points total is not nearly enough to be considered anywhere near safe.

Nordin Amrabat limping off with a sprained ankle only compounded the air of misery with which Watford began the second half of their season.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.