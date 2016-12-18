Olivier Giroud's late winner vs. West Brom rescues Arsenal's title challenge

Olivier Giroud rescues Arsenal's title hopes on Boxing Day with an 86th minute goal.

LONDON -- Three quick thoughts from Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over West Brom at the Emirates on Monday.

1. Giroud rescues Arsenal from reaching low point

Olivier Giroud rescued Arsenal from another damaging disappointment as they found a late breakthrough to get their campaign back on track.

Giroud finally justified Arsene Wenger's decision to give him a rare start by heading in a pinpoint cross from Mesut Ozil in the 87th minute after Arsenal had repeatedly been frustrated by a wall of West Brom defenders and their inspired goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Arsenal's title challenge looked in danger of completely falling apart, but the late winner means they can end 2016 on somewhat of a high following their back-to-back losses to Everton and Manchester City. They remain nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, but this victory will serve as a morale-boosting reminder that this Gunners side have improved their ability to find ways to win.

For the first 85 minutes, this looked like exactly the kind of performance that derailed Wenger's side last season as they dominated possession at the Emirates but failed to break down a visiting team only interested in defending.

Arsenal had laid siege to West Brom's goal for most of the game and finished with 76 percent possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout. Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi all had efforts off target in the first half, while Foster and the woodwork denied them after the break.

Sanchez had come closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the post after a corner midway through the second half, while Giroud should have done better when trying to reach a teasing low cross from substitute Lucas Perez.

But in the end it was two players who had struggled to have an impact -- Giroud and Ozil -- who combined to set up the crucial winner. Ozil had enough space and time to look up and see Giroud in the area, and the Frenchman used all of his strength to get his head to the ball and send a looping effort over Foster and into the far side of the net.

It set off a raucous celebration among an Emirates crowd that had remained behind the team throughout the game, and ensured that Wenger's team can enter 2017 with a bit of momentum.

2. Giroud struggles before late heroics

Giroud may have ended up the hero, but perhaps this game only served to highlight why he's better used as a substitute these days.

Perhaps Wenger wanted a more physical presence against West Brom's towering defenders, or perhaps Theo Walcott's absence because of a calf problem forced the Arsenal manager to shuffle his formation. But shifting Sanchez back out wide and starting Giroud up front only meant Arsenal reverted to a slower-paced attacking game that suits a Tony Pulis side perfectly.

Sanchez was still Arsenal's main danger man, but Arsenal's front line automatically loses some of its pace when Giroud is up front, forcing the Gunners instead to focus on more patient build-ups and intricate passing moves that too often break down with the final pass.

Giroud's biggest contribution this season has been late goals -- usually as a substitute, such as against Sunderland and Manchester United -- and he netted another one here. But it was again against a tiring defence that was vulnerable to an accurate cross into the box. That seems to be when Giroud is most effective for this team, whereas he serves to slow the team down for much of the opening 70 minutes or so.

Olivier Giroud slowed Arsenal's attack, but he netted another late goal, with his 87th-minute tally earning his side a 1-0 win vs. West Brom.

And so while he netted the winner, Giroud probably did little here to sway Wenger's thinking that Sanchez should be the team's first-choice striker.

3. Pulis' tactics frustrate Arsenal

Perhaps the last thing Arsenal needed after their recent struggles was to come up against a Pulis-managed side. Ahead of this game, Wenger had talked up West Brom's improved ability to keep possession and take the game to their opponents, but this was a classic Pulis performance by the visitors as they spent most of the game defending stoically.

West Brom were more than content to cede possession and sit back with 10 men around the box, challenging Arsenal to find a way through the wall of white shirts.

Pulis' tactics nearly worked perfectly, but he also had Foster to thank for keeping his side in the game for so long. Arsenal ended up with 11 shots on target, and the goalkeeper made a string of saves after the break to keep the Gunners at bay. He made a double stop to deny Iwobi's shot from distance and then Sanchez's follow-up, before the Chilean hit the post with an effort after the resulting corner.

Sanchez then stung Foster's fingertips with a searing drive from distance that was tipped out for a corner, and the goalkeeper got down quickly to deny Giroud with a smart leg save minutes later.

In the end, the efforts of Foster and his back four went unrewarded, but they will look at this game as another reason to raise their ambitions for this season. West Brom would not be firmly entrenched in the top half of the table if all they could do is defend, but they showed here that they can revert to an old-school version of Pulis football when needed against the bigger sides.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.