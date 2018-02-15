Man United renew Jean Michael Seri interest amid doubts over Paul Pogba

Clubs are slowly turning their eyes toward the summer window, and Transfer Talk has the updates on all the latest rumours.

United step up Seri interest amid Pogba doubts

As Paul Pogba has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho, Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, the Mirror reports.

Pogba has started from the substitutes' bench twice in United's past four matches as his relationship with Mourinho becomes increasingly strained. The report suggests that if the pair cannot resolve their differences this summer, the 24-year-old could leave Old Trafford for the second time in his young career.

Seri's box-to-box nature is "the type of which Mourinho spoke at length recently when discussing Pogba and what traits the modern-day midfielder must embody."

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has a £35 million buyout clause, and United sent scouts to monitor his play in a Europa League match earlier this month.

PSG consider Donnarumma play

Lost among the headlines made by Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded squad of attackers and defenders is the lack of a world-class goalkeeper for the Ligue 1 leaders. And according to AS, the capital club may be looking to remedy that situation with a summer move for AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kevin Trapp has lost his place to Alphonse Areola, and though the latter has stood tall in the league this campaign, he looked suspect in PSG's recent loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Ultimately, neither has convinced.

Donnarumma just signed a new deal with Milan through 2021, but the process was an acrimonious one, with supporters booing the young Italy international -- who had threatened to leave -- and an incident occurring in which fans threw fake dollar bills at him during a U21 European Championship match.

A move for Donnarumma might just be the final piece of the puzzle for PSG, whose dominance of football in France means little in their ultimate quest for Champions League glory.

Teixeira could return home to Brazil

Corinthians are close to signing former Chelsea target Alex Teixeira from CSL side Jiangsu Suning, according to Globoesporte.

Teixeira surprisingly spurned a move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Stamford Bridge back in the winter of 2016, instead opting for a €50m transfer to the Chinese Super League club.

However, the outlet reports the attacking midfielder is nearing a loan deal with the Sao Paulo giants, who are desperately looking to replace 2017 leading scorer and former Brazil international Jo, who left the club for Japanese side Nagoya Grampus last month.

Tap-ins

- Rafa Benitez is relaxed over speculation linking Chelsea with a £50m bid for his 24-year-old captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The Spaniard told a news conference: "He signed a contract extension this year, so we're calm, we're happy with that.''

- Roy Hodgson has revealed Crystal Palace hope to imminently conclude the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri.

The 35-year-old has been training with Hodgson's squad following his release from Fluminense, and has been in talks over signing a permanent contract to provide a further option in a position where the manager has long felt he lacks cover.

- Valencia will have to wait to find out if Goncalo Guedes' loan move from Paris Saint-Germain will become permanent next summer.

Guedes has scored four goals and set up six more in 19 La Liga appearances.