Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
 By Jack Rathborn
Real Madrid are monitoring Man City winger Raheem Sterling

Clubs are slowly turning their eyes toward the summer window, and Transfer Talk has the updates on all the latest rumours.

Real Madrid on Sterling alert

Real Madrid are mindful of Raheem Sterling's potential availability, according to the Mirror, with Manchester City yet to enter into contract negotiations as the England international approaches the final two years of his contract.

The former Liverpool star currently earns £180,000 per week and will command a big pay rise to sign a new deal to commit his future to the Etihad. The 23-year-old will likely sit just behind Kevin De Bruyne, whose newly signed contract is worth around £280,000 per week, if and when a deal gets done.

Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of Sterling, though, who has taken his game to the next level this year under Pep Guardiola, scoring 20 goals and assisting on 10 more in all competitions.

De Gea set to snub Real again

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is set to shun interest from Real Madrid once again by penning new terms to commit his future to Old Trafford.

The Spain No. 1 has been typically excellent this season and a stunning save -- that denied Sevilla's Luis Muriel on Wednesday and ensured United held Vincenzo Montella's side to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie -- was the latest reminder of his quality.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his deal with the club possessing the option of an extra year, but a long-term deal is now close to being signed to ensure Jose Mourinho keeps hold of his star shot-stopper.

Spurs consider Alderweireld sale

Meanwhile Tottenham are considering selling Toby Alderweireld, with the Times claiming the club has shunned his £150,000-per-week wage demands.

The Belgium international has a year left with a club option for an additional year, but Spurs will not budge in negotiations due to the former Atletico Madrid star turning 29 years of age next week.

A final offer to the player has been set at £110,000 per week, though it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino, who is content with the club adhering to a strict wage structure, has Alderweireld for next season and beyond.

Tap-ins

- Juventus have joined the race to sign Manchester United's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, reports Goal.

The Old Lady join Napoli and Roma by registering an interest in the 28-year-old, who they believe could fill the void that will be left at right-back by Stephan Lichtsteiner this summer when his contract expires.

- Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admitted star Yannick Carrasco could be set to move to China before the summer after his team's Europa League win against Copenhagen.

Dalian Yifang appear to be the front-runners with a surprisingly low €30m fee being floated, with former club Monaco set to pocket €7.5m as part of their deal that took the Belgian winger to Madrid.

