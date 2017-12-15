Transfer Rater: Liverpool's Dominic Solanke to Swansea, Meunier to Atletico

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Gelson Martins to Juventus

Martins, a Liverpool transfer target during the summer months, now tops the Juventus wishlist according to reports in Portuguese publication A Bola. The 22-year-old winger has started the 2017/18 campaign in fine form and has scored six goals in 20 matches. He is believed to have a buyout in his deal, which expires in 2022, which is thought to be in the region of €45 million and Sporting Lisbon are unlikely to want to negotiate.

David Luiz to Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Luiz looks set to be on the move this January after falling out with manager Antonio Conte. The former Juventus coach wasn't impressed with the Brazilian's reaction to being substituted during the 3-0 defeat to Roma and subsequently dropped him from the squad with Andreas Christensen taking his place in the defence. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted his team could be in the market for players during the January window and that Luiz has been discussed as a potential defensive target.

Alejandro Grimaldo to Napoli

According to numerous reports in Italy, Napoli are in talks with Benfica left-back Grimaldo over a potential January move. The former La Masia graduate has impressed since moving to Portugal and was even rumoured to be a Manchester City transfer target before the club eventually opted to move for Benjamin Mendy. The Serie A leaders are in the market for a left-back with Faouzi Ghoulam, linked with Liverpool during the summer window, free to leave the club in July.

Thomas Meunier to Atletico Madrid

France Football claim Atletico Madrid have identified Meunier as a replacement for Sime Vrsaljko. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back is no longer a guaranteed starter in the French capital following the arrival of Dani Alves from Juventus during the summer. The report in France Football also hints that the Ligue 1 leaders could use Atletico's interest in Meunier to tempt them into potentially including goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the deal

Dominic Solanke to Swansea City

Swansea boss Paul Clement is believed to want to reunite Chelsea academy players Solanke and Tammy Abraham at the Liberty City Stadium. Swansea have scored just seven goals in the Premier League this season and the manager wants to bolster his attacking options in an attempt to avoid a relegation battle. Solanke has seen his playing time at Liverpool limited with Jurgen Klopp having an array of attacking talent at his disposal. A move may suit all parties involved.