Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
 By James Nalton, Football Whispers
Transfer Rater: Ben Woodburn to Barcelona, Radja Nainggolan to Chelsea

Rumours
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Charlie Austin to Queens Park Rangers

The out of favour Southampton striker could look to move in January as he seeks first team football, and his former side Queens Park Rangers are reportedly among those interested in signing the 28-year-old. Sky Sports say that the London club are currently leading the race. But interest from other Premier League sides is likely, and Saints are also keen to hang onto the forward to give them another option up front going into the second half of the season.

Radja Nainggolan to Chelsea

The Roma midfielder has been a Chelsea transfer target since the Blues appointed Antonio Conte two summers ago. And talk of a switch to England restarted after his side drew 3-3 with Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Conte is reported to have twice gone in for the Belgium international without success. When asked if he would like to play in the Premier League one day, the 29-year-old replied: "Yes it is a good league. Beautiful stadiums, good atmospheres in the stadiums, but at the moment my head is only at Roma."

Max Meyer to Barcelona

Barcelona continue to be linked with Philippe Coutinho alternatives, and the latest player rumoured to be on their radar is Schalke attacker Meyer. Ernesto Valverde is reportedly an admirer of the Germany international, and the club feel he could be a cheaper alternative to the Brazilian, while possessing similar qualities. It has also been reported that Lionel Messi is backing a move for the 22-year-old. Meyer is also believed to be a Tottenham transfer target.

Conor Hourihane to Brighton & Hove Albion

The south coast club remain keen on Aston Villa's midfielder despite being told he is not for sale. Chris Hughton's side are likely to re-ignite their interest in the 26-year-old come January, as they look to strengthen their squad in preparation for a battle to stay in the Premier League. The Express and Star believe that a move could happen, but Villa manager Steve Bruce has since come out to say that Brighton should look elsewhere. This one looks set to rumble on.

Ben Woodburn to Barcelona

Liverpool's Welsh wonderkid Woodburn has reportedly been on Barcelona's radar since he was 12 years old, and the Catalan giants continue to monitor his performances and development. Reports suggest that this interest could result in a serious offer after the player's progression at both club and international level. The 18-year-old, who scored his first Reds goal in the EFL Cup last season, is currently captain of Steven Gerrard's UEFA Youth League side.

