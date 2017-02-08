Trending: Atletico Madrid 'hope' Chelsea striker Diego Costa returns

With constant speculation surrounding Diego Costa's future, Gab Marcotti discusses if the striker's worth the hassle for Chelsea..

John Wilkinson and Yasmin Abdol Hamid breakdown the potential big-money moves of Diego Costa and Yaya Toure to the CSL.

Michael Ballack believes Chelsea look comfortable in first and thinks Diego Costa would be foolish to leave anytime soon.

The guys answer your tweets on Benzema's production, Sanchez or Costa, Pep's job security, and picks for the Super Bowl.

Here are the latest stories for Tuesday.

CHELSEA: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo would love to see Diego Costa return to the club one day, but said it is doubtful that Chelsea will allow the striker to leave even if a lucrative offer is made from China. Cerezo told Cadena Ser: "I hope Diego Costa returns to Atletico."

LIVERPOOL: Jamie Carragher is disappointed with Liverpool's failure to make a key signing in the January transfer window and has questioned his former club's ability to finish in the top four this season.

REAL MADRID: Vigo mayor Abel Caballero has said lives would have been at risk if Sunday's game between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid had gone ahead and expressed concern at rumours that the visiting club tried to put pressure on authorities.

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE: Ighalo said his move to China was not down to money and that he is keen to get back playing regularly after finding his first-team opportunities limited at Watford in the last few months before his departure.

INTER MILAN: Inter Milan have suffered a further setback following their Derby d'Italia defeat to Juventus with both captain Mauro Icardi and influential winger Ivan Perisic landing two-match bans.

STUTTGART: U.S. forward Julian Green scored the first league goal of his career on Monday in his second game with Stuttgart.

LEICESTER: Leicester winger Demarai Gray insists the Foxes are still behind boss Claudio Ranieri despite their season unravelling. The champions' title defence is in tatters and they are just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

MLS: Real Salt Lake completed the signing of U.S. youth international Brooks Lennon on a season-long loan from Liverpool on Monday.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.