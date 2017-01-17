Will Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule benefit from Bayern Munich move?

Thomas Muller dials into his passport, Real Madrid continue their record streak and more in The Sweeper.

It was announced this weekend that Hoffenheim centre-back Niklas Sule will move to Bayern Munich this summer, alongside teammate Sebastian Rudy. The 21-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the game, but will he fulfil his potential at the German champions? Or be consigned to a scrapheap that includes such stars as Mario Gotze?

Here, two of ESPN FC's German experts explain the deal.

Sule has made a good move and will be star for Bayern -- Stephan Uersfeld

Sule was well-advised to grab the chance and join Bayern Munich while he could. The youngster will have plenty of opportunities to gather valuable experience in Champions League, Bundesliga and the German Cup and will train and play alongside two of the game's best defenders -- Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Bayern usually play over 50 competitive matches in any given season and currently have three centre-backs in their squad: Hummels, Boateng, and Spain international Javi Martinez -- who may prefer to play in midfield. All three are 28, while 27-year-old Holger Badstuber -- sent on loan to Schalke for the rest of the season after a series of injuries -- will need to answer questions over his fitness before he can stake a claim.

Hummels, Boateng and Martinez have all struggled with injuries in recent years and, while Sule himself has already suffered an anterior cruciate ligament in his young career, he represents the future of the club's defence.

Composed, strong, and a good passer, Sule's development at Hoffenheim would have come to a standstill in the coming years so joining Bayern could not have come at a better time for him. He will be tested against the very best, and will learn so much by playing with the spine of the Germany team as they target the defence of their 2014 World Cup next year.

Sule will not only train with them, but he'll get numerous chances to shine for Bayern in a busy season prior to the tournament in Russia. Importantly, he'll be in an environment which will allow him to settle in quicker than at Chelsea or other big clubs abroad.

He already knows the German players from the national team, will fit in well to the culture of the club and can focus on his development. Bayern will allow him the chance to grow as a player and, although the likes of Jan Kirchhoff, Sebastian Rode and Gotze are examples of those who didn't make it, there is every expectation that he will cement his place in the team soon enough.

Sule may come to regret leaving so soon.

Sule will have to wait for his chance -- Mark Lovell

It's no surprise that Bayern Munich have added Sule, and the less heralded Rudy from Hoffenheim, to their luxury of riches for next season. The Hoffenheim duo's arrival this summer means president Uli Hoeness' dream of fielding "FC Bayern Deutschland" moves a step closer, while "the transfer of two German international players is an investment in Bayern's future," according to CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Yet Sule's capture, in particular, has to be with the future in mind. In the short-term, the reality is there's little chance that the 21-year-old can challenge Hummels and Boateng for a regular spot in central defence -- not to mention ousting record-signing Martinez, who has filled in capably this season when needed.

Notably, fit-again Holger Badstuber faced a similar issue and decided it was better to leave for a loan move to Schalke. And, if Badstuber stays fit and impresses in Gelsenkirchen, he'll be back in Munich in the summer too -- armed with a new contract, renewed vigour and a lot of love from the adoring Bayern faithful.

So by accepting this move at such a tender age, and with less than a century of appearances at Hoffenheim, one has to assume that Sule is happy to spend plenty of time on the Bayern bench while learning his trade in Munich over the next few seasons.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool were reportedly more than interested in Sule and cynics might suggest that Bayern were desperate to seal a deal to keep him away from the clutches of English clubs.

Bayern have often expressed dismay at the Premier League's financial power and by securing Sule, the club were able to show their own financial muscle -- with reports that the deal for him is worth €25m. But it may prove to be a lot to pay for a backup player if he grows tired of a lack of opportunities.

Chelsea were reportedly ready to offer a much higher fee for the player than Bayern but it seems clear that Sule had his heart set on joining Bayern all along. It's an understandable decision to want to join one of the world's top clubs, but the defender is still very raw with absolutely no experience in Europe. He's used to fighting relegation battles, rather than pushing for the top trophies.

Sule has been used to a more sedate life in Hoffenheim and he'll need time to settle in the pressure cooker atmosphere in Munich. Only time will tell if he comes to regret moving at such a young age.