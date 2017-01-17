PSG should target Michy Batshuayi loan move from Chelsea as a priority

Unai Emery was delighted with the performance of his new acquisition Julian Draxler, who scored in PSG's win over Rennes. .

With River Plate's Lucas Alario -- the preferred option of Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert -- unavailable until the summer, the French champions are being forced to look elsewhere for a striker to play backup to Edinson Cavani.

The Ligue 1 giants have turned their sights to the Premier League for a number of options but with the January transfer window notoriously difficult to find good value for money, pickings are slim for the Dutchman.

We rank the five best options to have been linked with PSG so far this January.

Michy Batshuayi

Despite his Marseille past, the Belgium international is arguably the best option for Les Parisiens this month. Batshuayi is desperate for game time at Chelsea having found it hard to come by after his €40 million move from Stade Velodrome this summer.

A short-term loan, even though it is not the sort of business PSG are used to, makes a lot of sense for all parties concerned. Coach Unai Emery rates the former Standard Liege man and he cannot possibly be getting less time than Antonio Conte is currently giving him.

Batshuayi also knows Ligue 1 well, has played in European competition and is not cup tied for the UEFA Champions League, so it is clear why Kluivert is keenand has already submitted two unsuccessful loan offers for the 23-year-old.

Landing Batshuayi temporarily until the end of the season, loaning out Jean-Kevin Augustin and then making a summer move for Alario would be the ideal chain of events.

Daniel Sturridge

Former England international Ian Wright reckons the Liverpool striker could be revitalised by a move to "a team like PSG" and the Arsenal legend's words could give Kluivert an idea.

Although injury prone, the 27-year-old remains a talented striker and the French giants could do a lot worse in their search for an alternative to Cavani. However, considering the current squad's regular fitness issues, there would be no guarantee that Sturridge would stay fit at Parc des Princes and the pressure would then remain on Cavani's shoulders.

Jonas

Although his first half of this season with Benfica has been disrupted by injury, the veteran Brazil international presents an interesting option to Kluivert and PSG.

Jonas was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe last campaign with 35 goals in 45 games but has only made a handful of appearances this. Because of his fitness issues, the 32-year-old has been unable to play in the Champions League thus far meaning he is eligible to play in the latter stages if PSG sign him.

Although Benfica will not want to let him go because of last term's incredible form, they will also be wary of Jonas' age and the fact that this might be the last chance to cash in on him. As far as options go this month, the Ligue 1 champions could do a lot worse.

Christian Benteke does not have the right skillset to play in Paris.

Christian Benteke

Considering Crystal Palace paid the best part of £30m for the Belgium international just last summer, he would not come cheap.

On top of that, the former Aston Villa and Liverpool man is not of the quality you would normally associate with PSG. Add in the fact that Benteke would require a change in tactics to truly thrive in Paris and this option makes little to no sense for Kluivert.

Fernando Llorente

Emery knows his towering compatriot from their time together with Sevilla but other than that, there is little to no argument for Kluivert to bring Llorente to PSG.

The 31-year-old is an old-fashioned target man and would not fit into the team's current style of play -- even Benteke would be a better fit. Plus, considering Chelsea's interest in the former Athletic Club and Juventus man, it is in PSG's best interests to let Conte get his wish.

If Llorente arrives at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi will be pushed further down the pecking order and such a scenario could create the conditions necessary to facilitate a Paris loan move for the man who should be their top target.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.