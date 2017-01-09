Adam Lallana: Could Liverpool man join Barcelona, Juventus or PSG?

Paul Mariner explains Adam Lallana's significance in Jurgen Klopp's system with Liverpool near the top of the table. Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool. We examine Klopp's note to Daniel Sturridge, Ronaldinho's letter, Manneh's U.S. citizenship and more in The Sweeper. Liverpool legend Ian Rush fears the influence of Jose Mourinho when the Merseysiders face Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has attracted interest from European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report this week.

The England international's form over the past year in many ways epitomises the positive effect manager Jurgen Klopp has had at Anfield. The 28-year-old previously also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

ESPN FC's club correspondents have had their say on the latest transfer rumours regarding Lallana.

LIVERPOOL (Glenn Price)

It is no surprise that Lallana's form this season has now seen him linked with big-money moves to elite clubs in Europe. As former Reds defender Jamie Carragher claimed, Lallana, based on his performances from central midfield this term, is "England's best player."

Lallana left Southampton, who he had been with since he was 12 years old, with a heavy heart when Liverpool came calling in the summer of 2014. And while Lallana reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool just last month, the opportunity to play at the Camp Nou with some of the best players in the world may be too good to turn down for an ambitious player like Lallana.

With Juventus and PSG all reported to be interested, too, Barcelona presents the only option that could likely turn Lallana's head, with Liverpool expected to be competing in the Champions League next season.

At 28, the England international is clearly in the prime of his career, but even still -- could he realistically remove Andres Iniesta or Ivan Rakitic to command a regular place in the Barcelona side?

Lallana is clearly happy and thriving at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, having struggled at Anfield prior to the German's arrival. His current contract ends at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and getting the No. 20 to pen a new deal should be at the top of Liverpool's to-do list over the coming months.

BARCELONA (Sam Marsden)

There is already an overcrowding issue in the middle of the pitch at Barcelona. Sergio Busquets and Iniesta are no-brainers in Luis Enrique's three-man midfield, leaving four players to compete for one place. As a result, Rakitic, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and Rafinha find themselves rotating in and out of the side -- and the matchday squad.

Signing Adam Lallana, then, is unlikely to be one of the Catalan club's priorities. And when you consider how much money Premier League sides like Liverpool are able to demand, it's nigh on impossible to imagine Barca even considering making a move for the England international.

The same initial thought did lend itself to the Gomes signing, mind. With Arda Turan also able to operate as a midfielder, there was an element of surprise when the Blaugrana spent so much money on the Portugal international. At 23, though, he's one for the future and sporting director Robert Fernandez said it was an opportunity the club couldn't turn down. Would it be the same with Lallana?

Probably not. Without even looking at whether he's good enough -- and he's perhaps the English player most suited to La Liga, plus he has Spanish ancestry -- he will turn 29 in the summer. That makes him older than all of Barca's primary midfield options with the exception of Iniesta and Rakitic, who is only two months older than him.

Like Turan, could he play in the front three, then? Possibly. But just ask the Turkey international and Paco Alcacer how easy it is to wrestle game time away from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Adam Lallana's career has been revitalised since Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015.

JUVENTUS (Mina Rzouki)

Juventus have made no secret of their desire to bolster their midfield. The departures of the likes of Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo has left Juve short of quality in midfield. As such, it would make sense for the Italian giants to be interested in Lallana, a player who has developed significantly under Jurgen Klopp.

Intelligent at exploiting space and capable of winning back and keeping possession, Lallana represents a good option for Massimiliano Allegri. Juve do not need another attacking midfielder since they already boast the speed of Marko Pjaca, the creativity of Miralem Pjanic and the excellence of Paulo Dybala but they are in desperate need of a player capable of offering balance, of introducing a more quality and intelligence to a midfield that is entirely reliant on Claudio Marchisio and the often-injured Sami Khedira.

Lallana has adapted well as a central midfielder for Liverpool this season, demonstrating his ability at making good decisions quickly thus ensuring the interest of clubs such as Juve. The Old Lady is need of a player who thinks quickly and operates well in tight spaces but whether Lallana can cope with the physical and mental demands of a league that defends with might and criticises everyone relentlessly is another matter altogether.

If Philippe Coutinho struggled, will Lallana survive? It seems doubtful especially as Allegri expects you to act like a champion and unlike Klopp, will not push you mentally.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Jonathan Johnson)

PSG's interest in Liverpool's Adam Lallana depends on a few different things. Firstly, Javier Pastore's ability to emerge from his injury hell is an important factor, as is Giovani Lo Celso's adaptation to European football after his move from Rosario Central.

If Pastore can finally recover from his latest fitness issue -- a knee problem -- and actually get a run in Unai Emery's team, then there is less of a need for a creative midfielder. However, that is a big if as the Argentina international has missed most of the season so far through various injuries.

Assuming El Flaco does not recover, the French champions will have little choice but to move on and try to bring in another inventive player.

Depending on how Lo Celso fares in his first few months, that player might need to be of Lallana's calibre and worthy of a starting role but they also might need to be a backup to the gifted Argentinian playmaker instead.

Considering a few creative players, such as Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, could be available this summer, PSG will need to carefully consider exactly what they need before delving into the summer transfer market.

