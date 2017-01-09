Arsenal deals for Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin make case to Ozil, Sanchez

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
1
0
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 7/2  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

New deals make case for Ozil, Sanchez

Transfers Andrew Mangan
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

LIVE: West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Sebastian Driussi

Five reasons Spurs want Driussi

Transfers Sam Kelly
Read
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

What to know about Cohen Bramall

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Yaya Toure could yet earn City deal

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

What's next for Jack Wilshere?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Rakitic to Man City?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man City set to snap up Rakitic and Badstuber?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Should Evra return to Man United?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic to City unlikely in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Andrew Mangan
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal deals for Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin make case to Ozil, Sanchez

A Theo Walcott brace would be enough to see 10-man Arsenal down Swansea City 3-2.
Craig Burley questions if Mesut Ozil is more interested in chasing titles or having a comfortable situation.
Mesut Ozil's recent comments on Arsene Wenger are up for debate by the FC crew and if his skill warrants his outspokenness.

While all the focus in recent months has been on the contract situations of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal have been working behind the scenes to secure the futures of players who might be slightly less high-profile, but who are still important cogs in Arsene Wenger's machine.

The announcement on Thursday that Francis Coquelin, Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny have officially extended their stays in North London is good news for the team and for Arsenal fans.

When the Arsenal manager talks about the need for stability, you can almost hear eyebrows being raised, but while it's hardly the most glamorous part of the game, it's no less important for that. The French trio are all important contributors to this Arsenal side and keeping them allows Wenger a platform to build his team in the short-term, and to improve it going forward.

Arsenal trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new deals.

Koscielny has been a sensational player for the Gunners. When you consider that Wenger is often criticised for his lack of defensive focus or an inability to sign good defenders, the 31-year-old makes a lie of that.

There was scepticism when Arsenal paid £10 million to Lorient for a player nobody had heard of in the summer of 2010, and a red card on his debut didn't help, but over time he has developed into one of the finest central defenders in Europe.

He is now the mainstay at the heart of the Arsenal defence, and such is his quality that he improves those around him. Both Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel have played very well with him this season, but the pair looked much less assured when they were brought together in his absence last weekend against Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Also, with club captain Per Mertesacker sidelined through injury, Koscielny has taken on the extra responsibility of wearing the armband with aplomb. While he'll never be the archetypal shouty captain, he leads by example, and his performances this season have been generally excellent.

Coquelin, meanwhile, continues his almost meteoric rise from a player deemed practically expendable to one of Wenger's most trusted. He is asked to do a very specific job in midfield, sometimes one that seems at odds with his skillset, but he is a tenacious terrier in the centre of the park.

Arsenal have, over the last number of years, always felt a bit soft in that area, and there's no doubt he gives them some bite that has been missing. Some harbour doubts over his impact on the team's style, but when he does what he does well, it helps Arsenal play on the front foot.

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud did not start a Premier League match this season until Dec. 26 but has scored in each of his last four games

As for Giroud, he has underlined his importance to the team in recent weeks with a clutch of vital goals and assists. A player who is unfairly the lightning rod for criticism when things didn't go well, there were calls last summer for Arsenal to cash in. Even earlier in this campaign when he wasn't playing, he played down talk of a January departure and said he wanted to fight for his place at the club.

The issue has never been just Giroud. It's always been more about what Arsenal had to help them through those periods when the goals dry up. Arsene Wenger knows the player well and knows what he can expect from him, but to have never really had any credible back up for him in all the years he's been at the club is the bigger problem, not Giroud himself.

Think back a couple of seasons when Yaya Sanogo was his main back-up striker. With no disrespect to Sanogo, that's a ludicrous situation for a club like Arsenal to have been in. Giroud has always needed someone to share the goal-scoring burden, and this season with Sanchez, Ozil, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi and even Lucas Perez doing their bit, it's allowed Arsenal to get the best out of him.

So, focus will likely return to the 'stars' now that these deals have been announced, but it is players like Koscielny, Giroud and Coquelin who help those guys really shine. Keeping them is a positive step while they convince Ozil and Sanchez to do likewise.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @arseblog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.