Holger Badstuber loan move perfect for Bayern Munich and Man City

Mark Ogden discusses how Pep Guardiola seems to have been shocked by the standard of football in England.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber. Manager Pep Guardiola know the Germany international well from his time in Munich, but would he be a good fit for City after recovering from serious injury recently? We asked our City and Bayern correspondents for their thoughts.

MANCHESTER CITY -- Jonathan Smith

Badstuber would be a big gamble as the man to try to solve Pep Guardiola's defensive problems -- but it could be a risk worth taking for Manchester City.

The defender is set to go out on loan in January and with City already blowing big transfer fees on defenders Eliaquim Mangala, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones in recent transfer windows, it would represent a cheap gamble. However, the big question is whether Badstuber can be the reliable alternative that City need after a chronic spate of injuries that have seriously impacted his career?

He has spent a lot of time sidelined since a cruciate ligament tear in December 2012; a recurrence in May 2013 meant that he missed 125 games for Bayern over 18 months. Since then there have been various setbacks -- knee, tendon, thigh and ankle problems -- that have had a serious impact on his progress.

The 27-year-old has hardly featured in recent seasons -- starting just one game for Munich this season, in an experimental lineup in the Champions League defeat to FC Rostov -- so a fresh start could just be what Badstuber needs and, if he can prove his fitness, he would get a more of a chance with City short of defensive cover.

City started the season with just three recognised centre-backs yet that has been cut to two for much of the first half of the season because of more injury problems for captain Vincent Kompany. The Belgium defender has suffered thigh, calf and knee ligament setbacks and hasn't been able to complete a full match all season.

Aleksandar Kolarov has deputised at centre-back but Guardiola admitted ahead of the FA Cup clash with West Ham United that he would consider bringing in an extra player in the transfer window. "If we need something, maybe it's at the back, central defenders or full-back, maybe," he told a news conference.

Badstuber is a player that Guardiola knows (though in the Spaniard's three seasons, the defender only made 24 appearances) and his ability to play on the left side of the centre of defence -- in a back-four, back-three, or at full-back -- would be exactly what Guardiola is looking for. He is also confident on the ball, powerful in the air, and has a good passing ability -- all traits that the Catalan coach values.

The feeling, however, may not be mutual with Badstuber appearing to criticise Guardiola after his time at the Allianz Arena, saying he didn't show enough interest in him when he was injured.

A fully-fit Badstuber playing regularly at City could be the perfect scenario for both player and club -- but it remains to be seen if he can put his injury problems (and his history with Guardiola) behind him.

Badstuber has a long way to go to get back into the Bayern side.

BAYERN MUNICH - Mark Lovell

After joining Bayern Munich as a 13-year-old from VfB Stuttgart, Badstuber (like Thomas Muller) came to prominence under former coach Louis van Gaal who stated that "Badstuber is the best left-footed defender in Germany."

Despite being one of the most popular players at the club today, those five serious injuries since 2012 have cruelly restricted his influence. He's battled gamely back on every occasion and vowed to make this "his last ever comeback" on his latest return to first-team action after a break of 259 days in late October.

However, despite regaining full fitness, Badstuber has to face the glaring truth -- there's no way past Germany's World Cup winning partnership of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng in Bayern's central defence. Furthermore, both left-back David Alaba and the versatile Javi Martinez have both been preferred ahead of him -- even with Boateng suffering his own injury nightmare this campaign.

Badstuber, currently enjoying Bayern's winter training camp in Qatar, maintains he "just wants to play" and while coach Carlo Ancelotti may have ruled out selling the defender, he is happy for him to go out on loan.

City would certainly benefit from his presence as they could do with reinforcements at the back. To put it mildly, without the calming influence of ex-HSV defender Vincent Kompany, City look a bit of a shambles in defence.

Guardiola has expressed his admiration for Badstuber in the past, so it's a marriage made in heaven. A six month deal would be mutually beneficial. City wouldn't have to pay a big fee and Bayern wouldn't have to face him in a possible Champions League meeting as he's cup tied.

If he can put in a series of high-profile performances in England, and more importantly stay fit, then a buoyant Badstuber would be ideally placed to earn a new deal at his true home in Bavaria.