Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pepe, John Terry among stars with contracts up in 2017

January may mean the transfer window is open for players to be bought and sold during the first month of the year, but it also means that those with contracts due to expire are free to talk to clubs in other countries too.

Here, ESPN FC's club correspondents run down the players at the biggest sides across the Premier League and the continent whose could start negotiating summer moves now or are could become free agents at the end of the season.

ARSENAL (Mattias Karen)

Santi Cazorla: The Spaniard's deal includes an option for Arsenal to extend the contract by another year, which Arsene Wenger has indicated he exercise despite the midfielder's injury problems over the past two years.

Per Mertesacker: Arsenal also have an option to extend Mertesacker's contract by another year, but that could depend on how well the defender recovers from the knee surgery that has kept him out the entire season so far.

ATLETICO MADRID (Dermot Corrigan)

Miguel Angel Moya: The reserve goalkeeper is currently starting due to Jan Oblak's injury, but the 32-year-old will most likely leave Atletico in the summer after spending three seasons as understudy.

Tiago: The veteran midfielder signed a one year extension last summer, and this is expected to be his last season as further injury issues have limited his contribution.

Fernando Torres: El Nino's return to Atletico after eight years away has gone surprisingly well, still just 32 he could well sign another short-term contract to continue at his boyhood club.

Alessio Cerci: The Italy winger has barely featured at Atletico since arriving in a complicated swap deal involving Fernando Torres in January 2015, and is sure to move back to his home country either in January or the summer.

BARCELONA (Sam Marsden)

Jordi Masip: The goalkeeper turned 28 this week -- he's older than Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jasper Cillessen -- and after just four competitive appearances in two-and-a-half seasons under Luis Enrique, he may feel it's time to move on in the summer.

Luis Enrique: With his contract up in June, the Barcelona boss is refusing to give any clues away regarding his future beyond the end of the current campaign.

Luis Enrique won the Treble in his first season in charge, but could leave after three years at the Barcelona helm.

BAYERN MUNICH (Mark Lovell)

Xabi Alonso: There is talk of the 35-year-old veteran staying on under reduced terms, but a departure after three years at the Allianz Arena looks just as likely at this stage.

Arjen Robben: The injury-prone 32-year-old is likely to stay on but he is angling for more than a one-year deal, while his age and status mean a lucrative move out of Europe could still happen.

Holger Badstuber: The defender is set to go out on loan in the January window -- provided Jerome Boateng recovers from injury -- with Manchester City among the clubs linked.

Tom Starke: Bayern's third-choice goalkeeper, 35, islikely to move into the club's coaching staff this summer.

Kingsley Coman: One of Europe's most promising young players, Coman is currently injured but Bayern are expected to take up the option to buy him from Juventus for a reported €21 million when his two-year loan deal expires.

CHELSEA (Liam Twomey)

John Terry: No longer a first-team regular, Terry's future will depend on whether he wants to continue playing elsewhere, accept squad status at Stamford Bridge or retire to take up a non-playing role.

John Obi Mikel: The Nigerian has not featured in a single matchday squad under Conte and Chelsea are happy to let him join any of the clubs interested in signing him in January.

Branislav Ivanovic: The 32-year-old is at a crossroads in his career, having lost his place in the Chelsea starting XI at the moment when his age and performances began to mark him out as expendable.

Eduardo: Signed last summer as goalkeeping cover for Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic, his future will depend on whether Antonio Conte is happy with him or wants someone else on standby duty next season.

Dominic Solanke: Long regarded as one of English football's brightest young talents, Solanke's development this season has stalled amid a contract standoff and he needs more than playing time now, at Chelsea or elsewhere.

LIVERPOOL (Glenn Price)

Alex Manninger: The 39-year-old has unsurprisingly made no appearances for Liverpool since signing a one-year deal to become Jurgen Klopp's third-choice goalkeeper in the summer.

MANCHESTER CITY (Jonathan Smith)

Yaya Toure: The Ivorian midfielder, who joined from Barcelona in 2010, say he will not think about his future until the end of the season.

Pablo Zabaleta: The hugely popular defender has attracted interest from Italian clubs Inter Milan and Roma.

Bacary Sagna: The French defender signed as a free agent two years ago and says he is focused on the season rather than thinking about his future.

Jesus Navas: Former club Sevilla are reportedly interested in re-signing the Spanish winger, who has been at City since 2013.

Gael Clichy: The former Arsenal left-back has been at City for five seasons and is one of the few players to count as homegrown, which works in his favour if he is after a new contract.

Willy Caballero: The Argentinean goalkeeper followed former boss Manuel Pellegrini and has made just 30 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has said he could play on for several years to come.

MANCHESTER UNITED (Arindam Rej)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The Swede will have the option of another year at United activated in the summer, should he choose to carry on at the club.

Antonio Valencia: Reportedly set for a two-year extension, after a new lease of life this season, but no announcement from the club yet.

Michael Carrick: The midfielder has been a valuable presence but is yet to agree a new deal with the club -- although Mourinho has said it will "probably" happen.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Jonathan Johnson)

Maxwell: Arguably the shrewdest PSG signing made under Qatari ownership, the veteran Brazilian left-back is expected to retire at the end of the season and will likely become a staff member at Parc des Princes once the fan favourite hangs up his boots.

Thiago Motta: Since his arrival in 2012, the seasoned midfielder has developed into a key figure but he is unlikely to play for PSG past the end of this season -- a move into coaching or one final challenge in a new league beckons.

Hervin Ongenda: Previously considered one of PSG's brightest academy graduates, the 21-year-old has lost his way in Paris and will almost certainly have to resurrect his once-promising career elsewhere.

REAL MADRID (Dermot Corrigan)

Pepe: The experienced Portugal centre-back -- 34 in February -- says he wants to stay but reportedly only if given a two-year extension which the club are not keen to grant him, and reports of a huge salary offer from China are now circulating.

Burgui: The young home-grown striker is currently on loan at Sporting Gijon, after a previous spell at Espanyol, and is expected to leave Madrid permanently in the summer.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

None

