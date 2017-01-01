Lacazette, Belotti and Dahoud intriguing options if Aubameyang left

Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's link to Shanghai SIPG and its potential impact in Asia.

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a record €150 million transfer to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

Whether it is just another rumour popping up as the winter transfer window gains momentum or an offer the club ought to take seriously remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it is intriguing to think about the possibilities that would open up for Dortmund and how they could invest it to further enhance their squad.

Since the Ruhr Side spent €112.5m on eight new players in the summer after selling Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jakub Blaszczykowski and Moritz Leitner for a total of €111m, the already well-equipped squad will only need a couple of additions.

First of all, the Black and Yellows would have to replace their star striker. With backup Adrian Ramos also being linked with a €10m move to the Far East, Dortmund could potentially think about enquiring after two strikers. However, with Andre Schurrle and Marco Reus both also capable of playing as a lone forward, BVB might bring in just one.

A candidate for Aubameyang's replacement could be Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette. The 25-year-old has netted 13 goals so far this term and had been on Dortmund's shortlist a while ago as a Robert Lewandowski replacement. With Lacazette's contract running out in 2019, Dortmund could poach him for around €40m.

Another candidate could be FK Krasnodar's Fyodor Smolov. The centre-forward has 15 goals in 18 matches and is already being linked with a move to the Westfalenstadion, while another interesting shout is Andrea Belotti, who has a contract at FC Torino until 2021. The 23-year-old is on the up, scoring 13 in 16 Serie A matches.

Once Dortmund brought in a replacement for Aubameyang, they would have to focus on adding a creative central midfielder to their squad to pair up with Julian Weigl. It is the only position Thomas Tuchel's team has been deprived of since Gundogan left, as Nuri Sahin is rarely up to speed and Gonzalo Castro blows too hot and cold to be a real star.

The Ruhr Side have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach's Mahmoud Dahoud, who could be available on the cheap as his contract runs out in 2018 with a reported release clause that can be triggered for €10m.

With money on their hands, Dortmund could also invest in Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic, who would be a perfect fit. Although the 22-year-old doesn't have plans to leave Madrid as he just penned a new deal until 2021, he might reconsider for a guaranteed starting role at BVB.

However, even with a big cash injection, it's unlikely Dortmund would be able to purchase world class players in the January window, when clubs are so reluctant to sell.

This is why they should invest heavily in their own squad and use any extra money to extend the deals of attacking midfielder Reus, Christian Pulisic and centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, whose contracts will run out in 2019.

Stefan Buczko covers Borussia Dortmund for ESPN FC. Twitter: @StefanBuczko.