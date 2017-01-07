Transfer Rater: Adnan Januzaj to Lyon, Christian Benteke to West Brom

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers.

Tom Cleverley to Watford

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley is set to join Watford on a loan deal with a view to a permanent one in the summer. The 27-year-old had a successful spell on loan with the Hornets during the the 2009-10 season when they were in the Championship. He appears not to be in Ronald Koeman's first-team plans and the midfielder has just 403 minutes of Premier League football to his name this season. The impending signing of Morgan Schneiderlin is likely to further reduce that.

Luciano Narsingh to Swansea

The Daily Mail reports that PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh will be Paul Clement's first signing as Swansea manager. The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it appears the relegation threatened side have taken full advantage of this by agreeing a deal worth just £4 million, a fraction of his true value. Swansea accept that Clement needs backing if they are to stay up this season and Narsingh could be the first of a few new faces.

Christian Benteke to West Bromwich Albion

Various outlets claim new Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is prepared to sell £30m man Christian Benteke -- just six months after Palace broke their transfer record to land him. Allardyce has said he does not want to sell the former Liverpool striker, but he may be tempted to cash in as he looks to bring in reinforcements to avoid relegation and feels he could work wonders with the money and the reported £100,000-per-week it frees up. Tony Pulis is looking to bring in a striker to give competition to Salomon Rondon. The report claims the Baggies are going to offer money plus Saido Berahino in an attempt to land Benteke.

Adnan Januzaj to Lyon

According to the Daily Mail, Lyon are interested in Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj. The attacker is currently on loan at Sunderland but the Ligue 1 giants want him to cut this short and join them. He knows he has no future at his parent club and may want to start to plan for the long-term. Januzaj could reunite with former United teammate Rafael at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

James Bree to Manchester City

Barnsley's James Bree is in demand. The 19-year-old full-back has been linked with Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City in recent weeks and interest has intensified due to the fact Bree's deal at Oakwell expires in the summer. Manchester City lead the way according to the Daily Mirror as Guardiola looks to plan for the long-term defensively.