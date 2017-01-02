Jermain Defoe transfer talk: Would you sign Sunderland's star striker?

The crew discuss some of the big transfer rumours with the January window now open for business.

Jermain Defoe has been linked with a move to West Ham amid reports the Londoners have offered £6 million for the Sunderland striker.

His goals may prove crucial in Sunderland's battle to survive, with his 11 in the league so far putting him third top of the leading scorers list alongside the likes of Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

At 34, Defoe is enjoying a fine spell in his career and Sunderland may face a battle to keep him.

But would you take him at your club? ESPN FC's club bloggers were posed a simple question: Would Defoe be a decent buy for your club this January and what's a fair price you'd pay for him?

In Premier League order, with leaders Chelsea first, here are the responses with the tally of clubs keen on him at the end ...

CHELSEA: No

He may be Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like in respect of his age-defying scoring prowess, but he would be little more than bench fodder at Chelsea with Diego Costa light years ahead of him.

Worth: A lot to Sunderland. Zero value to Chelsea -- Mark Worrall

LIVERPOOL: No

The Reds have Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino so they don't need Defoe. From Sunderland's point of view, there should be no amount of money that can lure him away.



Worth: Nothing to Liverpool -- Dave Usher

TOTTENHAM: No

While Defoe guarantees goals, he would be second choice behind Harry Kane. Summer signing Vincent Janssen, 12 years younger, needs game time to improve his confidence and show whether he can make the grade at Tottenham.



Worth: £2m -- Ben Pearce

MAN CITY: No

At the age of 34, Defoe does not fit even loosely with the profile of player City are looking to recruit, despite his creditable goals record.



Worth: £5-6m -- Simon Curtis

ARSENAL: No

With Alexis Sanchez starring as a False No.9 and Olivier Giroud constructing a run of impressive form, Arsenal have no need for another option in attack right now, especially one at the end of their career.



Worth: £10m a fair price -- Tom Adams

MAN UNITED: No

Only because the club currently has an excellent range of forwards -- though with his ability to create and exploit scoring opportunities, he'd be worth £10m in this market, even now.



Worth: £10m -- Musa Okwonga

EVERTON: Yes

Despite his age, he remains one of the best goalscorers in the division and would offer a useful alternative to a thin attack.



Worth: £5m -- Luke O'Farrell

WEST BROM: No

Defoe is a proven scorer in the Premier League but he simply wouldn't suit the way West Brom set-up and play.



Worth: £6m -- Matthew Evans

BOURNEMOUTH: Yes

Bournemouth are without a reliable striker this season with both Callum Wilson and Benik Afobe struggling to find top form.



Worth: £9m -- Will Kent

SOUTHAMPTON: Yes

Southampton have been crying out for a proven scorer, especially with Charlie Austin sidelined for the foreseeable with a shoulder injury.



Worth: £12m -- Alex Crook

STOKE: Yes

He is a goalscorer who needs just one chance to get a goal and most teams, including Stoke, are crying out for that.



Worth: £12m -- James Whittaker

BURNLEY: Yes

A regular goalscorer can make the difference between survival and relegation and although Andre Gray has started firing, Defoe is a class above.



Worth: £10m -- Jamie Smith

WEST HAM: Yes

No wonder why the Hammers have reportedly made a bid -- Simone Zaza has been a flop on loan, Andy Carroll has proven injury prone and Andre Ayew has struggled to adapt in east London. Defoe may have fallen out with the fans after asking to leave a day after relegation was confirmed in 2003 but football is a fickle business and all that would be forgotten if he scored the goals to get Slaven Bilic's side out of trouble.



Worth: £10m -- ESPN staff

WATFORD: Yes

Watford are crying out for a proven Premier League striker and it's a virtual certainty Defoe would deliver. His experience and reputation mean it would be a low risk, high yield transfer.

Worth: £10m. His age is a factor, but the value of goals can't be overstated -- Mike Parkin

LEICESTER: Yes

Leicester need goals to pull clear of the relegation zone and Defoe would be a very welcome squad addition.



Worth: £5m, given his age there is no guarantee the goals would last -- Ben Jacobs

MIDDLESBROUGH: Yes

Defoe would offer the kind of mobility, movement and clinical finishing that is so sorely lacking from Middlesbrough's frontline at the moment.



Worth: £10m, balancing his assured return of goals against his age and potential resale value. -- Catherine Wilson

CRYSTAL PALACE: Yes

His instinctive quality would make him a great addition to almost any side in the bottom 10 of the Premier League, and with Crystal Palace's ongoing injury struggles, he would be an ideal signing.



Worth: £6m -- Rob Sutherland

SUNDERLAND: NOT FOR SALE

Defoe's goals have transformed Sunderland's survival hopes and fans will rightly judge David Moyes on how hard he fights to keep him, with not even a £25m fee enough in the absence of a guarantee -- itself unlikely -- of top-quality replacements.



Worth: Priceless -- Colin Randall

SWANSEA: Yes

Scoring goals is the most important part of football and Defoe does it as consistently as anyone.



Worth: £8-10m -- Max Hicks

HULL CITY: Yes

An absolute no-brainer for a side whose most prolific striker, Adama Diomande, has just two league goals to their name this season.



Worth: £6m -- Phil Buckingham

VERDICT

As the Premier League's big six hunt the title, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United reckon a move for Defoe is off the table.

However, three sides in the top 10, Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth, believe Defoe would be a viable option. And the further down the league you go, the greater the need for his goals. Of the bottom nine -- if you discount Sunderland, who are of course desperate to keep him -- every club believes they'd benefit from a move for the Sunderland man.

So, 12/20 Premier League teams want to sign Sunderland's star man.

Do you agree? Have your say in the comments below.

