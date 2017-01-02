Jermain Defoe transfer talk: Would you sign Sunderland's star striker?
Jermain Defoe has been linked with a move to West Ham amid reports the Londoners have offered £6 million for the Sunderland striker.
His goals may prove crucial in Sunderland's battle to survive, with his 11 in the league so far putting him third top of the leading scorers list alongside the likes of Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.
At 34, Defoe is enjoying a fine spell in his career and Sunderland may face a battle to keep him.
But would you take him at your club? ESPN FC's club bloggers were posed a simple question: Would Defoe be a decent buy for your club this January and what's a fair price you'd pay for him?
In Premier League order, with leaders Chelsea first, here are the responses with the tally of clubs keen on him at the end ...
CHELSEA: No
He may be Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like in respect of his age-defying scoring prowess, but he would be little more than bench fodder at Chelsea with Diego Costa light years ahead of him.
Worth: A lot to Sunderland. Zero value to Chelsea -- Mark Worrall
LIVERPOOL: No
The Reds have Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino so they don't need Defoe. From Sunderland's point of view, there should be no amount of money that can lure him away.
Worth: Nothing to Liverpool -- Dave Usher
TOTTENHAM: No
While Defoe guarantees goals, he would be second choice behind Harry Kane. Summer signing Vincent Janssen, 12 years younger, needs game time to improve his confidence and show whether he can make the grade at Tottenham.
Worth: £2m -- Ben Pearce
MAN CITY: No
At the age of 34, Defoe does not fit even loosely with the profile of player City are looking to recruit, despite his creditable goals record.
Worth: £5-6m -- Simon Curtis
ARSENAL: No
With Alexis Sanchez starring as a False No.9 and Olivier Giroud constructing a run of impressive form, Arsenal have no need for another option in attack right now, especially one at the end of their career.
Worth: £10m a fair price -- Tom Adams
MAN UNITED: No
Only because the club currently has an excellent range of forwards -- though with his ability to create and exploit scoring opportunities, he'd be worth £10m in this market, even now.
Worth: £10m -- Musa Okwonga
EVERTON: Yes
Despite his age, he remains one of the best goalscorers in the division and would offer a useful alternative to a thin attack.
Worth: £5m -- Luke O'Farrell
WEST BROM: No
Defoe is a proven scorer in the Premier League but he simply wouldn't suit the way West Brom set-up and play.
Worth: £6m -- Matthew Evans
BOURNEMOUTH: Yes
Bournemouth are without a reliable striker this season with both Callum Wilson and Benik Afobe struggling to find top form.
Worth: £9m -- Will Kent
SOUTHAMPTON: Yes
Southampton have been crying out for a proven scorer, especially with Charlie Austin sidelined for the foreseeable with a shoulder injury.
Worth: £12m -- Alex Crook
STOKE: Yes
He is a goalscorer who needs just one chance to get a goal and most teams, including Stoke, are crying out for that.
Worth: £12m -- James Whittaker
BURNLEY: Yes
A regular goalscorer can make the difference between survival and relegation and although Andre Gray has started firing, Defoe is a class above.
Worth: £10m -- Jamie Smith
WEST HAM: Yes
No wonder why the Hammers have reportedly made a bid -- Simone Zaza has been a flop on loan, Andy Carroll has proven injury prone and Andre Ayew has struggled to adapt in east London. Defoe may have fallen out with the fans after asking to leave a day after relegation was confirmed in 2003 but football is a fickle business and all that would be forgotten if he scored the goals to get Slaven Bilic's side out of trouble.
Worth: £10m -- ESPN staff
WATFORD: Yes
Watford are crying out for a proven Premier League striker and it's a virtual certainty Defoe would deliver. His experience and reputation mean it would be a low risk, high yield transfer.
Worth: £10m. His age is a factor, but the value of goals can't be overstated -- Mike Parkin
LEICESTER: Yes
Leicester need goals to pull clear of the relegation zone and Defoe would be a very welcome squad addition.
Worth: £5m, given his age there is no guarantee the goals would last -- Ben Jacobs
MIDDLESBROUGH: Yes
Defoe would offer the kind of mobility, movement and clinical finishing that is so sorely lacking from Middlesbrough's frontline at the moment.
Worth: £10m, balancing his assured return of goals against his age and potential resale value. -- Catherine Wilson
CRYSTAL PALACE: Yes
His instinctive quality would make him a great addition to almost any side in the bottom 10 of the Premier League, and with Crystal Palace's ongoing injury struggles, he would be an ideal signing.
Worth: £6m -- Rob Sutherland
SUNDERLAND: NOT FOR SALE
Defoe's goals have transformed Sunderland's survival hopes and fans will rightly judge David Moyes on how hard he fights to keep him, with not even a £25m fee enough in the absence of a guarantee -- itself unlikely -- of top-quality replacements.
Worth: Priceless -- Colin Randall
SWANSEA: Yes
Scoring goals is the most important part of football and Defoe does it as consistently as anyone.
Worth: £8-10m -- Max Hicks
HULL CITY: Yes
An absolute no-brainer for a side whose most prolific striker, Adama Diomande, has just two league goals to their name this season.
Worth: £6m -- Phil Buckingham
VERDICT
As the Premier League's big six hunt the title, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United reckon a move for Defoe is off the table.
However, three sides in the top 10, Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth, believe Defoe would be a viable option. And the further down the league you go, the greater the need for his goals. Of the bottom nine -- if you discount Sunderland, who are of course desperate to keep him -- every club believes they'd benefit from a move for the Sunderland man.
So, 12/20 Premier League teams want to sign Sunderland's star man.
Do you agree? Have your say in the comments below.
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.