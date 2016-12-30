Could Marco Verratti leave PSG for his beloved Juventus or ambitious Inter?

Jonathan Johnson brings you the latest on PSG's plans for new signings Giovani Lo Celso and Julian Draxler.

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

Shaka Hislop sinks his teeth into the juiciest of rumours ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti recently saying he is happy with life in the French capital, his agent Donato Di Campli continues to talk up a move away from Parc des Princes.

Judging by the latest comments made by the Italy international's esteemed representative, a return to Italy and a first taste of Serie A action for the 24-year-old is the most likely switch -- if one is made at all.

Internazionale and Juventus are the two most probable destinations, even if almost every other big European club would gladly have a player as talented as Verratti among their ranks. Would PSG actually consider selling their star man, though? Could Verratti force a move away from Les Parisiens? Or will he end up signing his now customary annual contract extension in the summer?

We weigh up the three options available to Verratti based on Di Campli's latest comments:

Stay at PSG

Since Zlatan Ibrahimovic left PSG for Manchester United on a free transfer last summer, Verratti has become the capital club's most important player on and off the pitch. Although he's spent the majority of this season recovering from a groin surgery suffered in mid-2016, the Azzurri star is now starting to rediscover his brilliant best form.

If Verratti does try to force a move away from Paris at the end of this campaign, he might have little to base his argument on.

Throwing a potential poor season in PSG's face will not necessarily earn his departure when his struggle to recapture his best form has been one of many contributing factors towards a forgettable first half of the term.

Despite a poor start to the season by all accounts, not to mention the notable departure of the previously talismanic Ibrahimovic, the Ligue 1 giants remain a talented side with the potential to play much, much better than they have been under coach Unai Emery so far.

If key footballers like Verratti and the woefully out of sorts Angel Di Maria can start to hit their stride in the second half of the campaign, PSG will immediately improve and show they are still a club worthy of a player as talented as the former Pescara man.

Although Juventus reached the UEFA Champions League final back in 2015, Verratti's chances of success on the biggest continental stage -- essentially the determining factor in deciding whether or not his current employers can match his ambitions -- will not be enhanced by a move to Inter Milan or Juve in the same way they would if he joined Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Verratti's agent has recently talked up moves away from Parc des Princes.

Go to Inter Milan

Of all three options, this is arguably the weakest open to Verratti at this moment in time. Working in Inter's favour is the fact that the recent arrival of the Suning Holdings Group means there is money available for the Nerazzurri to spend.

The 18-time Serie A champions are a new project and if Verratti joins them this summer, he will almost certainly be the biggest name to arrive.

It is a chance to join an ambitious new venture from the start, even if he arrived at PSG just one year into Qatar Sports Investments' (QSI) reign, and that means the new team will be built around him and possibly striker and captain Mauro Icardi.

Verratti has never played in Serie A before, so despite the topic of it being a better league for him that Ligue 1 being debatable, there will inevitably be some lure there. What better place to do it than an ailing giant in need of a rebuild, but with the money to possibly rival Juventus' domestic dominance? Perhaps La Vecchia Signora herself.

Go to Juventus

Verratti grew up a Juventus fan, so a return to Italy with his childhood club arguably makes more sense than a move to Inter -- even if a return to his home country does greatly appeal.

Despite the new investment, La Beneamata are currently seventh in the Italian top flight and are recovering from a disappointing start to the season after Stefano Pioli took over from Frank de Boer.

Their recent upturn in form cannot disguise that the leadership on the Inter side of the San Siro can only be described as chaotic at best, so Juve are less of a risky option. However, despite the fact that Verratti would almost certainly win some Italian domestic silverware immediately, Massimiliano Allegri's men are on a similar level to PSG in terms of potential Champions League success.

Verratti's desire to fulfil a childhood dream and the chance to push the Bianconeri closer to the Champions League success that eluded them in 2015 would be the main motivations behind this move and that might appeal more than staying in Paris or joining the expected Inter revolution.

However, this is all under the assumption that PSG will actually allow their rapidly approaching iconic No. 6 to leave.

Verdict

Verratti might fancy a move away from PSG this summer and Di Campli can keep threatening one all he wants, but the truth is that the French champions are under no pressure to sell him because of the regular contract renewals the agent has secured for his client over the past few years.

The Italian has regularly signed new deals, meaning he is tied to the club for longer than almost any other player. His latest contract runs until 2021.

Also, PSG do not sell star players. Ibrahimovic was allowed to leave on a free transfer after failing to lead Laurent Blanc's men past Manchester City and into the Champions League semifinals when they had a golden chance to progress. David Luiz was brought back to Chelsea after new boss Emery told him he would only be third-choice.

Verratti and Di Campli will have better luck negotiating a new deal with QSI than an exit for either Inter or Juventus, two teams who could be in the same bracket as potential Champions League winners in the next few seasons.

Unless Barca, Real or Bayern come in, particularly Real because of Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi's close relationship with Florentino Perez and Bayern because of coach Carlo Ancelotti's strong influence on Verratti, the PSG man is likely to stay put. Also, if Verratti -- who is now without a sponsor -- becomes a Nike client, the ties between the brand and the Ligue 1 giants could make it harder for an interested club to lure him away.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.