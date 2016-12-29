Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal: Could Juventus star replace Santi Cazorla?

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner discusses Laurent Koscielny's form and looks ahead to Arsenal's trip to Bournemouth.

Santi Cazorla's absence has weighed heavily on Arsenal during the midfielder's injury spells in each of two seasons. So perhaps it's natural that Arsene Wenger would be looking for a direct replacement to the 32-year-old Spaniard.

According to The Sun, he may have found his man in Miralem Pjanic, the Bosnia international who has quickly become a key part of Juventus' midfield engine. The Sun claims Wenger has even contacted Pjanic to gague his interest in a move to the Emirates, although any concrete bid in January remains unlikely.

Would Pjanic be a good fit in this Arsenal team?

Pjanic has many of the same attributes that make Cazorla such a key part of Arsenal's plans: a quick passing game, great vision, good at dribbling and with excellent from set-pieces. And like Cazorla, Pjanic can drop deep to receive the ball from the back four and quickly instigate an attack. As a like-for-like replacement, Pjanic would fill Cazorla's boots in a more natural way than Granit Xhaka or Aaron Ramsey, who both have differing playing styles.

Who would have to give way in the Arsenal team?

Well, Cazorla for one as Pjanic -- like the Spaniard -- would need a more robust holding midfielder next to him to function well in Wenger's 4-2-3-1 system. But Ramsey and Jack Wilshere would likely be the real losers if Pjanic was to join up with the Gunners as both still have hopes of being regulars in central midfield.

Will a deal happen?

On paper, Pjanic looks like an ideal replacement for Cazorla and Wenger's interest may well be genuine. But there are several reasons for why a deal remains unlikely, at least in the short term.

Wenger has already said he plans to extend Cazorla's contract for next season, while Xhaka is gradually finding his own role as a deep-lying playmaker for the Gunners so there is little urgency in bringing in another player.

Then there's the small matter of convincing Juventus to sell. The Serie A giants paid €32 million for Pjanic this past summer and signed him on a five-year deal, so would have little reason to let him go already.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.