Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal: Could Juventus star replace Santi Cazorla?

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Emil Forsberg

Transfer Talk: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
They might not be the most exciting side, but Romelu Lukaku and Everton are a quality top-half Premier League team.

Five strikers PSG may target

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Sergio Ramos and Pepe

Should Man United move for Pepe?

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

United must wait for Griezmann, Saul

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea, Man United, China in spotlight

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
The heads-up goalkeeping of Agustin Marchesin has Santos poised for <i>Liguilla</i> semifinal success.

Marchesin among those to watch in 2017

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Lozano heads list of rising Mexico stars

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Barcelona turn to Chelsea's Ivanovic

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Franck Kessie: 5 things on Chelsea target

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Nzonzi must weigh up Sevilla exit

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read

Transfer Rater: Chicharito to join Chelsea

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal: Could Juventus star replace Santi Cazorla?

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner discusses Laurent Koscielny's form and looks ahead to Arsenal's trip to Bournemouth.

Santi Cazorla's absence has weighed heavily on Arsenal during the midfielder's injury spells in each of two seasons. So perhaps it's natural that Arsene Wenger would be looking for a direct replacement to the 32-year-old Spaniard.

According to The Sun, he may have found his man in Miralem Pjanic, the Bosnia international who has quickly become a key part of Juventus' midfield engine. The Sun claims Wenger has even contacted Pjanic to gague his interest in a move to the Emirates, although any concrete bid in January remains unlikely.

Would Pjanic be a good fit in this Arsenal team?

Pjanic has many of the same attributes that make Cazorla such a key part of Arsenal's plans: a quick passing game, great vision, good at dribbling and with excellent from set-pieces. And like Cazorla, Pjanic can drop deep to receive the ball from the back four and quickly instigate an attack. As a like-for-like replacement, Pjanic would fill Cazorla's boots in a more natural way than Granit Xhaka or Aaron Ramsey, who both have differing playing styles.

Who would have to give way in the Arsenal team?

Well, Cazorla for one as Pjanic -- like the Spaniard -- would need a more robust holding midfielder next to him to function well in Wenger's 4-2-3-1 system. But Ramsey and Jack Wilshere would likely be the real losers if Pjanic was to join up with the Gunners as both still have hopes of being regulars in central midfield.

Will a deal happen?

On paper, Pjanic looks like an ideal replacement for Cazorla and Wenger's interest may well be genuine. But there are several reasons for why a deal remains unlikely, at least in the short term.

Wenger has already said he plans to extend Cazorla's contract for next season, while Xhaka is gradually finding his own role as a deep-lying playmaker for the Gunners so there is little urgency in bringing in another player.

Then there's the small matter of convincing Juventus to sell. The Serie A giants paid €32 million for Pjanic this past summer and signed him on a five-year deal, so would have little reason to let him go already.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.