Should Man United move for Real Madrid's Pepe on a free transfer?

Pepe could move on at the end of the season.

Real Madrid and Portugal defender Pepe has still not signed a deal to prolong his stay with the Spanish giants beyond this summer --- meaning that the 33-year-old is able to discuss a free transfer.

Manchester United are among those being spoken of as a possible next destination, with his Real contract entering its final six months. Below is a look at the pros and cons of United making a move.

Pros

Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pepe is a fighting character --- literally sometimes -- who has worked with Jose Mourinho already. The boss knows his fellow Portuguese from their time together at Real, when Mourinho was in charge from 2010 to 2013, and that familiarity will make managing the defender an easier task.

They also seem to share an appetite for Machiavellian conduct and a battle, with Pepe once laughing in an interview when he described Mourinho as a "bad guy," so their personalities could work well together.

Pepe would fit the mould of what a United player should be in terms of status -- a collector of the biggest prizes. With two Champions League titles under his belt, plus the 2016 European Championship, he has experience of succeeding at a high level and two of those three major honours came last year.

While Madrid's success was something that was feasible, Portugal were something of a dark horse to win Euro 2016. However, Pepe showed his ability consistently, most memorably in his man of the match display in the final, to help upset the odds.

Having spent a decade at Madrid he is well aware of the standards required to play for Europe's elite clubs, so moving to United would certainly not faze him. The uncompromising defender would add bite to the United back-line and -- with Eric Bailly already showing his strength this season -- Mourinho's men would become even more unappealing to play against for opposing forwards.

Despite his reputation for bad behaviour, Pepe is generally not as reckless these days and those who know him speak about how he can be a relaxed figure off the pitch. He will also be hungry to perform, as there is a World Cup to aim for in 2018, and being at United will keep him in Portugal's thoughts, whereas a switch to China would make it harder for him to prove himself.

The Real Madrid defender had a good 2016.

Cons

This is a deal that could cost an eye-watering amount -- in terms of wages -- for United, as Pepe is likely to have huge offers on the table from China. There is also likely to be competition from other leading clubs in Europe, including the Premier League itself, and United may not be able to offer Champions League football considering they are playing catch-up on the top four.

Pursuing this deal could also prove to be a waste of time for United in the long run as Pepe spoke in the Bernabeu mixed zone in November about being prepared to wait until the last minute for a new Real contract. In the previous month, the defender had also said that he was happy to end his career there -- not giving the impression of a man who is in a rush to find a way out.

Even if he did sign for Mourinho's men, the defender (who is represented by agent Jorge Mendes) might not have many years left in him at the top level, considering his age and the demands of his position. There have already been signs of weakness from him at Madrid -- particularly in the absence of Sergio Ramos -- and when the Spaniard has not been there, Pepe has shown a lack of understanding with Raphael Varane. That does not bode well for a potential partnership between Pepe and a player such as Bailly, who is still learning the game and would ideally have someone alongside him who knows how to organise a defence.

Then, of course, there is his infamous reputation for the dark arts and the damage that could do to United's reputation and style if he acts similarly in England. His list of offences are ugly -- whether it is confronting, fouling or lashing out -- with the image of him assaulting Javier Casquero in 2009 leaving its mark.

Pepe himself has said that "people hated us" at Madrid, when Mourinho was in charge, and there is a risk of that happening again should he arrive at United.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.