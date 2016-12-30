Franck Kessie: 5 things on Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal target

The ESPN FC crew look at who can stop Chelsea.

Franck Kessie is the talk of the transfer market after his agent claimed Atalanta rejected a €25 million offer from Chelsea for his client.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all said to be interested in signing the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder.

ESPN FC runs through five things to know about the talented youngster ...

He wasn't always a midfielder

It's remarkable to think about how differently Kessie might be perceived now if Massimo Drago hadn't got hold of him.

Atalanta signed the Ivorian in the summer of 2015 and immediately loaned him to Cesena in Serie B, where Drago had established a reputation for developing talented youngsters after Alessandro Florenzi, Federico Bernardeschi and others had blossomed under his guidance.

Kessie was regarded as a ball-playing defender on arrival in Italy but Drago quickly concluded the Ivorian was a natural midfield destroyer.

Cesena reached the promotion playoffs in Serie B that season with Kessie making 37 appearances, registering four goals and two assists and developing good chemistry with fellow midfield prospect Stefano Sensi.

He's already shining in Antonio Conte's system

Since returning to Atalanta last summer, Kessie has been deployed in a box-to-box midfield role rather than shielding the defence, and this new position has enabled him to showcase a wider range of his physical and technical skills.

His athleticism, tenacity and good decision-making ability on the ball make Kessie a natural fit for one of the two central midfield roles in Gian Piero Gasperini's complex and dynamic 3-4-3 system, and six goals in 16 Serie A appearances suggest he offers plenty of attacking ambition too.

The fact that a very similar 3-4-3 formation has underpinned Chelsea's remarkable rise to the top of the Premier League since September makes it easy to understand why Conte would be keeping a close eye on him.

Franck Kessie is reportedly a wanted man, with many Premier League heavyweights said to be keen on him.

He almost joined Sunderland last summer

Kessie might already have been making waves in England were it not for the Premier League's work permit restrictions.

Sunderland were suitably impressed with the Ivorian's performances on loan at Cesena that they agreed a deal with Atalanta to bring him to the Stadium of Light, only for the move to be scuppered.

"I can confirm now. It was all done, but the transfer [to Sunderland] was not possible [due to] a regulation of the Premier League," agent George Atangana told Calciomercato in September.

"He does not meet the 75 percent attendance for the national team for a single appearance. He has made four and would need five to be welcomed in the Premier League."

Kessie has now made 10 senior appearances for Ivory Coast and is set to represent his country at the African Nations Cup in January, meaning he is highly unlikely to fall foul of the same rule if another Premier League club comes calling.

He supports Manchester United

Speaking to Sky Italia in September, Kessie underlined his desire to one day test himself in the Premier League and admitted that Old Trafford would be his preferred destination.

"I'd like to play for Manchester United," Kessie revealed. "I don't know if [Jose] Mourinho will be there, but Manchester United has always been my favourite team."

In reality, childhood club preferences have little to no impact on where footballers end up playing professionally. Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen are just two of many Liverpool stars who grew up supporting Everton, while a certain John Terry was a United fan in his youth.

Chelsea fans can at least take encouragement from Kessie's choice of heroes. "My idols are Yaya Toure and [Michael] Essien," he added. "I have been told that I have to work very hard to reach a big level."

Franck Kessie supports Manchester United but counts Chelsea legend Michael Essien (right) among his idols.

He's going to choose his next club very carefully

At just 20, Kessie's development remains very much in the balance and while Europe's elite clubs are more desperate than ever to acquire hot prospects as early as possible, a vast step up after just six months in Serie A would bring its own risks.

Kessie has so far said all the right things about prioritising professional improvement over personal enrichment.

"The only thing that interests me at the moment is learning as much as possible from Gasperini," he insisted earlier this season.

"I must improve tactically. I came to Italy for this reason. I think that this is the best league in the world from a tactical point of view. Here, a young guy learns more about the game, especially from a defensive perspective."

Atangana, Kessie's agent, appears similarly cautious about his client's next step.

"We are talking about one of the best young players in the world," he told the Guardian. "But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him."

"Chelsea are very interested and it is a great club, but we must take our time to consider all the options."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.