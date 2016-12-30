Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi linked with Chelsea, Juve and Manchester City

The ESPN FC Rumour Rater discusses the latest transfer gossip ahead of the window opening.

Steven N'Zonzi has been highly impressive for Sevilla so far this season and is reportedly the subject of interest from a number of clubs, with Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester City all linked with a £25.5 million move.

Barcelona have also previously been connected with the player Sevilla signed from Stoke for £7m in the summer of 2015.

If the interest of these clubs is as serious as reports suggest, N'Zonzi will soon have a decision to make as to whether or not to cut short his time in the south of Spain. Here are the pros and cons of a potential move.

Pros

His stock may never be higher

N'Zonzi has been one of the standout performers in a Sevilla side who successfully progressed through their Champions League group and have also made their best start to a league season in 10 years under the tutelage of new coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The French midfielder has impressed with a series of displays that have mixed physical prowess with intelligent reading of play and surprising slickness in possession. Whether positioned in front of the defence, with compatriot Samir Nasri a key link point ahead, or slightly further forward with license to drift, he has consistently been at the heart of their play.

Such performances have rightly drawn admirers, and a player who was plying his trade just inside the Premier League top 10 just a couple of years ago is now being linked with moneyed heavyweights.

It may be his last chance for a big-club move

N'Zonzi has just turned 28 and while he still has a few years ahead of him, this may represent his last chance to make a move to a team capable of regularly challenging for league and Champions League honours while he is still at his peak.

Such opportunities can be few and far between and you would not begrudge him a move if he felt that time was running out for him.

Steven Nzonzi has been one of the driving forces behind Sevilla's strong season so far.

Cons

He'd be leaving a coach who trusts him

There were times last season when N'Zonzi was ready to give up on his Spanish adventure before it had even really got going. But a heart-to-heart chat with then-coach Unai Emery saw him settle and commit fully to the task at hand, and he gradually found his feet and started to contribute.

Offers were made in the summer, most notably from Leicester City, but a similar conversation with new coach Sampaoli -- which left him with "a desire to give everything for the coach and the team," as he told L'Equipe earlier this month -- convinced N'Zonzi to stay. He came into the new campaign determined to take another step forward.

Sampaoli has demonstrated his trust in him by providing N'Zonzi with the responsibility of organising Sevilla's play and he has responded by raising his game and becoming one of the club's key players.

Indeed, N'Zonzi may struggle to find another coach with whom he would enjoy such a mutually beneficial relationship.

Minutes wouldn't be guaranteed

N'Zonzi has been on the pitch for 91 percent of the available minutes in league and European competition this season and certainly wouldn't be guaranteed such regularity at some of his suitors. If he is keen to work his way into the plans of France coach Didier Deschamps, then being a key cog in a team who are keeping pace at the top of La Liga and who look capable of a strong Champions League run would surely be preferable to irregular minutes elsewhere.

"The most important thing for me is to play and enjoy it and at Sevilla I'm doing just that," N'Zonzi told Marca in October.

"The only thing that matters is that I continue to improve."

He'd be giving up on this year's Champions League

When N'Zonzi signed for Sevilla, the opportunity to be involved in European competition was one of the key factors behind his decision. And after helping the club to their third consecutive Europa League trophy last season, he played a central role in their progress through the group stage of this year's Champions League.

Sevilla have drawn Leicester City in the round of 16 and will fancy their chances of at least reaching the last eight. A move away would not only prevent N'Zonzi from playing a part in the remainder of Sevilla's campaign but would also see him sit out the rest of the competition at his new club due to being cup-tied -- a sacrifice he may not view as worthwhile.

Nick Dorrington is a freelance football writer. Twitter: @chewingthecoca.