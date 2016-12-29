Man United target Julian Brandt: 5 things to know about Leverkusen star

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Julian Brandt

5 things about Man United target Brandt

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Why Arsenal should keep Gibbs

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Lucas' time at Liverpool may be up

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Griezmann to United? Depay to Everton?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ogden: The A to Z of transfers

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Promes to Liverpool

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Anthony Martial

Man United to rebuff Sevilla Martial loan bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Draxler can fulfil potential at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Ranking Tottenham's contract renewals

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Kroos to Juve, Meyer to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Man United target Julian Brandt: 5 things to know about Leverkusen star

Shaka Hislop rates the latest rumours surrounding Man United players that could be heading for an Old Trafford exit.

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany winger Julian Brandt is a player in demand, with Bayern Munich reportedly waiting to pounce and plenty of English Premier League clubs keeping an eye on him too.

Manchester United are among those who reportedly sent scouts to Leverkusen's 1-1 draw against Cologne last Wednesday to watch Brandt, while Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton have also been linked with a move.

Here are five things to know about the versatile 20-year-old -- who can play on either wing or centrally, but predominantly on the left, and featured for Leverkusen in both Champions League games against Tottenham Hotspur this season.

1. Germany's national team have high hopes for him

Germany's World Cup-winning head coach, Joachim Low, views the player as important for the future of the national team. Brandt has already been capped four times by Low -- twice in World Cup qualifiers and twice in friendlies, with all those appearances coming in 2016. "He's a player who can find solutions for one-on-one situations," Low said. "You can play against defensive teams with them [players]."

2. He is already an Olympic medallist

Brandt had just turned 20 when he went to the Rio Olympics in the summer, helping Germany to the final of the football event in which his teammate Serge Gnabry -- formerly of Arsenal -- was prolific. In the final against Brazil at the Maracana, Brandt stayed cool enough to score in the penalty shoot-out but the hosts won, as Neymar's kick proved decisive. The German had also hit the woodwork with a 25-yard strike in the first half and impressed throughout.

3. He helped his side into Champions League

Brandt had a run in which he scored six goals in six games while still only a teenager last season, which helped Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League. He became only the second teenager in Bundesliga history to score in six successive games. Back in April 2014, he had also scored on his first-team debut for Leverkusen against Hamburger SV, making him the youngest-ever player to score a league goal for the club.

Julian Brandt
Julian Brandt has been tipped for a move away.

4. He is not easily seduced by big-club glamour

Despite being chased by some heavyweight clubs as a teenager, Brandt opted to join Leverkusen in January 2014, after coming through Wolfsburg's youth ranks. Speaking to Bild about why Bayern Munich would not have been the place to go, he said: "Young players stay at Bayern for a half-a-season often enough and then go on a loan. That's a good path but I wanted to make a name for myself here at Leverkusen for a longer period."

5. He used to work as an office administrator

Brandt took on an apprentice role during his time as a youth player at Wolfsburg, describing it as "interesting." He did not finish it, however, as it took up too much time at a point when it was increasingly clear that he was going to make it as a professional footballer. It was a good job that he stuck with football, as Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has called him "one of the most talented players in German football."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.