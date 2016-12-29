Lucas ponders Liverpool exit amid interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan

The FC crew discuss Premier League clubs and their transfer window plans.

Having been linked with a move away from Anfield seemingly every transfer window for the past few seasons, it is becoming increasing likely that Lucas Leiva -- currently Liverpool's longest-serving player -- will be heading out of the door this January, with Inter Milan eyeing a move for the 29-year-old.

If he does depart the Merseyside club, then he will be doing so with a heavy heart. A source close to Liverpool told ESPN FC that it would "take a lot" for Lucas to leave the club he joined from Gremio in 2007, but went on to add that he is desperate to play, believing he still has plenty to offer.

ESPN FC takes a look at whether Lucas should leave Liverpool next month.

Why he should go

A source has told ESPN FC that Liverpool will not stand in the way of the Serie A side's interest in Lucas as a result of the loyal service he has provided in his near-decade at the club. There is also a belief that Joe Gomez is considered to be ready for first-team action in the second half of the season following a 13-month layoff.

Lucas -- a defensive midfielder by trade but now considered to be a centre-back by manager Jurgen Klopp -- is behind Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan in the pecking order. Gomez's return will push him further down that list, with Klopp seeing the 19-year-old as the "real deal", a source added.

Inter may not have the same standing in European football as they had in the past, but they are still an illustrious club which represents an exciting opportunity for Lucas. Sources have said that Liverpool acknowledge the attractive proposition that will be presented to Lucas, given his age and the lack of regular football offered to him at Anfield.

In the summer he turned down a big-money move to Turkey as Liverpool required him to cover as centre-half, while Gomez was still on the road to recovery and Mamadou Sakho was exiled from the first team. "I'd go," one former Liverpool player told ESPN FC. "It's Inter Milan."

Why he should stay

After he put the club's needs before his own in August, Lucas was recovering from a hamstring issue at the start of the season and featured for Liverpool's Under-23s in a fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates. His presence around Liverpool's youngsters that evening was just one of countless examples of what an exemplary professional he is.

Ben Woodburn -- who would later become Liverpool's youngster ever goalscorer -- netted against the Gunners and was joined was Lucas, who had sprinted deep from his own half, in the goal celebrations. Taken off at half-time as previously arranged, Lucas sat in the dugout offering his thoughts to academy staff to help his young teammates record the win. Then-U23s boss Michael Beale joked that Lucas was so organised in the fixture that he was "Even organising Arsenal's back four."

Beale told ESPN FC after the game: "I would take a thousand Lucas Leivas, that's for sure."

Liverpool have a young, promising first team squad that find Lucas' presence in the dressing room extremely beneficial. Having been through many low points during his 10 seasons at Liverpool, there is no better player than him to nurture squad members who need a little bit of guidance in their development.

Conclusion

It leaves Lucas with an extremely difficult decision to make. He considers himself and his family to be Scousers -- natives of Liverpool -- but he is well aware that he creeping into the final stages of his football career.

For all the luxuries that being a professional footballer brings, the majority of players crave one thing far more importantly than others: the opportunity to play regularly. Lucas is more likely to fulfil that desire at the San Siro than he is at Anfield. Klopp and Liverpool supporters will not begrudge him in the slightest if he does go, and he will be given an emotional and fond reception should be bid farewell to Liverpool in January.

