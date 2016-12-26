Julian Draxler can fulfil potential at PSG if he leaves baggage at the door

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

Julian Draxler will sign for Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg next month in a deal worth €35 million, with a potential €10m extra in bonuses, but Unai Emery will have his work cut out to immediately get the best out of the 23-year-old.

Draxler is expected to be part of the squad that will travel to Tunisia for a friendly against Club Africain on Jan. 4 and, while he certainly has the potential to add a lot to the squad, he also arrives with a lot of baggage.

The Germany international, who was part of the successful 2014 World Cup squad, has long been one of the great hopes of German football and among Europe's brightest young talents but, after bursting onto the scene as a talented teenager with Schalke, he has rarely hit the heights many predicted for him.

The midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance, such as his magnificent assist for Vieirinha's goal in last season's 3-2 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester United, but now he needs to show some consistency.

Draxler will arrive at Parc des Princes at a time when PSG are struggling for form, particularly among their star contingent. Edinson Cavani is one of the few big names to thrive campaign but the Uruguay international is under more pressure than he should be with Angel Di Maria badly out of form and Lucas Moura erratic at best either side of him.

On paper, Draxler should immediately add an injection of pace to the attack. He is a direct threat because of his ability to dribble at speed and is capable of taking and making chances in equal measure because of his talent in shooting and crossing.

Emery has Di Maria, Lucas, Blaise Matuidi, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jese and Nanitamo Jonathan Ikone available as wide options for his possession-based 4-3-3 and attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formations but most of the time, he sticks with the Di Maria and Lucas.

The former has endured a pitiful first half of the campaign so far, while Lucas has struggled to assert himself at times but is still PSG's second most consistent scorer behind Cavani.

When Emery does try to change things up out wide, he usually puts central midfielder Matuidi on the left and although the France international always puts in maximum effort, he is not good at providing width.

Di Maria needs some better competition to spark him back into life, while Lucas would also benefit from a rivalry to produce greater consistency; Draxler will certainly bring that for the second half of a difficult season so far.

For the German, the move to Paris is a chance to secure a starting role with a European giant by finally showing some consistency. With him, Di Maria and Lucas -- not to mention Javier Pastore when he returns to fitness and the mid-campaign arrival of young Giovani Lo Celso -- Emery should have what he needs to finally make his preferred 4-2-3-1 system stick.

Julian Draxler needs to keep his head down and focus on being the best in France.

However, with Draxler there is a risk. The player's commitment has been called into question and he became extremely unpopular with the Wolfsburg fans by the end of his time at Volkswagen Arena. The fact the club's asking price dropped from a staggering €80 million to almost half that (€45m) says a lot about how desperate they were to wash their hands of him.

There are already plenty of egos in the PSG dressing room and it has been difficult for Emery to impose his beliefs on the squad because of the considerable level of player power in place long before he arrived.

Draxler fills multiple positions for the Ligue 1 giants thanks to his versatility and he should be motivated by the prospect of playing for one of Europe's elite, but he needs to settle in quickly.

Based on what others in a similar position have shown so far this term, the bar has not been set very high and the German can have an immediate impact.

It could be that Draxler has a similar impact to Di Maria when he first arrived in Paris, albeit over half a season and not a whole, before some of the mentality issues of old resurface. However, it could also be that at PSG, he finds the big club he has been craving and remains focused, grounded and intent on finally fulfilling his immense potential.

If that happens, the Ligue 1 side will have got themselves a bargain.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.