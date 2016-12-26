Ranking Tottenham's contract renewals after Hugo Lloris signs

Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with the spirit he saw from his Tottenham side in a narrow 2-1 win over Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris became the 14th Spurs player to agree a new contract in 2016, when he agreed a five-and-a-half year deal until 2022 on Thursday.

Spurs can now field an XI of players -- plus three subs -- to have signed deals this year. Here, ESPN FC ranks them in order of importance, from last to first:

14. Michel Vorm (until 2018)

The goalkeeper signed a four-year deal when he put pen to paper in 2018 so his latest contract will give him an option of a further year until 2019. He's the No. 2 and could be under pressure from Pau Lopez soon.

13. Tom Carroll (until 2019)

Carroll has played one minute of Premier League football this season but his old contract had just a year left. It is possible Spurs gave him a new one so they can get a transfer fee in January or the summer.

12. Kevin Wimmer (until 2021)

Wimmer signed a new contract in July after a promising first season at Spurs but he has since fallen out of favour and manager Mauricio Pochettino was open to selling him in August. He could go in January or next summer.

11. Joshua Onomah (until 2020)

The 19-year-old midfielder signed a second new contract in just over six months in February, increasing his pay and extending his stay for a further year. Pochettino rates him but there's still no guarantee he will make the grade.

10. Cameron Carter-Vickers (until 2019)

The U.S. youth international is very highly rated by Pochettino but he still needs to prove himself. There could be another new contract quickly if he does.

9. Harry Winks (until 2021)

Winks could be a massive part of the club's future (based on his 10 league appearances this season) but the boyhood Spurs fan was unlikely to leave, so his new deal was essentially a pay-rise and a reward for his progress.

8. Jan Vertonghen (until 2019)

Vertonghen's old contract was due to expire in 2018 so his new deal only extends his stay by a year. While he is a very important player for the club, he is 29 and looks unlikely to retire with Spurs.

Dele Alli is seen as key to Tottenham's present and future.

7. Dele Alli (until 2022)

Alli could be better than anyone in Tottenham's squad but his second deal in nine months only extended his contract by a year and was essentially another bumper pay-rise for the England international.

6. Kyle Walker (until 2021)

Walker is fully fit and fulfilling his early promise under Pochettino. He is one of Spurs' longest-serving players and may have considered a big move. Not anymore.

5. Danny Rose (until 2021)

Rose has been transformed into one of Europe's best left-backs under Pochettino and, at 26, the next couple of years would have been the time to find a big-money move. Instead, he has said he wants to finish his career at Spurs.

4. Christian Eriksen (until 2020)

The Denmark international had two years remaining on his contract and Spurs were struggling to agree terms with his people before Pochettino personally intervened. That showed the manager's status at the club, and ensured Spurs avoided a nervy situation.

Christian Eriksen has recorded four Premier League assists this season.

3. Eric Dier (until 2021)

Pochettino sees Dier as a future Tottenham (and England) captain and he has a key role at either centre-back or holding midfield. Bayern Munich are reportedly among the clubs to admire him.

2. Harry Kane (until 2022)

The striker arguably deserved to earn closer to what England teammates Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge earn at Leicester and Liverpool respectively, and there was some doubt that Spurs could match it while they build a new stadium. They did and that's a statement.

1. Hugo Lloris (until 2022)

Of all Tottenham's squad, there was most doubt that Lloris would sign. He could earn more, play more Champions League football and win more titles elsewhere. That the captain extended proves there is still significant faith in Pochettino from within the dressing room.

