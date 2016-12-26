Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China, Allardyce set for Palace job

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Auba in, James out for Real this summer

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

5 things on reported Arsenal target Gaya

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Bayern Munich forward Julian Green

Julian Green right to leave Bayern

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Would Rashford benefit from a loan move?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Two Vidals on the move?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rodriguez's escape route closed?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Should United loan, sell or keep Fellaini?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Verratti in, Batshuayi out for Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China, Allardyce set for Palace job

Ahead of Oscar's reported move to China, Antonio Conte says the Premier League is the best league to play in.
Antonio Conte has insisted Oscar's future at the club will be decided soon.
The ESPN FC guys discuss the chances Oscar makes his way to China to join Shanghai SIPG.

Here are the latest stories for Friday.

CHELSEA: Oscar will complete his move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG in January, the Premier League leaders have announced. He will move for a reported £60 million.

- Antonio Conte has called on his Chelsea players to back up their billing as Premier League title favourites on the pitch over Christmas.

- Frank Lampard is not taking a coaching role at Chelsea because he wants to continue playing, boss Antonio Conte has said.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Sam Allardyce could be appointed Crystal Palace manager within the next 48 hours after the club's sacking of previous boss Alan Pardew on Thursday, sources have told ESPN FC.

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Julian Draxler, a source close to the French champions has told ESPN FC.

BARCELONA: Neymar is confident that Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi will sign a contract extension with the Catalan giants very soon.

MAN UNITEDJose Mourinho has said it will be "very difficult" to catch Chelsea this season as they are unlikely to drop many points due to their defensive tactics.

- Rio Ferdinand reckons Jose Mourinho has finally found the position that best suits star midfielder Paul Pogba.

ARSENAL: Granit Xhaka insists he will never change his aggressive playing style and doesn't see his poor disciplinary record as a problem.

WEST HAM: Slaven Bilic has said West Ham might renew their pursuit of AC Milan's out-of-favour striker Carlos Bacca in the January transfer window.

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley says there is no issue with how he talks about the game after using "PK'' to describe a penalty and referring to a game at Middlesbrough as a "road game.''

LIGA MX:  Club America and Tigres drew 1-1 in the first leg of the 2016 Apertura final, with Andre-Pierre Gignac and Bruno Valdez each scoring crucial goals for their teams.

- Tigres have announced that striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is a doubt for the second leg with a "grade-2 cervical sprain."

MLS:  United States Under-20 coach Tab Ramos has been added to the list of candidates to be the next general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, according to multiple sources.

- The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.