Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China, Allardyce set for Palace job
Here are the latest stories for Friday.
CHELSEA: Oscar will complete his move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG in January, the Premier League leaders have announced. He will move for a reported £60 million.
- Antonio Conte has called on his Chelsea players to back up their billing as Premier League title favourites on the pitch over Christmas.
- Frank Lampard is not taking a coaching role at Chelsea because he wants to continue playing, boss Antonio Conte has said.
CRYSTAL PALACE: Sam Allardyce could be appointed Crystal Palace manager within the next 48 hours after the club's sacking of previous boss Alan Pardew on Thursday, sources have told ESPN FC.
PSG: Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Julian Draxler, a source close to the French champions has told ESPN FC.
BARCELONA: Neymar is confident that Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi will sign a contract extension with the Catalan giants very soon.
MAN UNITED: Jose Mourinho has said it will be "very difficult" to catch Chelsea this season as they are unlikely to drop many points due to their defensive tactics.
- Rio Ferdinand reckons Jose Mourinho has finally found the position that best suits star midfielder Paul Pogba.
ARSENAL: Granit Xhaka insists he will never change his aggressive playing style and doesn't see his poor disciplinary record as a problem.
WEST HAM: Slaven Bilic has said West Ham might renew their pursuit of AC Milan's out-of-favour striker Carlos Bacca in the January transfer window.
SWANSEA: Bob Bradley says there is no issue with how he talks about the game after using "PK'' to describe a penalty and referring to a game at Middlesbrough as a "road game.''
LIGA MX: Club America and Tigres drew 1-1 in the first leg of the 2016 Apertura final, with Andre-Pierre Gignac and Bruno Valdez each scoring crucial goals for their teams.
- Tigres have announced that striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is a doubt for the second leg with a "grade-2 cervical sprain."
MLS: United States Under-20 coach Tab Ramos has been added to the list of candidates to be the next general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, according to multiple sources.
- The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.
