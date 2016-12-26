Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China, Allardyce set for Palace job

Ahead of Oscar's reported move to China, Antonio Conte says the Premier League is the best league to play in.

Antonio Conte has insisted Oscar's future at the club will be decided soon.

The ESPN FC guys discuss the chances Oscar makes his way to China to join Shanghai SIPG.

Here are the latest stories for Friday.

CHELSEA: Oscar will complete his move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG in January, the Premier League leaders have announced. He will move for a reported £60 million.

- Antonio Conte has called on his Chelsea players to back up their billing as Premier League title favourites on the pitch over Christmas.

- Frank Lampard is not taking a coaching role at Chelsea because he wants to continue playing, boss Antonio Conte has said.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Sam Allardyce could be appointed Crystal Palace manager within the next 48 hours after the club's sacking of previous boss Alan Pardew on Thursday, sources have told ESPN FC.

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Julian Draxler, a source close to the French champions has told ESPN FC.

MAN UNITED: Jose Mourinho has said it will be "very difficult" to catch Chelsea this season as they are unlikely to drop many points due to their defensive tactics.

- Rio Ferdinand reckons Jose Mourinho has finally found the position that best suits star midfielder Paul Pogba.

ARSENAL: Granit Xhaka insists he will never change his aggressive playing style and doesn't see his poor disciplinary record as a problem.

WEST HAM: Slaven Bilic has said West Ham might renew their pursuit of AC Milan's out-of-favour striker Carlos Bacca in the January transfer window.

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley says there is no issue with how he talks about the game after using "PK'' to describe a penalty and referring to a game at Middlesbrough as a "road game.''

LIGA MX: Club America and Tigres drew 1-1 in the first leg of the 2016 Apertura final, with Andre-Pierre Gignac and Bruno Valdez each scoring crucial goals for their teams.

- Tigres have announced that striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is a doubt for the second leg with a "grade-2 cervical sprain."

MLS: United States Under-20 coach Tab Ramos has been added to the list of candidates to be the next general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, according to multiple sources.

- The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.

