Hugo Lloris contract extension a huge boost to Pochettino and Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with the spirit he saw from his Tottenham side in their narrow 2-1 win over Burnley.

For the 13th time in 2016, and the 11th since the start of this season, Mauricio Pochettino adopted a familiar pose as Hugo Lloris became the latest Tottenham player to agree a new long term contract.

Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane have committed their futures to the club already but Lloris' five-and-a-half year deal until 2022 is the most surprising and the most significant of the lot.

The Tottenham captain -- whose previous deal, signed shortly after Pochettino joined the club, expired in 2019 -- had been cagey about his future, insisting earlier this season that there was "no rush" to extend his contract.

We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022. ✍�� #COYS pic.twitter.com/LKPr1ae0ig - Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 22, 2016

Spurs have a lot of good players but Lloris is the only one who can legitimately claim to be in the top five in the world in his position and at 29, the goalkeeper still has his best years ahead. His new deal is structured similarly to Kane's and is expected to take him over the £100,000-a-week mark if he meets targets, but he could comfortably earn more elsewhere. Manchester United's David De Gea, for example, is paid around £200,000-a-week.

Lloris could also win more at another club. He was comfortably Tottenham's best player in their dismal Champions League campaign -- almost single-handedly earning them a point at Bayer Leverkusen and doing his best to keep them in the competition at AS Monaco -- and he could have been forgiven for thinking he deserves a little better.

He is good enough to be playing for one of the clubs that routinely reaches the quarterfinals of the competition, and his near miss with France at Euro 2016 can only have increased his desire to regularly compete for major honours.

Lloris has two young daughters, and his wife and family are happy in London, but his decision to stay at Spurs is a clear indication that there is still firm belief in Pochettino's project from within the dressing room, despite a mixed start to the season. Lloris enjoys playing for Pochettino -- who has instructed him to operate as a sweeper-keeper and always play a short pass from the back, when possible -- and he believes he has improved under goalkeeping coach Toni Jiminez. It was significant that Spurs released a second photo of Lloris with both Pochettino and Jiminez.

"It's not enough. I want more. Hopefully the best years are ahead," Lloris said after the deal was announced.

With a new stadium on the way and a young squad, he may be right. The Frenchman is the club captain in more than just name -- he regularly delivers speeches in the dressing room and fronts up to the media -- and his belief that Spurs will continue to improve will translate to the rest of the squad, boosting the whole club. Tottenham still hope Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela will agree new deals and it would be a surprise now if they don't.

Tottenham, though, are currently fifth in the table and they have been the fifth best team in the Premier League so far this season. In previous years, Spurs were forced to sell their best players from a similar position but Lloris' decision to turn down more money, more Champions League football and, perhaps, more titles is further evidence there is something different about the club under Pochettino.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.