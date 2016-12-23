Virgil van Dijk ideal solution to stop Manchester City's defending woes

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol discusses Manchester City's big win against Arsenal.

Manchester City are desperate for defensive reinforcements and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk would appear to have all the attributes that Pep Guardiola is looking for.

Quick, comfortable with the ball and with Premier League experience, the 25-year-old has the potential to be the calming influence at the back that City have been looking for.

But a reported £50 million price tag would seem expensive for a defender who has not faced the pressure of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs and has little Champions League experience.

Van Dijk's reputation has soared over a relatively short period -- he has won only 12 international caps for Netherlands without ever playing at a major tournament.

But City need to shore up a defence that has kept just three clean sheets in the Premier League this season and have lost crucial points in the title race because of lax defending and individual errors at the back.

The absence of captain Vincent Kompany, due to recurring injuries, has been a major blow and City have missed a reassuring presence at the heart of the defence, which Van Dijk could potentially be.

John Stones joined from Everton in £47.5m deal in the summer and sources have told ESPN FC that Guardiola is confident in the long-term future of the England defender. But the 22-year-old has found it tough in his first season at the Etihad and endured a nightmare 90 minutes in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester City. He hasn't featured since.

Nicolas Otamendi is still prone to jumping into challenges and poor positioning and his weaknesses were exposed by Diego Costa in the 3-1 defeat to leaders Chelsea. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Kolarov has been impressive on occasions as an emergency centre-half but struggles under pressure from speedy attackers.

Guardiola wants another centre half and was close to completing a deal for French defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer before he decided to sign a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Virgil van Dijk has been imperious since leaving Scotland for the Premier League.

A source has told ESPN FC that City are prepared to spend in January and Guardiola may now be tempted to splash the clash on Van Dijk.

The Catalan coach is not used to spending in the winter transfer window with his biggest ever January signing a €3m deal for Dutch winger Ibrahim Afellay in 2010.

But Van Dijk would appear to be a perfect fit and could be just what Guardiola is looking for. Since joining Southampton from Celtic in 2013 after two title-winning seasons in Scotland, the Dutchman has become one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League.

He is pacey, quick to identify danger and strong in the air, which is an attribute City's defence is desperately short of. Crucially, he is also available to go straight into the Champions League squad.

Ronald Koeman, his former boss at St Mary's, reckons Van Dijk is destined for the top.

"He is strong, he's fast and he's important in the way we like to build-up [from the back]," the new Everton boss said in March.

"He is good at short passing, he has a good long pass and he has got a good partnership with Jose Fonte and last Saturday he was good in tandem with Ryan Bertrand.

"He is also a good header of the ball, has a good shot and is a good free kick taker. He's a very good centre-back."

Van Dijk won Southampton's Player of the Season in his first campaign last year and has improved again since the start of this season. And with the Saints struggling to get beyond mid-table, it may be time for him to move on to his next challenge.

City would look the ideal destination for Van Dijk to grow even more under the tutelage of Guardiola and the timing could be right for City to take a gamble on the Dutchman.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.