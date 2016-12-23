Pulisic, Draxler, Azmoun, Brandt and Promes options for Liverpool

The ESPN FC crew discuss some of the latest transfer rumours concerning Liverpool.

Liverpool are expected to be busy during the January transfer window after Jurgen Klopp admitted the squad is short of wingers.

The Liverpool manager said in November that he may be forced to dip into the upcoming transfer market due to injuries and Sadio Mane's participation at next month's African Nations Cup.

Danny Ings' season-ending knee injury and the ankle ligament damage sustained to Philippe Coutinho have left Klopp short of options in the final third at times this season.

ESPN FC takes a look at five wide players who have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months ...

Christian Pulisic

Klopp planned a raid on his former side Borussia Dortmund in the summer, bidding €13 million for Pulisic. However, they were told in no uncertain terms that the 17-year-old winger was not for sale. Liverpool continue to have a long-standing interest in the player but face an extremely difficult battle to lure him away from the Bundesliga outfit, who keep insisting he is going nowhere. The U.S. international has played 18 times for Dortmund this season -- an achievement given their talent in the position. A source in Germany has told ESPN FC that people in football are trying to convince Mark Pulisic -- Christian's father and representative -- about a move to the Premier League.

Julian Draxler

Speculation emerged on Thursday that Liverpool were considering rivalling Paris Saint-Germain for Wolfsburg's Draxler, with Arsenal also interested. A source in Germany has told ESPN FC that the player is "desperate" to play football in England one day. Draxler looks likely to leave Wolfsburg in the January window with the Bundesliga side stating they were ready to listen to offers and the club's fans booing the player numerous times this season. One stumbling block that Liverpool could face in their pursuit of Draxler is the fee that Wolfsburg would demand, having spent £30m to prise him away from Schalke in August 2015.

Sardar Azmoun

Liverpool are one of a number of European clubs monitoring the situation of FC Rostov's Iranian forward. It remains to be seen whether their interest goes beyond that with sources telling ESPN FC that Liverpool "constantly monitor high-performing young players" and that any deal would be difficult due to Azmoun's extremely close relationship to former Rostov boss Kurban Berdyev, who would likely have a significant say in any transfer. A source told ESPN FC in November that the 21-year-old would be keen a move to Anfield depending on the role in store for him. Azmoun played in the Champions League this season and would be unlikely to give that up for a bit-part role at the Merseyside outfit.

Sardar Azmoun is said to be a target for Liverpool.

Julian Brandt

Liverpool have been keen admirers of Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old winger for a considerable amount of time. A move in January would appear to be unlikely, with his father and agent, Papa, planning on holding talks with the Bundesliga side in the summer about what the future holds. Liverpool are reported to be joined by Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan and Bayern Munich in those taking a look at Brandt. The four-time capped German international has all the attributes to adapt to what Klopp demands of his wide players, but the Reds boss is not one for short-term fixes and would be prepared to play the long game in his quest to sign Brandt.

Quincy Promes

Liverpool are reported to be circling around Spartak Moscow's Dutch winger ahead of a potential move in January. Promes has a contract with the Russian club until 2021 after recently penning a new deal. Promes joined Spartak in 2014 for £13m and any move away would well exceed that fee due to his fine form in Russia, scoring 37 goals in 70 appearances for the club. As an out-and-out winger, Promes could be a good option for Klopp on the flanks when further absences pop up.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.