Trending: Wolfsburg's Julian Draxler linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG

Julian Draxler has not scored in the Bundesliga this season.

WOLFSBURG: Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler has told Bild he is "in talks with a couple of clubs" amid reports Liverpool have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the race for his services.

JUVENTUS: Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has said James Rodriguez could be transfer target but ruled out making a second attempt to sign Julian Draxler.

BARCELONA: Barcelona shrugged off Hercules 7-0 to win 8-1 on aggregate in their Copa del Rey round-of-32 tie on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

- Paco Alcacer admits he feels liberated after finally netting his first Barcelona goal since his €30 million summer transfer from Valencia.

MAN UNITED: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said it is "normal" for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, and added that the club are not looking to sign more than one player in January.

- Mourinho admits he has "bad feelings'' about failing to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him, and added he is not in the market for multiple January signings.

- Benfica defender Victor Lindelof's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has said that there are "offers on the table" for the player.

- West Bromwich Albion have made a club record £18 million bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, sources close to the Baggies have told ESPN FC.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Crystal Palace have asked manager Alan Pardew to step down, the Premier League club have said in a statement.

LIVERPOOL: Roberto Firmino says he "loves" life at Liverpool and plans to stay at the Merseyside outfit for "many years" to come.

TOTTENHAM: Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is the latest player to commit his future to the club after signing a new contract until 2022.

BAYERN MUNICH: Bayern Munich saw off 10-man RB Leipzig 3-0 on Wednesday night to go three points clear atop the Bundesliga table ahead of the league's winter break.

- Carlo Ancelotti hailed a "perfect" first-half performance as Bayern Munich moved three points clear at the top of the table.

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-0 in the final Ligue 1 match before the winter break on Wednesday.

LIGUE 1: Younes Belhanda has hit out at his red card in Nice's goalless draw at Bordeaux, claiming Francois Kamano "simulated'' to dupe the referee.

- Agent Mino Raiola says he has already "had talks with English clubs" about a return to the Premier League for Mario Balotelli.

COPA SUDAMERICANA: Chapecoense were officially handed the Copa Sudamericana champions trophy on Wednesday evening at the draw for the 2017 Copa Libertadores tournament.

